Milwaukee, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man burglarized 8 businesses over 8 days, prosecutors say

MILWAUKEE - Octavius Maddox, 34, of Milwaukee, faces eight counts of burglary of a building or dwelling after prosecutors say he burglarized eight businesses, many of them on North Avenue, over eight days. The first crime happened Sept. 29 at Advance Auto Parts on North Avenue, where surveillance showed a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
whbl.com

Accident Sends Teen on Flight for Hospitalization

A Random Lake teen was airlifted to Children’s in Milwaukee after a crash outside of Silver Creek yesterday afternoon. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were called to Abbot Drive west of Lynn Road around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the 2-car crash happened when the teen driver was turning into a private driveway and her car was struck by a Westbound vehicle being driven by a man from Cedar Grove. A Med unit was called to airlift the girl to Childrens Hospital in Wauwatosa.
RANDOM LAKE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Man cut holes in Milwaukee Food Market roof, stole money, complaint says

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man blamed his crack cocaine addiction for leading him to burglarize three businesses over 20 days, according to prosecutors. At the Milwaukee Food Market, he allegedly admitted to entering through the roof on separate occasions. Lorne Pearman, 59, faces four counts of burglary of a building...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Vacant structure fire in Racine; no injuries

RACINE, Wis. - Firefighters on Monday, Oct. 24 were dispatched to a vacant structure that was under renovation on High Street near East Street in Racine. The caller reported smoke and flames coming from the back of the building. As firefighters arrived at the scene, the battalion chief called for a working fire – as it had spread to an exterior second-floor platform.
RACINE, WI
ozaukeepress.com

A terrifying lie

Man with heavy accent who called police department to report an active shooter sends students running from school in ‘absolutely terrifying and traumatizing’ incident at Port High. WITH HIS GUN DRAWN, Port Washington police officer Jason Bergin, who serves as the school resource officer, guarded students as they...
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
WISN

Waukesha Parade victims comforted by Labrador retriever during trial

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Victims who spent countless hours at the Waukesha County courthouse had a special room and a special four-legged friend to comfort them throughout the trial. WISN 12 News got to meet Pepper, the county's comfort dog. The Labrador retriever spent time with victims during the three...
WAUKESHA, WI
WHIO Dayton

George Floyd mural vandalized in Milwaukee, police seek answers

MILWAUKEE — A George Floyd mural was vandalized in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, according to ABC affiliate WISN 12. It's unclear when the mural was vandalized. Paint was splattered over the face of the Black man who was killed by a Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer in May 2020, sparking a nationwide reckoning on racial injustice and police brutality.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Prosecutors: Wisconsin parade suspect meant to hurt people

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have told jurors that a Wisconsin man intended to hurt people when he drove his SUV into a Christmas parade last year. Darrell Brooks faces six counts of homicide and 70 other counts. He would face mandatory life in prison if convicted of any of the homicide counts. Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper told jurors during closing arguments in Brooks’ trial Tuesday that his failure to stop after hitting the first person shows his actions were intentional. She added that he tried to elude police by abandoning the SUV and shedding his sweatshirt as he ran away. Brooks told jurors that he’s a lot of things but he’s not a murderer.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
WISN

Man hit in face by tire that flew off van under I-94

MILWAUKEE — A man is being treated at Froedtert Hospital after being hit in the face by a tire Thursday morning. It happened on 84th Street under the Interstate 94 overpass in Milwaukee. WISN 12 News reporter Nick Bohr says the wheel came off a northbound van and bounded...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Police: 6 who died in Wisconsin apartment fire had been shot

HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — Police say the six people found dead after an apartment fire in a southern Wisconsin village last week had been shot in an apparent case of murder-suicide. The bodies of a couple and their four children were found early Friday after firefighters were called to their burning apartment in Hartland. Ten of the remaining tenants in the four-unit building made it out safely. Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko said Monday evening that all victims had one gunshot wound. He says Connor McKisick, a father and stepfather to the four children, had a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The others who died include Jessica McKisick, a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and two 3-year-old boys.
HARTLAND, WI
NBC Chicago

See the Reaction as Darrell Brooks is Found Guilty of 76 Counts in Wisconsin Parade Trial

Darrell Brooks put his head in hands as a judge read the jury's verdict aloud during his trial Wednesday. Guilty, the judge said -- 76 times. Brooks, accused of killing six people and injuring many others by driving an SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha last year, was found guilty of 76 charges, including six for first-degree intentional homicide in the carnage last November in the Milwaukee suburb. The homicide charges each carry a mandatory life sentence.
WAUKESHA, WI

