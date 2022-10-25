Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (Red Balls: five, nine; White Balls: ten, nineteen) (eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-five, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: eighteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 64,000,000. MyDaY. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny...
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Nebraska gets short straw in opener (again), and other '23 schedule takeaways
Nebraska may not know who its coach will be for the 2023 season, but at least the Huskers have the full schedule for next season in hand. Here are my takeaways from Wednesday's schedule reveal. 1. One more year of divisions. It had been reported earlier this week that the...
North Platte Telegraph
Big Ten releases Nebraska football's 2023 schedule
A Thursday season opener on the road at Minnesota and six straight games to end the year highlight a reconfigured 2023 football schedule for Nebraska. The slate, released on BTN Wednesday morning, kept the same opponents that Nebraska originally had on its schedule for next season. The new lineup includes conference home games against Michigan (Sept. 30), Northwestern (Oct. 21), Purdue (Oct. 28) and Maryland (Nov. 11) in addition to nonconference foes Northern Illinois (Sept. 16) and Louisiana Tech (Sept. 23).
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: 4 takeaways from Husker Tuesday, including an awkward moment
I don't know about you, but I immensely enjoyed the idle week for Nebraska football. We've got top 25 showdowns for both Nebraska volleyball and football this week, as the No. 1 volleyball team travels to Wisconsin to face the No. 5 Badgers on Wednesday, and football hosts No. 17 Illinois on Saturday.
North Platte Telegraph
Recruiting notes: Coleman's impact on rankings; Huskers hit jucos; in-state updates
Nebraska got a big recruiting win in Lincoln over the weekend, but most of NU’s coaching staff wasn't around to see it. Instead, many Husker coaches were spread out around the country extending offers to new recruits and checking on existing connections. The big win was of course Lincoln...
North Platte Telegraph
Husker notes: Nebraska working on run game balance to help rest Casey Thompson
LINCOLN – Casey Thompson needed a break, which worked out well since Nebraska needed to improve its run game. Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple said Tuesday that the Huskers practiced more run concepts during the bye week while Thompson rested his arm and bruised body. Whipple wants NU’s offense to look more balanced and he wants Anthony Grant, whom the OC considers among his best playmakers, to see more touches.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska's Mark Whipple and Bill Busch offer takes on need for physicality vs Illinois
In a single sentence Monday, Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph laid out the annual challenge facing the Huskers as the fall leaves turn gorgeous colors. “We’ve got five games, back-to-back, in a tough, physical Big Ten Conference,” Joseph said. “So my thing is, talking to the team, we’ve got to match our opponent’s physicality, starting this week with Illinois.”
North Platte Telegraph
On radio, Fred Hoiberg talks intriguing Big Ten comp for Sam Griesel
LINCOLN — Nebraska basketball’s second exhibition opponent will look much different from its first. While Division II Chadron State attacked the Huskers with a dribble-drive offense led by small guards, Colorado wants to bully the Huskers under the rim. “It’s a very physical, big team,” coach Fred Hoiberg...
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: Is keeping Mickey Joseph a deal-breaker for Nebraska's next coach?
Malachi Coleman’s commitment on Saturday was a statement for a Nebraska program in transition. That statement: Mickey Joseph is a good guy to have around. But will Joseph be around next season? That’s the question. That’s the MJ Factor. And it is a most intriguing factor in Nebraska’s...
North Platte Telegraph
Looking for love in all the wrong places — Nebraska mountain lion in Illinois won’t find what it’s searching for
The Nebraska-born mountain lion was caught on a camera in western Illinois a little over a week ago. But wildlife authorities there weren’t surprised. That same day, they’d received a call from a state biologist in Nebraska, letting them know the mountain lion’s radio collar had sent a signal from McDonough County, about 85 miles south of the Quad Cities.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska receiver Marcus Washington facing off against familiar foes Saturday
It won’t quite be a reunion Saturday afternoon for Nebraska receiver Marcus Washington, but he may have a few more hugs to give and pictures to take after the Illinois game. His former high school head coach — running backs assistant Corey Patterson — and three former teammates (Isaiah Williams, Reggie Love and Shammond Cooper) are all part of the Illini squad. They, and Washington, were part of a powerhouse team at St. Louis Trinity Catholic, an institution that closed in 2021.
North Platte Telegraph
Knights advance in Region IX tourney with four-set win over Southeast CC
The regular season did not go the way the Knights had hoped. But the start of the postseason did on Wednesday night. The host North Platte Community College volleyball team advanced in the Region IX tournament with a four-set win over Southeast Community College in an opening-round matchup at McDonald-Belton gymnasium.
North Platte Telegraph
Julie Geiser: Pheasant and quail season opener is Saturday
The coveted pheasant and quail seasons starts Saturday and runs until Jan. 31, 2023. Both seasons are open statewide. Quail must be shot while in flight and have a daily bag limit of six and possession limits of 24. The pheasant daily bag limit is three and possession limits of 12. Only rooster pheasants may be harvested.
North Platte Telegraph
Blitz meetings led by Raiola helping Husker QB Thompson feel comfortable
The Nebraska offensive line hasn’t been good enough this season. Sophomore offensive lineman Turner Corcoran said his position coach, Donovan Raiola, has let his linemen know as much. While an always-changing starting five hasn’t helped the consistency up front, pass protection has been one of the line’s biggest weaknesses....
North Platte Telegraph
Mickey Joseph's full news conference, 10/25
Practice report: Husker LB Henrich out for season; getting Grant going; Palmer praise. Mickey Joseph said "everything settled down" for Nebraska after its loss to Oklahoma. Here are more quick Husker notes from Tuesday.
North Platte Telegraph
Practice report: Husker LB Henrich out for season; getting Grant going; Palmer praise
Mickey Joseph saw a switch after the Oklahoma game. A switch that has his group looking like an entirely different team. “Everything settled down for them and they started believing in what we’re doing,” Joseph said during his Tuesday afternoon press conference. Since that Sept. 17 loss, the...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte sweeps Omaha Bryan to start District A-2
Carly Purdy recorded an unofficial match-high 17 kills, and Trinity Vak notched eight aces — six in the third set — as the North Platte volleyball team swept Omaha Bryan 25-13, 25-12, 25-11 on Tuesday to advance in the District A-2 tournament. “We’ve really been working on serving...
North Platte Telegraph
UNL program aims to expand arts opportunities in rural Nebraska
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts has rolled out a vision that would connect rural Nebraska with educational opportunities. Andrew Besler, dean of the college, visited with educators and civic organizations in North Platte Wednesday about his program that would integrate the Extension and...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska linebacker Nick Henrich out for season
Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph confirmed Tuesday that inside linebacker Nick Henrich will miss the rest of this season after suffering a knee injury against Purdue. Henrich, a captain with 24 games of experience, recorded 37 tackles (three for a loss) in five games this season. Fellow captain Garrett Nelson, Henrich’s roommate, called the injury a “bummer” but said Henrich handled the news well after their “deep roommate talks.”
North Platte Telegraph
Q-and-A in Nebraska governor’s race: Pillen, Blood discuss affordable housing, mental health care
OMAHA — Affordable housing and mental health care are the key topics in the last of three installments from interviews the Nebraska Examiner held with the Republican and Democratic candidates for governor. The candidates — University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen, the Republican, and State Sen. Carol Blood, the...
