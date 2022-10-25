ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

fox10phoenix.com

2022 Arizona Election Poll: Lake leads governor's race, Senate race tightens

PHOENIX - A new FOX 10 InsiderAdvantage poll shows the race for Governor - widening a bit. But the race for U.S. Senate is turning into a dead heat. With less than 2 weeks to go before the November election, Republican Kari Lake leads Democrat Katie Hobbs by 11 percentage points. Only about 2% of voters are undecided. Pollster Matt Towery believes that Hobbs' reluctance to debate Lake may be a reason why the gap has widened in recent weeks. According to InsiderAdvantage, Lake is polling higher among older adults and Hispanics.
The Hill

Kelly, Masters tied in Arizona: progressive poll

A new poll of Arizona voters by Data for Progress, a left-leaning polling firm, shows that Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly (D) is now in a dead heat with venture capital executive and Republican nominee Blake Masters, another troubling sign for Democrats’ hopes of keeping the Senate majority. Kelly had...
TheDailyBeast

Top Arizona Elections Official Explains Why Drop Box Watchers Are Morons

Self-appointed vigilantes inspired to action by lies from the GOP’s hard-right MAGA wing about the 2020 election being “stolen” continue to stake out early-voting drop boxes in Arizona for signs of fraud they believe, contrary to all evidence, have enabled widespread cheating.But not only can this be intimidating to voters, at least six of whom have submitted formal complaints to state authorities as of Wednesday, it’s also “ridiculous,” “ludicrous,” “preposterous,” and “stupid,” according to Maricopa County’s top elections official—a lifelong Republican.Most of the issues since early voting began on Oct. 12 have occurred in Maricopa, where people affiliated with groups...
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Candidates on the Right Get Together for Massive ‘Big Tent’ Rally

Patriots of Arizona put on a rally Monday night at Dream City Church in Phoenix featuring a long list of candidates running for office, from local school board candidates to Kari Lake for governor. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed several of them, and most of his picks are leading in the polls. Emceed by pundit Kevin Jackson, the theme of “Big Tent Event: Unite & Win Again” was how Republicans are set to sweep Arizona on November 8.
The Center Square

Kari Lake holds tight lead in latest Arizona governor’s race poll

(The Center Square) – Republican Kari Lake has the edge in the Arizona governor’s race, according to a new poll. Lake holds a tight 2.5-point lead over Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in a poll released by Data Orbital this week. The poll showed Lake with 46.7% support and Hobbs with 44.2% support; 6% of voters remain undecided, according to the poll.
Arizona Mirror

A right-wing extremist active in a racist online chat room has interviewed multiple AZ GOP candidates

Several Republican candidates have done interviews with an Arizona man who entered the Capitol on Jan. 6 and is an active member of a Telegram channel filled with neo-Nazi and antisemitic rhetoric.  Micajah Jackson, known online by the handle “The JFK Report,” was one of the first people sentenced earlier this year for entering the […] The post A right-wing extremist active in a racist online chat room has interviewed multiple AZ GOP candidates appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
