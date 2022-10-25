Read full article on original website
Justice Barrett Almost Immediately Rejects Conservative Group’s Attempt to Block Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Amy Coney Barrett denied without comment a conservative group’s attempt to block President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan from going into effect. The denial came just one day after the request hit the high court’s docket. The case was an...
Automatic student loan forgiveness won’t be processed until after Nov. 14
Borrowers receiving automatic student loan forgiveness are currently receiving emails from the Department of Education. The estimated 8 million federal borrowers who will receive automatic student loan forgiveness are now being notified of their status by the Biden administration. The email confirmations began rolling out Tuesday, according to borrowers on...
President Biden signs bill allowing divorced couples to sever joint consolidation student loans
Congress eliminated the program in 2006 that allowed married couples to merge their student debt into a joint loan for a lower interest rate.
Biden could have 'Plan B' if court stalls student debt forgiveness — more repayment delays
On Jan. 1, a temporary pause on federal student loan repayments is set to expire — meaning millions of borrowers are bracing to repay loans after a nearly three-year reprieve. While the Biden administration called the latest extension the "final" one, some experts predict the pause could be extended...
Here’s proof Biden knows his student loan bailout is illegal
From the very moment President Joe Biden announced his unilateral “cancellation” of $10,000 per borrower in student loan debt, critics have blasted his plan as unfair , costly , and unconstitutional . In response, the White House has grasped at straws to try to justify it somehow having the authority to usurp Congress’s constitutional powers and spend money without legislation. But the president just tipped his hand — and revealed that he actually does know his plan is unlawful.
Supreme Court highly unlikely to grant taxpayers' request to block Biden debt relief
A new challenger is vying to derail the Biden administration’s student loan debt relief plan by asking the nation’s highest court to stop the cancellation from taking effect. On Wednesday, the Wisconsin-based tax policy advocacy group, Brown County Taxpayers Association, filed an emergency application with the U.S. Supreme...
Biden administration argues it should be allowed to carry out student debt relief plan as appeal plays out
CNN — The Justice Department told an appeals court Monday that the Biden administration should be allowed to carry out its student debt relief program while litigation over the policy plays out. In a new brief filed with the 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals, which is considering a...
Biden Administration Could Start Forgiving Student Debt as Soon as Sunday
The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans student debt as soon as Sunday. More than 30 million Americans are expected to benefit from President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans' student debt as soon as Sunday. This is possible...
Student loan relief applications are live. But it could take a long time for borrowers to receive forgiveness.
It could still be days or even weeks until borrowers see federal student loan cancellation reflected in their accounts. The application for President Joe Biden’s one-time student loan forgiveness program went live yesterday, with many borrowers eagerly applying. But it could still be days or even weeks until anyone sees the loan cancellation reflected in their accounts.
Barrett denies emergency bid to block Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan
Barrett, who handles emergency matters arising from Wisconsin, acted alone in denying the request, rather than refer the matter to the full court.
Biden said Congress passed student loan cancellation. That's a lie, and you should care.
Imagine if former President Donald Trump had tried to pawn off to Congress an executive action he took. I guarantee widespread outrage would have ensued. During a weekend interview with the progressive group NowThis News, President Joe Biden made the startling claim that he had “signed a law” to forgive student debt.
Federal judge dismisses challenge by 6 states to student loan forgiveness plan
ST. LOUIS — A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a challenge by six states to block the Biden administration’s student loan debt relief program. The decision by U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey in St. Louis came an hour after U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected a request in Wisconsin to block the plan.
With Biden student loan forgiveness in legal limbo, Feds bet on changes to rules for another debt relief option
As the federal government fights with states and other groups over its expansive student loan debt forgiveness plan, the Education Department said Tuesday that it would make permanent some temporary changes to a program that makes it easier for people working as teachers, public defenders and other public sector workers to have their student loan debt forgiven.
Do You Think Student Loan Debt Should Be Forgiven? Take Our Poll
The Biden administration's website to apply for federal student loan forgiveness is active now, and millions of people already have begun applying, according to the White House. Take Our Poll: Do...
Justice Department argues Biden administration's student debt relief program is lawful
The Justice Department has filed its response to an appeals court's decision to pause the Biden administration's student debt relief program, arguing that the program is lawful and that the states lack standing to intervene and the pause puts public interest in jeopardy. But if the court must put the...
Biden’s student debt relief notches early victories from GOP-appointed judges
Justice Amy Coney Barrett declines to block the policy as another federal judge dismisses challenge from GOP-led states.
'Their outrage is wrong': Biden boosts student loan debt forgiveness on heels of court wins
Nearly 22 million people have applied to have a portion of their student loan debt canceled in just one week, President Joe Biden said.
‘Game Changer’: Biden’s Student Loan Debt Relief Portal Now Live – Jon Queally
President Joe Biden on Monday afternoon unveiled the fully operational online portal for his student loan debt forgiven program that will cancel up to $20,000 in federal loans for some borrowers. “This is a game changer for millions of Americans,” said Biden in remarks from the White House, “and it...
White House fires back in court against block on student loan debt forgiveness
The Biden administration on Monday rebuked a group of six states hoping to undo its plans to forgive student loan debt for millions of Americans. It's the latest salvo in the ongoing legal bickering between conservative groups trying to derail the debt relief plan and the administration's hope of erasing millions of borrowers' debt – in keeping with a campaign promise – before the year's end.
Where’s the GOP outrage over farm debt assistance?
I try to stay atop the day’s news. But I must have dozed off last week — because I missed the response from Iowa Republican leaders to the Biden administration’s announcement of $1.3 billion in debt relief to 36,000 farmers who have fallen behind on their farm loan payments. In making the announcement, U.S. Agriculture […] The post Where’s the GOP outrage over farm debt assistance? appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
