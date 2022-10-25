ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WIS-TV

Richland One awarded over $6.3 million for electric school buses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District One is receiving $6.32 million to purchase electric buses. The money comes from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s Clean School Bus Program rebate competition. The program is providing funding to Richland One and multiple school districts in South Carolina. Those schools...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

National test shows SC students fell behind during pandemic but making strides in reading

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - New nationwide test scores give a better idea of the effect pandemic learning loss has had on students. On Monday, scores for the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), also known as the Nation’s Report Card, were released, with this year marking the first time students had taken the assessment since the pandemic began.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

Final quarter of campaign fundraising shows millions of dollars donated in gubernatorial race

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With only a few weeks left in the campaign, South Carolina’s gubernatorial candidates are showing just how much they’ve raised in the race. Joe Cunningham (D) announced Tuesday his campaign had raised $1.2 million in the final quarter before the election. Overall he reported 11,092 donations from 6,504 donors in the quarter.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

Nikki Haley endorses Ellen Weaver for SC education chief

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A position up for grabs on the midterm elections ballot for state superintendent of education. Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley made a trip to the Lowcountry Monday to endorse Republican Ellen Weaver in her bid to become the state’s public education chief. The debate...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

WIS First Alert Weather: Oct. 27, 2022

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Winnsboro receives $500k budget for downtown revitalization. Updated: 11 hours...
WISCONSIN STATE
WIS-TV

Amber Alert canceled; Pennsylvania 6-year-old found safe

DOWNINGTON, Pa. (Gray News) - A 6-year-old Pennsylvania girl who was missing and the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe, state police said Thursday. Zoe Moss had gone missing Tuesday evening. The suspect was Zoe’s biological mother, Vanessa Gutshall. Downington police said in a Facebook post that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WIS-TV

Man dies after he was found unconscious in grain bin elevator

SEWARD, Ill. (WIFR/Gray News) – An autopsy is scheduled for a 63-year-old man who died at a grain bin facility in Illinois. Preliminary reports claim the man, an employee of ADM Grain Company, was found lying on a walkway of the grain elevator by another employee around 8 a.m. Tuesday.
ILLINOIS STATE

