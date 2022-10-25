ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
qcnews.com

Albemarle Mayor touts cost of living

Albemarle Mayor Ronnie Michael says the town is a full-service provider of utilities, making it more affordable to live here as opposed to surrounding areas. Albemarle Mayor Ronnie Michael says the town is a full-service provider of utilities, making it more affordable to live here as opposed to surrounding areas.
ALBEMARLE, NC
qcnews.com

Deputies bust Iredell County ‘chop shop’: sheriff

Four people are facing charges related to a series of stolen vehicles and vehicle parts from farms and rural homes throughout Iredell County, deputies say. Deputies bust Iredell County ‘chop shop’: sheriff. Four people are facing charges related to a series of stolen vehicles and vehicle parts from...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Baked treats and brews in downtown Albemarle

The bakery opened in 1921 and they’ve been serving the same cookies and cakes for generations. The bakery opened in 1921 and they’ve been serving the same cookies and cakes for generations. Victim’s family speaks out after former Winston-Salem …. Victim's family speaks out after former Winston-Salem...
ALBEMARLE, NC
qcnews.com

E CLT homicide suspect took victim's vehicle

The suspect who shot and killed a woman in east Charlotte this week also took the victim's car, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday. The suspect who shot and killed a woman in east Charlotte this week also took the victim's car, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday. Viruses filling up Charlotte hospitals. Meck...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Charlotte FC officially names Lattanzio next HC

Charlotte FC officially removed the interim tag and named Christian Lattanzio its next head coach on Wednesday, the club announced. Charlotte FC officially removed the interim tag and named Christian Lattanzio its next head coach on Wednesday, the club announced. SC Gov candidates meet for first and only debate …
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Former Swanee Theatre reopens in Kannapolis

The Swanee Theatre was built in 1939 and closed in 1974. It was one of four theatres in downtown Kannapolis that served as entertainment for the Cannon Mills textile plant employees. Former Swanee Theatre reopens in Kannapolis. The Swanee Theatre was built in 1939 and closed in 1974. It was...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
qcnews.com

Widows With Wings

One year ago, Briana Prestininzi received a call that no one ever wants to answer. Just weeks after giving birth to their second child, she learned that her husband Rob had been killed in a twin-engine plane crash in Rock Hill. During the past year, Prestininzi has turned her pain...
ROCK HILL, SC
qcnews.com

Police investigating double homicide-suicide in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three people were found dead Monday afternoon after a double homicide/suicide inside a vehicle in Gaston County, according to Gaston County Police. The driver was identified as Darlene Hardin, the front seat passenger as Benjamin Simmons, and the backseat passenger as David...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Albemarle obstacle course takes visitors to new heights

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A lot of people love a good obstacle course. But it may be difficult to find one that applies to specific skill sets. Carolina Treetop Challenge in Albemarle caters to all participants to help build up their confidence no matter what their skill level is.
ALBEMARLE, NC
qcnews.com

New Charlotte homeowner shocked to find her home listed as an Airbnb property

New Charlotte homeowner shocked to find her home …. Charlotte 49ers search for new coach ahead of transfer …. Abortion, inflation are some of the issues top of …. Wednesday night, Republican incumbent Henry McMaster and Democrat challenger Joe Cunningham will face off in their first and only Gubernatorial debate. We spoke with voters in Richland County about the most important issues to them.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Wednesday, October 26, Morning Weather Forecast

Showers will move out of the Queen City Wednesday morning as a cold front ushers in dry air, sunny skies to close out the workweek. On Saturday, October 8, 2022, participants will walk for the people who can’t: For those too weakened by treatment to join. ‘Triple-demic’ concerns.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy