ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (Red Balls: five, nine; White Balls: ten, nineteen) (eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-five, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: eighteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 64,000,000. MyDaY. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Big Ten releases Nebraska football's 2023 schedule

A Thursday season opener on the road at Minnesota and six straight games to end the year highlight a reconfigured 2023 football schedule for Nebraska. The slate, released on BTN Wednesday morning, kept the same opponents that Nebraska originally had on its schedule for next season. The new lineup includes conference home games against Michigan (Sept. 30), Northwestern (Oct. 21), Purdue (Oct. 28) and Maryland (Nov. 11) in addition to nonconference foes Northern Illinois (Sept. 16) and Louisiana Tech (Sept. 23).
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Amie Just: 4 takeaways from Husker Tuesday, including an awkward moment

I don't know about you, but I immensely enjoyed the idle week for Nebraska football. We've got top 25 showdowns for both Nebraska volleyball and football this week, as the No. 1 volleyball team travels to Wisconsin to face the No. 5 Badgers on Wednesday, and football hosts No. 17 Illinois on Saturday.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Husker notes: Nebraska working on run game balance to help rest Casey Thompson

LINCOLN – Casey Thompson needed a break, which worked out well since Nebraska needed to improve its run game. Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple said Tuesday that the Huskers practiced more run concepts during the bye week while Thompson rested his arm and bruised body. Whipple wants NU’s offense to look more balanced and he wants Anthony Grant, whom the OC considers among his best playmakers, to see more touches.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska's Mark Whipple and Bill Busch offer takes on need for physicality vs Illinois

In a single sentence Monday, Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph laid out the annual challenge facing the Huskers as the fall leaves turn gorgeous colors. “We’ve got five games, back-to-back, in a tough, physical Big Ten Conference,” Joseph said. “So my thing is, talking to the team, we’ve got to match our opponent’s physicality, starting this week with Illinois.”
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

On radio, Fred Hoiberg talks intriguing Big Ten comp for Sam Griesel

LINCOLN — Nebraska basketball’s second exhibition opponent will look much different from its first. While Division II Chadron State attacked the Huskers with a dribble-drive offense led by small guards, Colorado wants to bully the Huskers under the rim. “It’s a very physical, big team,” coach Fred Hoiberg...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Shatel: Is keeping Mickey Joseph a deal-breaker for Nebraska's next coach?

Malachi Coleman’s commitment on Saturday was a statement for a Nebraska program in transition. That statement: Mickey Joseph is a good guy to have around. But will Joseph be around next season? That’s the question. That’s the MJ Factor. And it is a most intriguing factor in Nebraska’s...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Looking for love in all the wrong places — Nebraska mountain lion in Illinois won’t find what it’s searching for

The Nebraska-born mountain lion was caught on a camera in western Illinois a little over a week ago. But wildlife authorities there weren’t surprised. That same day, they’d received a call from a state biologist in Nebraska, letting them know the mountain lion’s radio collar had sent a signal from McDonough County, about 85 miles south of the Quad Cities.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska receiver Marcus Washington facing off against familiar foes Saturday

It won’t quite be a reunion Saturday afternoon for Nebraska receiver Marcus Washington, but he may have a few more hugs to give and pictures to take after the Illinois game. His former high school head coach — running backs assistant Corey Patterson — and three former teammates (Isaiah Williams, Reggie Love and Shammond Cooper) are all part of the Illini squad. They, and Washington, were part of a powerhouse team at St. Louis Trinity Catholic, an institution that closed in 2021.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Knights advance in Region IX tourney with four-set win over Southeast CC

The regular season did not go the way the Knights had hoped. But the start of the postseason did on Wednesday night. The host North Platte Community College volleyball team advanced in the Region IX tournament with a four-set win over Southeast Community College in an opening-round matchup at McDonald-Belton gymnasium.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Julie Geiser: Pheasant and quail season opener is Saturday

The coveted pheasant and quail seasons starts Saturday and runs until Jan. 31, 2023. Both seasons are open statewide. Quail must be shot while in flight and have a daily bag limit of six and possession limits of 24. The pheasant daily bag limit is three and possession limits of 12. Only rooster pheasants may be harvested.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Blitz meetings led by Raiola helping Husker QB Thompson feel comfortable

The Nebraska offensive line hasn’t been good enough this season. Sophomore offensive lineman Turner Corcoran said his position coach, Donovan Raiola, has let his linemen know as much. While an always-changing starting five hasn’t helped the consistency up front, pass protection has been one of the line’s biggest weaknesses....
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Mickey Joseph's full news conference, 10/25

Practice report: Husker LB Henrich out for season; getting Grant going; Palmer praise. Mickey Joseph said "everything settled down" for Nebraska after its loss to Oklahoma. Here are more quick Husker notes from Tuesday.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte sweeps Omaha Bryan to start District A-2

Carly Purdy recorded an unofficial match-high 17 kills, and Trinity Vak notched eight aces — six in the third set — as the North Platte volleyball team swept Omaha Bryan 25-13, 25-12, 25-11 on Tuesday to advance in the District A-2 tournament. “We’ve really been working on serving...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

UNL program aims to expand arts opportunities in rural Nebraska

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts has rolled out a vision that would connect rural Nebraska with educational opportunities. Andrew Besler, dean of the college, visited with educators and civic organizations in North Platte Wednesday about his program that would integrate the Extension and...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Nebraska linebacker Nick Henrich out for season

Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph confirmed Tuesday that inside linebacker Nick Henrich will miss the rest of this season after suffering a knee injury against Purdue. Henrich, a captain with 24 games of experience, recorded 37 tackles (three for a loss) in five games this season. Fellow captain Garrett Nelson, Henrich’s roommate, called the injury a “bummer” but said Henrich handled the news well after their “deep roommate talks.”
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy