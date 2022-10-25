Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WIS-TV
SC candidates for Governor face off in only debate before November election
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster and former U.S. Congressman Joe Cunningham will meet tonight, Oct. 26, for the only gubernatorial debate before the Nov. 8 election. The Post and Courier and SCETV are hosting the debate for the gubernatorial candidates. Henry McMaster became the 117th Governor of South...
WIS-TV
Richland One awarded over $6.3 million for electric school buses
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District One is receiving $6.32 million to purchase electric buses. The money comes from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s Clean School Bus Program rebate competition. The program is providing funding to Richland One and multiple school districts in South Carolina. Those schools...
WIS-TV
National test shows SC students fell behind during pandemic but making strides in reading
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - New nationwide test scores give a better idea of the effect pandemic learning loss has had on students. On Monday, scores for the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), also known as the Nation’s Report Card, were released, with this year marking the first time students had taken the assessment since the pandemic began.
WIS-TV
Cunningham, McMaster argue over same-sex marriage, abortion in only debate before election
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two of the men vying to lead South Carolina for the next four years outlined their visions for the state’s future Wednesday, with one pitching for South Carolina to stay its current course and the other arguing his opponent is pulling the state back to the past.
WIS-TV
Final quarter of campaign fundraising shows millions of dollars donated in gubernatorial race
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With only a few weeks left in the campaign, South Carolina’s gubernatorial candidates are showing just how much they’ve raised in the race. Joe Cunningham (D) announced Tuesday his campaign had raised $1.2 million in the final quarter before the election. Overall he reported 11,092 donations from 6,504 donors in the quarter.
WIS-TV
Nikki Haley endorses Ellen Weaver for SC education chief
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A position up for grabs on the midterm elections ballot for state superintendent of education. Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley made a trip to the Lowcountry Monday to endorse Republican Ellen Weaver in her bid to become the state’s public education chief. The debate...
WIS-TV
Indiana police identify child found dead in suitcase; 1 person in custody, another at large
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Indiana State Police have identified the boy found dead six months ago inside a suitcase in a southern Indiana field. According to WAVE, police have one person in custody in connection to his death and the second suspect, the child’s mother, remains at large.
WIS-TV
Record number of South Carolinians cast their ballots on the first day of early voting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On the first day of early voting for the general election, a record 42,423 South Carolinians cast their ballots. This mark nearly doubled the previous single-day record for early voting set in June during the primaries. State election officials expect the boom to continue through the...
WIS-TV
DHEC aims to tackle ‘concerning’ health disparities in formulating five-year state plan
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina health leaders say with the pandemic now moving to the endemic stage, the time has arrived to revitalize other priorities to improve South Carolinians’ health. For the last several months, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has been collecting and...
WIS-TV
WIS First Alert Weather: Oct. 27, 2022
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Winnsboro receives $500k budget for downtown revitalization. Updated: 11 hours...
WIS-TV
“Shadowy figure” and “stacks of cash”: Investigative reports give details on “suspicious fire”
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - New incident reports on the “suspicious fire” of a South Congaree landlord include arson allegations and a description of the “stacks of cash” firefighters found. WIS obtained the incident reports from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the Lexington County Fire Services,...
WIS-TV
Amber Alert canceled; Pennsylvania 6-year-old found safe
DOWNINGTON, Pa. (Gray News) - A 6-year-old Pennsylvania girl who was missing and the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe, state police said Thursday. Zoe Moss had gone missing Tuesday evening. The suspect was Zoe’s biological mother, Vanessa Gutshall. Downington police said in a Facebook post that...
WIS-TV
Man dies after he was found unconscious in grain bin elevator
SEWARD, Ill. (WIFR/Gray News) – An autopsy is scheduled for a 63-year-old man who died at a grain bin facility in Illinois. Preliminary reports claim the man, an employee of ADM Grain Company, was found lying on a walkway of the grain elevator by another employee around 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Comments / 0