Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWisconsin State
Related
Running a red can have serious consequences. These are the laws in Milwaukee
Running a red light can have serious consequences, leading to injuries or fatal crashes. Since 2017, Milwaukee Police issued more than 11,600 traffic signal and stop sign violations.
wearegreenbay.com
Three Wisconsin teenagers sustain serious injuries after crashing stolen car into a tree
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three teenagers suffered serious injuries after allegedly stealing a car and crashing it into a tree in Milwaukee County on Tuesday. According to the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD), the crash happened at around 5:39 p.m. on the 4900 block of West Good Hope Road. Officers...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man burglarized 8 businesses over 8 days, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - Octavius Maddox, 34, of Milwaukee, faces eight counts of burglary of a building or dwelling after prosecutors say he burglarized eight businesses, many of them on North Avenue, over eight days. The first crime happened Sept. 29 at Advance Auto Parts on North Avenue, where surveillance showed a...
whbl.com
Accident Sends Teen on Flight for Hospitalization
A Random Lake teen was airlifted to Children’s in Milwaukee after a crash outside of Silver Creek yesterday afternoon. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were called to Abbot Drive west of Lynn Road around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the 2-car crash happened when the teen driver was turning into a private driveway and her car was struck by a Westbound vehicle being driven by a man from Cedar Grove. A Med unit was called to airlift the girl to Childrens Hospital in Wauwatosa.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man cut holes in Milwaukee Food Market roof, stole money, complaint says
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man blamed his crack cocaine addiction for leading him to burglarize three businesses over 20 days, according to prosecutors. At the Milwaukee Food Market, he allegedly admitted to entering through the roof on separate occasions. Lorne Pearman, 59, faces four counts of burglary of a building...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Vacant structure fire in Racine; no injuries
RACINE, Wis. - Firefighters on Monday, Oct. 24 were dispatched to a vacant structure that was under renovation on High Street near East Street in Racine. The caller reported smoke and flames coming from the back of the building. As firefighters arrived at the scene, the battalion chief called for a working fire – as it had spread to an exterior second-floor platform.
ozaukeepress.com
A terrifying lie
Man with heavy accent who called police department to report an active shooter sends students running from school in ‘absolutely terrifying and traumatizing’ incident at Port High. WITH HIS GUN DRAWN, Port Washington police officer Jason Bergin, who serves as the school resource officer, guarded students as they...
WISN
Waukesha Parade victims comforted by Labrador retriever during trial
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Victims who spent countless hours at the Waukesha County courthouse had a special room and a special four-legged friend to comfort them throughout the trial. WISN 12 News got to meet Pepper, the county's comfort dog. The Labrador retriever spent time with victims during the three...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee car thieves caused 'a lot of destruction for 1 vehicle,' owner says
MILWAUKEE - For a group of Milwaukee car thieves, getting into their target Kia wasn’t much of a problem, but getting out of the lot was. Surveillance shows their dedication left quite a bit of destruction. "It looked like a demolition derby had taken place here at the lot,"...
WISN
'This was the worst one in my career': Hartland fire chief after apartment fire
HARTLAND, Wis. — A fire on Friday ripped through a four-family apartment building on Oxford Drive and Mansfield Court. Authorities said they recovered six bodies from the fire. Police identified the victims as two adults and four children from one of the building's units. Children include two 3-year-old boys,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hit-and-run driver said man ‘jumped’ in front of him, complaint says
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee hit-and-run driver told investigators a pedestrian "jumped directly in front of his vehicle," and he didn't stop because he "freaked out" after the crash, a criminal complaint says. Jose Pizarro-Perez, 25, faces one count of hit-and-run resulting in death for the Oct. 9 hit-and-run near 14th...
George Floyd mural vandalized in Milwaukee, police seek answers
MILWAUKEE — A George Floyd mural was vandalized in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, according to ABC affiliate WISN 12. It's unclear when the mural was vandalized. Paint was splattered over the face of the Black man who was killed by a Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer in May 2020, sparking a nationwide reckoning on racial injustice and police brutality.
CBS 58
Menomonee Falls police seek help in finding theft suspect at Froedtert
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Menomonee Falls police are seeking help in finding the theft suspect at Froedtert Health Clinic in Menomonee Falls. Police say it happened on Oct. 7 at 3:40 p.m. According to police, the suspect stole an employee's wallet from an employee area and later used...
Survey asks about red light runners, speeding on Milwaukee streets
The Sherman Park Community Association is conducting a survey aimed at collecting data on red light running and speeding in the City of Milwaukee.
wtmj.com
Prosecutors: Wisconsin parade suspect meant to hurt people
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have told jurors that a Wisconsin man intended to hurt people when he drove his SUV into a Christmas parade last year. Darrell Brooks faces six counts of homicide and 70 other counts. He would face mandatory life in prison if convicted of any of the homicide counts. Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper told jurors during closing arguments in Brooks’ trial Tuesday that his failure to stop after hitting the first person shows his actions were intentional. She added that he tried to elude police by abandoning the SUV and shedding his sweatshirt as he ran away. Brooks told jurors that he’s a lot of things but he’s not a murderer.
WISN
Man hit in face by tire that flew off van under I-94
MILWAUKEE — A man is being treated at Froedtert Hospital after being hit in the face by a tire Thursday morning. It happened on 84th Street under the Interstate 94 overpass in Milwaukee. WISN 12 News reporter Nick Bohr says the wheel came off a northbound van and bounded...
Car crashes head-on into Milwaukee bus on 6th Street Viaduct
A driver crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a Milwaukee County Transit System bus, injuring one person on Saturday.
wtmj.com
Police: 6 who died in Wisconsin apartment fire had been shot
HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — Police say the six people found dead after an apartment fire in a southern Wisconsin village last week had been shot in an apparent case of murder-suicide. The bodies of a couple and their four children were found early Friday after firefighters were called to their burning apartment in Hartland. Ten of the remaining tenants in the four-unit building made it out safely. Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko said Monday evening that all victims had one gunshot wound. He says Connor McKisick, a father and stepfather to the four children, had a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The others who died include Jessica McKisick, a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and two 3-year-old boys.
See the Reaction as Darrell Brooks is Found Guilty of 76 Counts in Wisconsin Parade Trial
Darrell Brooks put his head in hands as a judge read the jury's verdict aloud during his trial Wednesday. Guilty, the judge said -- 76 times. Brooks, accused of killing six people and injuring many others by driving an SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha last year, was found guilty of 76 charges, including six for first-degree intentional homicide in the carnage last November in the Milwaukee suburb. The homicide charges each carry a mandatory life sentence.
Racine man facing 50 drug-related, bail jumping charges
Dozens of charges have been filed against one Racine man after police say he intended to distribute narcotics and marijuana near Gilmore School.
Comments / 0