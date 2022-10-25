Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Related
qcnews.com
Albemarle Mayor touts cost of living
Albemarle Mayor Ronnie Michael says the town is a full-service provider of utilities, making it more affordable to live here as opposed to surrounding areas. Albemarle Mayor Ronnie Michael says the town is a full-service provider of utilities, making it more affordable to live here as opposed to surrounding areas.
qcnews.com
Deputies bust Iredell County ‘chop shop’: sheriff
Four people are facing charges related to a series of stolen vehicles and vehicle parts from farms and rural homes throughout Iredell County, deputies say. Deputies bust Iredell County ‘chop shop’: sheriff. Four people are facing charges related to a series of stolen vehicles and vehicle parts from...
qcnews.com
Baked treats and brews in downtown Albemarle
The bakery opened in 1921 and they’ve been serving the same cookies and cakes for generations. The bakery opened in 1921 and they’ve been serving the same cookies and cakes for generations. Victim’s family speaks out after former Winston-Salem …. Victim's family speaks out after former Winston-Salem...
qcnews.com
Married couple sentenced for stealing nearly $240K from Charlotte high school booster club
A husband and wife pair was sentenced to prison Monday for stealing more than $239,000 from a Charlotte high school booster club, according to U.S. District Attorney Dena King. Married couple sentenced for stealing nearly $240K …. A husband and wife pair was sentenced to prison Monday for stealing more...
qcnews.com
E CLT homicide suspect took victim's vehicle
The suspect who shot and killed a woman in east Charlotte this week also took the victim's car, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday. The suspect who shot and killed a woman in east Charlotte this week also took the victim's car, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday. Viruses filling up Charlotte hospitals. Meck...
qcnews.com
Charlotte FC officially names Lattanzio next HC
Charlotte FC officially removed the interim tag and named Christian Lattanzio its next head coach on Wednesday, the club announced. Charlotte FC officially removed the interim tag and named Christian Lattanzio its next head coach on Wednesday, the club announced. SC Gov candidates meet for first and only debate …
qcnews.com
One person seriously injured in fire at Dealer Imports in Cornelius, authorities say
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was seriously injured in a fire Thursday morning at a local lumber company, according to Cornelius Police. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox. Authorities said...
qcnews.com
Former Swanee Theatre reopens in Kannapolis
The Swanee Theatre was built in 1939 and closed in 1974. It was one of four theatres in downtown Kannapolis that served as entertainment for the Cannon Mills textile plant employees. Former Swanee Theatre reopens in Kannapolis. The Swanee Theatre was built in 1939 and closed in 1974. It was...
qcnews.com
Widows With Wings
One year ago, Briana Prestininzi received a call that no one ever wants to answer. Just weeks after giving birth to their second child, she learned that her husband Rob had been killed in a twin-engine plane crash in Rock Hill. During the past year, Prestininzi has turned her pain...
qcnews.com
Police investigating double homicide-suicide in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three people were found dead Monday afternoon after a double homicide/suicide inside a vehicle in Gaston County, according to Gaston County Police. The driver was identified as Darlene Hardin, the front seat passenger as Benjamin Simmons, and the backseat passenger as David...
qcnews.com
Missing 73-year-old man found dead near southeast Charlotte park, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The body of a missing 73-year-old Charlotte man was found dead in a creek near McAlpine Creek Park Wednesday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said William Brewer Bobbitt was last seen at his home in south Charlotte in the 900 block...
qcnews.com
Mooresville high school senior on the fast track to sports car racing
A Mooresville teen is on the fast track to a professional racing career, but you may be surprised to learn he has no aspirations to race in NASCAR. Mooresville high school senior on the fast track …. A Mooresville teen is on the fast track to a professional racing career,...
qcnews.com
Albemarle obstacle course takes visitors to new heights
ALBEMARLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A lot of people love a good obstacle course. But it may be difficult to find one that applies to specific skill sets. Carolina Treetop Challenge in Albemarle caters to all participants to help build up their confidence no matter what their skill level is.
qcnews.com
New Charlotte homeowner shocked to find her home listed as an Airbnb property
New Charlotte homeowner shocked to find her home …. Charlotte 49ers search for new coach ahead of transfer …. Abortion, inflation are some of the issues top of …. Wednesday night, Republican incumbent Henry McMaster and Democrat challenger Joe Cunningham will face off in their first and only Gubernatorial debate. We spoke with voters in Richland County about the most important issues to them.
qcnews.com
Charlotte City Councilman back under microscope for undisclosed financial interests
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte City Councilman, who’s currently under investigation for allegedly violating a North Carolina conflict of interest law, is back under the microscope for not previously disclosing other financial interests. First, it was not filing his campaign finance reports, next, it was...
qcnews.com
Electric company helps firefighters rescue lineworker stuck 45 feet in the air in Pineville
PINEVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An electric company and multiple fire departments worked together to rescue a lineworker who was trapped roughly 45 feet in the air Friday. Authorities said on Friday, Oct. 21, a tree contractor had been working at an elevated position in a bucket truck...
qcnews.com
Schools in Stanly County to close due to ‘high incidences of respiratory illnesses,’ officials say
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two Stanly County schools will be temporarily shut down as they’re experiencing ‘high incidences of respiratory illnesses.’. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox. Aquadale Elementary...
qcnews.com
Wednesday, October 26, Morning Weather Forecast
Showers will move out of the Queen City Wednesday morning as a cold front ushers in dry air, sunny skies to close out the workweek. On Saturday, October 8, 2022, participants will walk for the people who can’t: For those too weakened by treatment to join. ‘Triple-demic’ concerns.
Comments / 0