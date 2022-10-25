ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

TAMU-K hosts annual golf tournament to support students

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Texas A&M University-Kingsville golf program is hosting its fifth annual golf tournament, but this tournament is unlike any other because all the proceeds go right back into the program. "We rely on this tournament to help fund travel and help fund equipment and maybe even...
KINGSVILLE, TX
mysoutex.com

Mathis' Padron advances to state cross country meet

Mathis’ Dominic Padron qualified for the state cross country meet by finishing 17th at the Region IV-3A Cross Country Championships on Oct. 25 at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. See story and photo in the Nov. 3 edition of The News.
MATHIS, TX
KIII 3News

Las Vegas, Denver, Orlando routes a possibility for CCIA

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi International Airport could soon see the addition of nonstop flights to places such as Las Vegas, Nevada and Orlando, Florida. Corpus Christi frequent flyer Mark Byers said he’s always crisscrossing the country for his job, and even recently took a vacation to Barcelona. He is one resident who sees the potential nonstop flights could bring to the Corpus Christi area.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Portland Target will be bigger than Corpus Christi location

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Target coming to Portland will have a pharmacy, groceries, a Starbucks and curbside services, said developer Michael McLeod-Cobb on Wednesday. The new approximately 128,500 sq. ft. store will anchor in the new mixed-use Portland Town Center, which will have both commercial and residential space.
PORTLAND, TX
KIII 3News

CCFD advises residents to tie down holiday décor due to windy weather

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department is asking residents to properly secure their inflatables and other yard décor during windy weather. Corpus Christi resident Gabriel Garcia is known for his annual holiday light display during Halloween and Christmas times. However, this year the weather is putting his larger-than-life decorations to the test.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Strong Thunderstorms will impact portions of the Crossroads

  Strong Thunderstorms will impact portions of North Central Aransas, Calhoun, Northeastern San Patricio, Southern Victoria, Southeastern Goliad, Refugio and Southeastern Bee Counties through 1:30 am CST.   At 12:48 am CST, doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Point Comfort to near Beeville to near Argenta. The movement was southeast at...
SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, TX
mysoutex.com

Hive City Boxing brings awareness to Beeville

Hive City Boxing has set up free boxing classes for the month of October to help raise bullying awareness. These classes, available to any child who would like to learn basic protective skills, will teach children bullying prevention. Head coach Jasmine Acevedo’s main purpose is to reach out to as...
BEEVILLE, TX
KIII 3News

86-year-old Kingsville woman shot twice in drive-by, officials say

KINGSVILLE, Texas — An elderly woman was shot twice in a drive-by shooting in Kingsville Monday night and police are looking for whoever is responsible. Officers with the Kingsville Police Department were called to the 400 block of E. Henrietta St. on Oct. 24 just before 9 p.m. for reports of someone who had been shot. They found the 86-year-old woman with two gunshot wounds when they arrived at the home, according to officials at the KPD.
KINGSVILLE, TX
KIII 3News

Coastal Bend Food Bank celebrates 40 years of giving back

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank celebrated its 40-year anniversary this week. Executive Director Bea Hanson started her role 25 years ago and said they were distributing 179,000 pounds of food at the time. In 2022, she said they are distributing 74 times more than that--more than 13 million pounds.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi local news

