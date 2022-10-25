ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

WATCH: FHP shares dashcam video of high-speed chase that led to trooper crashing into tree

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Zabf_0ilKLze600

VIDEO: FHP shares dashcam video of high-speed chase that led to trooper crashing into tree The Florida Highway Patrol has released dash camera video showing a county-wide chase over the weekend that reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour. (Ashley Edlund, WFTV.com/WFTV)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has released dash camera video showing a county-wide chase over the weekend that reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Investigators say it all started just before 1 a.m. Saturday when troopers attempted to stop the driver for speeding.

The driver, later identified as 19-year-old Bryce Ackerman-Byers, was able to get away from the trooper.

Nearly an hour later, another trooper spotted the suspect’s BMW street racing at a different location and attempted to pull the driver over again.

That’s when investigators say he took off again, but this time, troopers pursued.

The dashcam video released by FHP Monday shows the suspect reaching speeds well over 100 miles per hour while weaving in and out of traffic and through Orlando International Airport property.

It was at the airport where FHP officials say one of their troopers crashed into a tree during the pursuit.

After the suspect vehicle crashed, multiple people, including Ackerman-Byers, ran from the BMW. Three adults were found soon afterward on airport property and taken to the Orange County Jail.

Ackerman-Byers, 21-year-old Dalton Lee Jones, and 20-year-old Adrian Jacob Hobbs were all taken into custody. A 17-year-old who was in the BMW was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

As the driver, troopers say Ackerman-Byers faces a slew of charges including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated fleeing and eluding, and participating in street racing.

The trooper who crashed into a tree is expected to be fine, according to FHP. They say another trooper was also nearly hit during the pursuit but was able to get away safely.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
villages-news.com

Three people killed in fiery crash snarling traffic on I-75

Three people were killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 75 that snarled traffic in Marion and Sumter counties. The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. near Mile Marker 337 on northbound I-75. The northbound lanes were closed for several hours due to “a large amount of debris, vehicles...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WESH

FHP: 51-year-old man dies after Seminole County motorcycle crash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday, troopers responded to a deadly crash in Seminole County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 1:40 a.m., the crash occurred on Markham Woods Road and E.E. Williamson Road. A motorcycle driving north on Markham Woods Road hit a raised curb, causing the vehicle...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Seminole County deputies find 2 handguns, 9 different types of drugs in crashed SUV

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County deputies found two handguns and nine different types of illegally possessed drugs inside a crashed SUV early Monday morning. Deputies responded to the crash near the intersection of Howell Branch Road and Betty Street just before 4 a.m. Deputies said they smelled “an extremely strong odor of marijuana” coming from the SUV.
click orlando

Merritt Island Causeway reopens after fatal pedestrian crash

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday night, prompting the closure of the Merritt Island Causeway for several hours, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal wreck happened on eastbound State Road 520 near South Banana River Drive. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The...
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
leesburg-news.com

Man charged with DUI in front of Discount Tire in Mount Dora

A 19-year-old man who admitted to using cocaine and Adderall was charged with DUI during a traffic stop in Mount Dora early Monday. Jeffrey Wayne Teschner, of Deland, was pulled over by a Mount Dora police officer at around 1 a.m. on U.S. Highway 441 in front of Discount Tire. The officer was suspicious that Teschner was under the influence of a foreign substance because of his dazed and talkative state, according to the police report.
MOUNT DORA, FL
WESH

Police: 1 person shot, injured in Brevard County

COCOA, Fla. — A man remains in critical condition Wednesday after a late-night shooting Tuesday night in Cocoa. The Cocoa Police Department confirmed the suspect's identity as 25-year-old Samuel Jackson who is now in custody. Just before midnight, an all-units call came in for shots fired at 904 Peachtree...
COCOA, FL
WESH

Missing Orlando girl found dead linked to human trafficking case, report says

ORLANDO, Fla. — De’Shayla Ferguson’s missing flyer started making the rounds this past summer after Orlando police said the then-15-year-old was reported missing. Fast forward to Monday night when Ferguson was found shot and killed in the front yard of a house on Broken Pine Circle, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. She died four days after her 16th birthday.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Man arrested after 1 critically injured in Cocoa shooting, police say

COCOA, Fla. – A man was arrested in connection with a shooting in Cocoa late Tuesday that left a person in critical condition, according to police. Patrol officers said they responded to the area of 904 Peachtree St. shortly before midnight in reference to shots fired. [TRENDING: Florida man...
COCOA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
117K+
Followers
133K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy