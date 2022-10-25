Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
theadvocate.com
After fraternity shooting, is Baton Rouge EMS prepared for more 'mass casualty' events?
As soon as they got the call alerting them that several people were hurt following a mass shooting at a fraternity house party just off Southern University’s campus last Friday, paramedics with East Baton Rouge EMS sprang into action. Without yet knowing how many people were in need of...
wbrz.com
Sheriff: Man arrested for shooting 8-year-old girl in drive-by linked to different shooting
SPRINGFIELD - A man in jail for allegedly shooting an eight-year-old girl in Livingston Parish earlier this year has been booked on additional charges Wednesday. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Jaran Adams, 21, was identified as the suspect in a May 9 drive-by shooting on Pardue Road in Springfield and he was arrested Sept. 30.
wbrz.com
Threatening letter prompts police to boost security at Baker school
BAKER - Police officers were stationed at an elementary school in Baker after reports of a threat came in overnight. Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said officers were sent to Bakerfield Elementary School Thursday morning to monitor the campus. Classes were going on as planned as of around 8 a.m.
NOLA.com
Our Views: Let out on bail, a violent repeat offender is going do what? Repeat.
Anyone accused of a crime should be considered innocent until proven guilty; that’s what the American system is all about. But what happens when the system breaks down? A young man with a rap sheet is let out on bail twice within a monthlong period on separate charges of domestic violence and attempted armed robbery.
theadvocate.com
Suspect at Southern fraternity opened fire after bumped during dance, cops say; bond set at $1.95M
A judge set $1.95 million bond Tuesday for the man accused of firing into a crowd of students and wounding 11 people at a fraternity party near Southern University’s campus Friday. Jaicedric Williams, 22, made his first courtroom appearance in the shooting case Tuesday morning, and admitted he had...
WAFB.com
Name of victim in deadly Prairieville shooting released
‘I’m still here, they killed him, they killed his family, we’re here suffering:’ Family seeking answers for son’s unsolved murder. Ascension Parish president diagnosed with COVID-19; attended recent Senior Sock Hop. Officials have announced that Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Man...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette Parish man who raped, impregnated his 11-year-old stepdaughter sentenced to life in prison
A Duson man was sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of raping and impregnating his 11-year-old stepdaughter. Delands Brown, 32, was sentenced Oct. 19 to life imprisonment for first-degree rape, plus 10 years each for intimidating a witness and attempted witness intimidation by 15th Judicial Court Judge Royale Colbert. The sentences for the second two charges will be served concurrently to his life sentence.
wbrz.com
Man on drugs crashed stolen car after spotting sheriff's deputy, treated for overdose after wreck
BATON ROUGE - A man had to be treated for an apparent drug overdose right after he crashed a stolen car while fleeing law enforcement. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the driver panicked and tried to get away after spotting a sheriff's deputy near the intersection of Joor Road and Prescott Road around 1 p.m.
NOLA.com
Southern fraternity shooting suspect was out on bond for domestic abuse, armed robbery arrests
The man accused of wounding 11 people in a shooting at a fraternity party just off Southern University's campus had previously been let out on bail twice within a month-long period on separate domestic violence and attempted armed robbery charges, and was awaiting trials for both at the time he allegedly fired into the crowd of students Friday, court records show.
NOLA.com
Our Views: Latest mass shooting could have been worse, but what of the future?
The “utter mayhem” a witness described at a Southern University fraternity house, just outside the entrance to the campus on homecoming weekend, is another case of the volatile mix of guns and youth at parties that ought to be celebrations. Thankfully, nobody among the 11 wounded died. Seven...
brproud.com
Louisiana man charged Domestic Abuse Battery after argument allegedly turns physical
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana man was arrested in connection with an incident that allegedly took place 19 days ago. Jules Anthony Joiner, Jr., 25, of Pierre Part, was charged with Domestic Abuse Battery on Monday, October 24, after deputies responded “to a location in Pierre Part in reference to a domestic dispute,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
brproud.com
Person allegedly stealing flowers from graves for floral business
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – An Ascension Parish cemetery is warning residents of someone stealing flowers and using them for flower arrangements. Prairieville Cemetary posted to Facebook on Oct. 24 that they were aware of someone stealing flowers from local graveyards and allegedly using them for her floral business. The...
brproud.com
Zachary theft suspects sought by detectives
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — Zachary detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying several theft suspects. The Zachary Police Department shared the images of three individuals accused of theft. No further details were shared. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 225-964-2004.
EBR District Attorney discusses new plan that could prevent violent offenders from posting bail
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new plan is in the works in East Baton Rouge Parish that might keep violent offenders behind bars. District Attorney Hillar Moore says there are discussions between the mayor’s office, the public defender’s office, BRPD, EBRSO, and the 19th JDC to adjust how bond amounts are set in criminal cases.
pelicanpostonline.com
UPDATE: Fatality in Prairieville shooting identified
The deceased victim is Travis Richardson, 18, of Prairieville. Details surrounding this incident remain under investigation. One of our victims from the shooting is deceased. The identity of said victim will not be released at this time; until family is fully notified. Further details will be forthcoming as the investigation proceeds.
brproud.com
Armed robber leads authorities on chase, crashes into home
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — The Gonzales Police Department arrested an 18-year-old suspect connected to an armed robbery on Wednesday afternoon. According to GPD, two victims were approached around 2 p.m. at a local shopping center by an armed black male, demanding their vehicle. The victims complied, and they were able to contact authorities.
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with 19 Counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm After Allegedly Shooting at an Apartment Complex
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with 19 Counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm After Allegedly Shooting at an Apartment Complex. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre announced on October 24, 2022, that investigators from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Crimes Unit arrested James Peters, 23, of Donaldsonville, Louisiana in connection with a shooting incident in Donaldsonville. He faces 19 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, three counts of aggravated damage to property, and illegal use of weapons.
Ascension Parish community holds benefit for man beaten in road rage incident
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A benefit was held today in Ascension Parish for the man who was severely beaten during a road rage incident earlier this month. Scott Gray is a cancer patient who was left unconscious on the side of the road following a minor traffic accident in Prairieville.
1 Person Died, 6 Others Injured In A Fatal Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
According to the Baton Rouge Police, a fatal crash was reported in Baton Rouge. Officials confirmed that 1 person died and 6 others were injured due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the 8100 block of Florida Boulevard.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Police invite public to ‘Boo with the Blue’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is hosting a family-friendly Halloween event this week. BRPD’s annual ‘Boo with the Blue’ has returned for another year of festivities that include a costume contest, a haunted house, as well as plenty of food and candy for guests.
