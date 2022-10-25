ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Threatening letter prompts police to boost security at Baker school

BAKER - Police officers were stationed at an elementary school in Baker after reports of a threat came in overnight. Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said officers were sent to Bakerfield Elementary School Thursday morning to monitor the campus. Classes were going on as planned as of around 8 a.m.
BAKER, LA
WAFB.com

Name of victim in deadly Prairieville shooting released

‘I’m still here, they killed him, they killed his family, we’re here suffering:’ Family seeking answers for son’s unsolved murder. Ascension Parish president diagnosed with COVID-19; attended recent Senior Sock Hop. Officials have announced that Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Man...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette Parish man who raped, impregnated his 11-year-old stepdaughter sentenced to life in prison

A Duson man was sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of raping and impregnating his 11-year-old stepdaughter. Delands Brown, 32, was sentenced Oct. 19 to life imprisonment for first-degree rape, plus 10 years each for intimidating a witness and attempted witness intimidation by 15th Judicial Court Judge Royale Colbert. The sentences for the second two charges will be served concurrently to his life sentence.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Southern fraternity shooting suspect was out on bond for domestic abuse, armed robbery arrests

The man accused of wounding 11 people in a shooting at a fraternity party just off Southern University's campus had previously been let out on bail twice within a month-long period on separate domestic violence and attempted armed robbery charges, and was awaiting trials for both at the time he allegedly fired into the crowd of students Friday, court records show.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana man charged Domestic Abuse Battery after argument allegedly turns physical

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – A Louisiana man was arrested in connection with an incident that allegedly took place 19 days ago. Jules Anthony Joiner, Jr., 25, of Pierre Part, was charged with Domestic Abuse Battery on Monday, October 24, after deputies responded “to a location in Pierre Part in reference to a domestic dispute,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.
PIERRE PART, LA
brproud.com

Person allegedly stealing flowers from graves for floral business

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – An Ascension Parish cemetery is warning residents of someone stealing flowers and using them for flower arrangements. Prairieville Cemetary posted to Facebook on Oct. 24 that they were aware of someone stealing flowers from local graveyards and allegedly using them for her floral business. The...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Zachary theft suspects sought by detectives

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) — Zachary detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying several theft suspects. The Zachary Police Department shared the images of three individuals accused of theft. No further details were shared. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 225-964-2004.
ZACHARY, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

UPDATE: Fatality in Prairieville shooting identified

The deceased victim is Travis Richardson, 18, of Prairieville. Details surrounding this incident remain under investigation. One of our victims from the shooting is deceased. The identity of said victim will not be released at this time; until family is fully notified. Further details will be forthcoming as the investigation proceeds.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Armed robber leads authorities on chase, crashes into home

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — The Gonzales Police Department arrested an 18-year-old suspect connected to an armed robbery on Wednesday afternoon. According to GPD, two victims were approached around 2 p.m. at a local shopping center by an armed black male, demanding their vehicle. The victims complied, and they were able to contact authorities.
GONZALES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with 19 Counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm After Allegedly Shooting at an Apartment Complex

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with 19 Counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm After Allegedly Shooting at an Apartment Complex. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre announced on October 24, 2022, that investigators from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Crimes Unit arrested James Peters, 23, of Donaldsonville, Louisiana in connection with a shooting incident in Donaldsonville. He faces 19 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, three counts of aggravated damage to property, and illegal use of weapons.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Police invite public to ‘Boo with the Blue’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is hosting a family-friendly Halloween event this week. BRPD’s annual ‘Boo with the Blue’ has returned for another year of festivities that include a costume contest, a haunted house, as well as plenty of food and candy for guests.
BATON ROUGE, LA

