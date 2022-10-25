Read full article on original website
Tuesday Volleys: Flour Bluff wins UIL 5A District 29, Gregory-Portland advances
Flour Bluff and Gregory-Portland defeat UIL 5A District 29 opponents in five sets of high school volleyball.
Islanders women looking for elusive NCAA Tournament appearance this season
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi could be entering into the "golden era" of Islanders basketball with both the men's and women's teams being tabbed as the preseason favorite to win the Southland Conference. For Head Coach Royce Chadwick's women, a conference win would mean the program's first...
Game Changer: Refugio's Jordan King and Eziyah Bland
Our Game Changers from the Friday Night Fever rushed for over 300 yards together. The Refugio duo totaled 5 rushing touchdowns against Shiner.
TAMU-K hosts annual golf tournament to support students
KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Texas A&M University-Kingsville golf program is hosting its fifth annual golf tournament, but this tournament is unlike any other because all the proceeds go right back into the program. "We rely on this tournament to help fund travel and help fund equipment and maybe even...
Mathis' Padron advances to state cross country meet
Mathis’ Dominic Padron qualified for the state cross country meet by finishing 17th at the Region IV-3A Cross Country Championships on Oct. 25 at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. See story and photo in the Nov. 3 edition of The News.
Our favorite local Halloween decorations
Tombs of terror in Ingleside, shaky skeletons in Portland, towering villains in Corpus Christi, and possessed phantoms in Portland are a few of the spooky things you will see.
Las Vegas, Denver, Orlando routes a possibility for CCIA
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi International Airport could soon see the addition of nonstop flights to places such as Las Vegas, Nevada and Orlando, Florida. Corpus Christi frequent flyer Mark Byers said he’s always crisscrossing the country for his job, and even recently took a vacation to Barcelona. He is one resident who sees the potential nonstop flights could bring to the Corpus Christi area.
Multiple airlines express interest in coming to Corpus Christi at Vegas trade convention
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Routes World 2022 conference allowed Corpus Christi International Airport Director Kevin Smith to gauge airlines’ interest in bringing routes to the Coastal Bend, and he tells 3NEWS those conversations went very well. Southern Airways Express, as well as JSX – an airline which...
Día de los Muertos Festival returns to downtown Corpus Christi this weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Día De Los Muertos street festival in downtown Corpus Christi is back after a two year hiatus. K Space Contemporary and Axis Tattoo are partnering to bring the festival back to downtown after taking two years off due to the pandemic. Día De...
Portland Target will be bigger than Corpus Christi location
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Target coming to Portland will have a pharmacy, groceries, a Starbucks and curbside services, said developer Michael McLeod-Cobb on Wednesday. The new approximately 128,500 sq. ft. store will anchor in the new mixed-use Portland Town Center, which will have both commercial and residential space.
CCFD advises residents to tie down holiday décor due to windy weather
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department is asking residents to properly secure their inflatables and other yard décor during windy weather. Corpus Christi resident Gabriel Garcia is known for his annual holiday light display during Halloween and Christmas times. However, this year the weather is putting his larger-than-life decorations to the test.
G-PISD Superintendent breaks down what is included in the $242.5 million school bond
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A $242 million dollar school bond is on the ballot for residents within the Gregory-Portland Independent School District. Superintendent Michelle Cavazos is hoping voters will consider what the bond will mean for students and staff when heading to the polls. "We are at a unique...
DPS: Four Coastal Bend residents die in Wharton County crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Four Coastal Bend residents died in a crash over the weekend in Wharton County, according to Sergeant Stephen Woodard with the Texas Department of Public Safety. The four people, three from Corpus Christi and one from Mathis, were traveling north on U.S. 59 in a...
Strong Thunderstorms will impact portions of the Crossroads
Strong Thunderstorms will impact portions of North Central Aransas, Calhoun, Northeastern San Patricio, Southern Victoria, Southeastern Goliad, Refugio and Southeastern Bee Counties through 1:30 am CST. At 12:48 am CST, doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Point Comfort to near Beeville to near Argenta. The movement was southeast at...
Hive City Boxing brings awareness to Beeville
Hive City Boxing has set up free boxing classes for the month of October to help raise bullying awareness. These classes, available to any child who would like to learn basic protective skills, will teach children bullying prevention. Head coach Jasmine Acevedo’s main purpose is to reach out to as...
TAMU-K partners with Tuloso-Midway to expand dual credit for students
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High school students at Tuloso-Midway will now have more access to dual credit courses thanks to a new partnership with Texas A&M University-Kingsville. Leaders with the school district and university gathered in Kingsville Tuesday to celebrate the new partnership. Tuloso-Midway Superintendent Steve VanMatre said their...
'Very exciting night': Corpus Christi paranormal team visits infamous Texas Haunted Hill House
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Haunted Hill House in Mineral Wells, Texas is said to be the site of some of the scariest paranormal activity in the world. Jack Osbourne called the house the "the most sinister location we visited this season" while filming his show "Portals to Hell" on the Travel Channel.
Hillcrest residents file complaint about city's desalination plant plans
Despite the city's eagerness to get the project going, resident in Hillcrest believe a desalination plant will cause more harm than good.
86-year-old Kingsville woman shot twice in drive-by, officials say
KINGSVILLE, Texas — An elderly woman was shot twice in a drive-by shooting in Kingsville Monday night and police are looking for whoever is responsible. Officers with the Kingsville Police Department were called to the 400 block of E. Henrietta St. on Oct. 24 just before 9 p.m. for reports of someone who had been shot. They found the 86-year-old woman with two gunshot wounds when they arrived at the home, according to officials at the KPD.
Coastal Bend Food Bank celebrates 40 years of giving back
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Food Bank celebrated its 40-year anniversary this week. Executive Director Bea Hanson started her role 25 years ago and said they were distributing 179,000 pounds of food at the time. In 2022, she said they are distributing 74 times more than that--more than 13 million pounds.
