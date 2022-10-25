Read full article on original website
'Democrats worried': AZ Senate race moves closer to GOP pickup territory, Masters says Kelly 'floundering'
The Cook Political Report shifted the rating of the Arizona Senate race from "Lean Democrat" to a toss-up, a key race that could determine Senate control.
Arizona Democrat gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs' campaign says Phoenix office was broken into
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs' campaign says its headquarters in Phoenix was broken into. Katie Hobbs camping manager Nicole DeMont said in a statement that a break-in occurred earlier in the week at the headquarters. "Earlier this week, a break-in occurred at our campaign headquarters. We continue to cooperate with...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Arizona Election Poll: Lake leads governor's race, Senate race tightens
PHOENIX - A new FOX 10 InsiderAdvantage poll shows the race for Governor - widening a bit. But the race for U.S. Senate is turning into a dead heat. With less than 2 weeks to go before the November election, Republican Kari Lake leads Democrat Katie Hobbs by 11 percentage points. Only about 2% of voters are undecided. Pollster Matt Towery believes that Hobbs' reluctance to debate Lake may be a reason why the gap has widened in recent weeks. According to InsiderAdvantage, Lake is polling higher among older adults and Hispanics.
Burglary reported at campaign office of Arizona governor candidate Hobbs
Police are investigating a burglary at the Phoenix campaign office of Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for Arizona governor.
California House debate: McCarthy, Democratic challenger get personal over immigration, inflation
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and his Democratic challenger Marisa Wood got personal with their criticisms on the debate stage Wednesday night.
Arizona GOP governor candidate wants to 'declare an invasion.' Here's what she means
Arizona's Republican gubernatorial candidate, Kari Lake, pledged to "declare an invasion" over the immigration crisis at the southern border. CNN's Kyung Lah speaks to a law professor who breaks down what Lake means.
'The View' host Sunny Hostin claims GOP is 'using' Herschel Walker: 'Woefully under-qualified'
Sunny Hostin said Thursday during ABC's "The View" that Herschel Walker was being used by the Republican Party and that he was "woefully under-qualified."
Cheney supports Slotkin GOP rep's first endorsement of Democrat
GOP Rep. Liz Cheney has crossed the aisle, endorsing Democrat Rep. Elissa Slotkin in her race against Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett in Michigan's 7th district.
Kelly, Masters tied in Arizona: progressive poll
A new poll of Arizona voters by Data for Progress, a left-leaning polling firm, shows that Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly (D) is now in a dead heat with venture capital executive and Republican nominee Blake Masters, another troubling sign for Democrats’ hopes of keeping the Senate majority. Kelly had...
Katie Hobbs stumbles when pressed on refusing to debate Kari Lake: 'The debate about debates is over'
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, D., appeared uncomfortable when facing questions about not debating her gubernatorial opponent, Republican Kari Lake, during an interview on ABC Friday. Hobbs spoke with hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach on the upcoming governor's race. Robach asked Hobbs about her refusal to debate Lake...
Latino voters rejecting Democrats and far-left's obsession with gender: 'Awakening is happening'
Critics warn Latino voters are leaving the Democratic party over its obsession with gender ideology, arguing an 'awakening is happening' within the community
Top Arizona Elections Official Explains Why Drop Box Watchers Are Morons
Self-appointed vigilantes inspired to action by lies from the GOP’s hard-right MAGA wing about the 2020 election being “stolen” continue to stake out early-voting drop boxes in Arizona for signs of fraud they believe, contrary to all evidence, have enabled widespread cheating.But not only can this be intimidating to voters, at least six of whom have submitted formal complaints to state authorities as of Wednesday, it’s also “ridiculous,” “ludicrous,” “preposterous,” and “stupid,” according to Maricopa County’s top elections official—a lifelong Republican.Most of the issues since early voting began on Oct. 12 have occurred in Maricopa, where people affiliated with groups...
Trump to hold Florida rally for Marco Rubio, but snubs Ron DeSantis
Donald Trump appears to have snubbed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at an upcoming campaign event for Sen. Marco Rubio. Trump announced the event Wednesday but DeSantis won't attend.
Oregon sees pivotal Election Day with strict gun bill on ballot as GOP gains ground in gov race
November's election could be a landmark one for the state of Oregon, whose voters will decide on a major gun measure and could elect the first Republican governor in decades.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Candidates on the Right Get Together for Massive ‘Big Tent’ Rally
Patriots of Arizona put on a rally Monday night at Dream City Church in Phoenix featuring a long list of candidates running for office, from local school board candidates to Kari Lake for governor. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed several of them, and most of his picks are leading in the polls. Emceed by pundit Kevin Jackson, the theme of “Big Tent Event: Unite & Win Again” was how Republicans are set to sweep Arizona on November 8.
FIRST ON FOX: Crist claims he's 'trustworthy' after his former staff, colleagues endorse DeSantis
A number of Democratic Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist's ex-staffers and colleagues have endorsed incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis for re-election.
Kari Lake holds tight lead in latest Arizona governor’s race poll
(The Center Square) – Republican Kari Lake has the edge in the Arizona governor’s race, according to a new poll. Lake holds a tight 2.5-point lead over Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in a poll released by Data Orbital this week. The poll showed Lake with 46.7% support and Hobbs with 44.2% support; 6% of voters remain undecided, according to the poll.
Yahoo!
A sinister attack on Arizona's election system is underway. Don't let it prevail
Few things offer a clearer example of voter intimidation than vigilantes donning tactical gear to stake out a ballot drop box. Two armed individuals at a Mesa voting site are part of an organized effort to watch, videotape and investigate voters dropping off their early ballots, prompting complaints of voter intimidation.
A right-wing extremist active in a racist online chat room has interviewed multiple AZ GOP candidates
Several Republican candidates have done interviews with an Arizona man who entered the Capitol on Jan. 6 and is an active member of a Telegram channel filled with neo-Nazi and antisemitic rhetoric. Micajah Jackson, known online by the handle “The JFK Report,” was one of the first people sentenced earlier this year for entering the […] The post A right-wing extremist active in a racist online chat room has interviewed multiple AZ GOP candidates appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
SEAN HANNITY: They don't care that Fetterman has disqualifying physical limitations
Sean Hannity discussed John Fetterman's apparent difficulties during the debate with Dr. Mehmet Oz and how he is not fit to run for Senate on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: Here's an important question. Six months ago, was John Fetterman even able to fully consent to this campaign? Naturally, the Fetterman campaign, they're now blaming the debate host Nexstar for not doing enough to help mitigate Fetterman's mental disability. Now, NextStar rightly, flatly rejected this accusation in writing that they went to extraordinary lengths to accommodate every one of Fetterman's demands, including the use of a closed caption teleprompter and two prior rehearsals. Now, this is where it gets even more interesting.
