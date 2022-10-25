Read full article on original website
Nikki Cross Returns On 10/24 WWE Raw, Attacks Bianca Belair And Bayley
In the main event of the October 24 episode of WWE Raw, Bayley faced Bianca Belair in a non-title match. The two foes threw everything they had at each other. At the end of the match, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, Bayley's Damage CTRL stablemates, interfered. The referee was about to eject them, but the official got inadvertently taken out as a mysterious individual dove on to Kai and SKY at ringside. The newcomer then entered the ring and helped Bayley pin Belair.
WWE Explains The Absence Of Two Monday Night Raw Stars
They need some time. There are all kinds of reasons to take someone off of a television show. It could be for anything from an injury to someone needing some time to be freshened up a bit. WWE does this on a regular basis and that is what they have done in two different ways with a pair of wrestlers, both of which were announced on the same television show.
38 Year Old Former WWE Star Willing To Return To Work With Roman Reigns
He wants in too. There has not been a WWE star on as much of a roll as Roman Reigns in decades. Reigns is rapidly closing the gap with the longest WWE Title reigns in company history and the question becomes how far he can take his current reign with the title. A lot of people are interested in getting involved with Reigns, including someone who has been gone for a long time.
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Bianca Belair battles Bayley in non-title match
Nearly everything had been going right for Bayley and Damage CTRL after the group returned to WWE at SummerSlam. That changed when Bayley came up short in a ladder match with Raw women's champion Bianca Belair at Extreme Rules. The two will meet again on Monday night when they face off in Raw's featured match.
WWE News: James Ellsworth Reacts To Being Mentioned on Raw, Rhea Ripley Bodyslams Luke Gallows
– James Ellsworth got name dropped on tonight’s WWE Raw, and he took to social media to react. On tonight’s show, The Club confronted The Judgment Day and AJ Styles referred to Dominik as belonging to “the generation of James Ellsworth” as opposed to Dominik’s self-comparison to Eddie Guerrero.
Repackaged WWE Star Attacks Bayley In Return To Raw
Nikki Cross is officially back on WWE TV. The former Nikki A.S.H. brought back her unhinged "NXT" persona on this week's "WWE Raw" in Charlotte, North Carolina, making a statement by laying out Bayley, Bianca Belair, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to end the show. Towards the closing stages of...
Dana Brooke Takes Issue With Seth Rollins WWE Raw Comment
Dana Brooke is none too pleased with a comment made on "WWE Raw" by United States Champion Seth Rollins. During Austin Theory's match against Mustafa Ali, Rollins talked on commentary about the potential of Theory cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on a title other than the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The topic led to Rollins stating, "Theory has a better chance cashing in on Dana Brooke!" Brooke, who is currently in her 13th reign as WWE 24/7 Champion, wasn't amused.
Brock Lesnar and More Confirmed for WWE Special Halloween Edition of RAW
WWE has announced that Brock Lesnar will appear on next week’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of RAW to promote his rematch with Bobby Lashley from the Royal Rumble. Lesnar and Lashley did not appear on this week’s RAW, but WWE did air a video package featuring the two, which you can see below.
Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and More Set for Halloween WWE RAW, WWE Looks at Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley
WWE announced that Brock Lesnar will be on next week’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of RAW to promote the match with Bobby Lashley, which will be a rematch from the Royal Rumble. Lesnar and Lashley were off this week’s RAW, but WWE aired a video package looking at the...
Former WWE Star Reacts To AJ Styles Name-Dropping Him On WWE Raw
A week after being shockingly pinned by Dominik Mysterio, AJ Styles compared the third-generation wrestler to former WWE enhancement talent James Ellsworth. Styles would name-drop Ellsworth in a promo segment on the 10/24 episode of "WWE Raw" where The O.C. and The Judgment Day exchanged words ahead of their showdown at WWE's Crown Jewel. At one point during the exchange, Mysterio compared himself to a legendary WWE Hall of Famer, which seemed to annoy Styles.
Top WWE Star Is Not Sure Randy Orton Will Return To WWE
There's one guy Kofi Kingston wants on his dream team for WarGames, but he isn't so sure the wrestler in question is returning to the WWE. During an interview with NBC Sports Boston, Kingston began to list off teammates he'd like to see join his team for a WarGames-style wrestling match. The WWE announced last month that men's and women's WarGames matches will headline its annual Survivor Series pay-per-view event for the first time in its history. The extreme matches feature steel cages around two side-by-side wrestling rings with two teams of wrestlers vying for a pinfall or submission, as team members intermittently join the match every couple of minutes.
Johnny Gargano Vows To Reveal The Miz’s Secret On WWE Raw
For months, Dexter Lumis has been stalking The Miz, even going so far as to kidnap the former WWE Champion last August. Last week, Johnny Gargano – who was aligned with Lumis as part of The Way in NXT – told Miz that he knew the secret reason that Lumis was going after him. This came after Shawn Michaels spoke with Miz on Raw’s season premiere and said that Lumis wouldn’t be going after him without a reason, leading credence to Gargano’s claim.
Austin Theory’s 50-Day Streak Ends During WWE Raw
Although he’s currently Mr. Money in the Bank, Austin Theory hasn’t been the luckiest man in WWE, being on a lengthy losing streak that saw the former EVOLVE Champion losing to the likes of Kevin Owens, Johnny Gargano, and Bobby Lashley. The streak was snapped on the latest broadcast of WWE Raw, with Theory besting Mustafa Ali in singles competition.
Daily Update: Stephanie McMahon & Triple H, CM Punk, Batista
Wrestling Observer Live: RAW report, New Japan in New York, Rocky Romero returns, more!. 2022 Hall of Fame ballot, rules, everyone eligible, thoughts on this year's election and the strongest candidates.What candidates on this year's ballot did the best in last year's ballot. TripleMania, the story behind the show, business...
Triple H Back At WWE Raw Following COVID Hiatus
Ahead of last week’s episode of WWE Raw, PWInsider reported that Triple H had tested positive for COVID and had to stay home from the show in Oklahoma City, the first show he’s missed since taking over from Vince McMahon in July. The show featured a brawl between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar, Mustafa Ali attacking new United States Champion Seth Rollins, and the return of Elias to Monday Night Raw after his brother Ezekiel’s in-ring career was cut short by Kevin Owens back in August.
WWE Raw On 10/24 Records Decline In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Down Against NFL Coverage
WWE Raw viewership is in for 10/24. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on October 24 averaged 1.641 million viewers, which is down from last week's total of 1.803 million viewers. Monday's episode scored a 0.45 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.50 rating...
Zelina Vega Felt Like WWE Was Afraid To 'Give Her The Ball' For The Longest Time
Zelina Vega returned to WWE television on the October 7 episode of WWE SmackDown when she aligned with Legado Del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro) to attack Hit Row (Top Dolla, B-Fab, & Ashante "Thee" Adonis). Zelina has filled multiple roles during her time in WWE...
Tag Team Title Tuesday! | WWE NXT Sour Graps Post Show | Full Review & Results
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of NXT, including... -Kayden and Katana vs. Zoey Stark and Nikita Lyons. ...90 minute review. 30 minutes of silliness. Let's get sour!. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful to get your first shipment free and make sure your PERFORMANCE is peak!
Rhea Ripley Says Dominik Mysterio Is All Man, Matt Riddle Rescues Elias | RAW Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for October 24, 2022:. - The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley) kicked off the show. They discussed Dominik's win over AJ Styles last week, with Ripley stating that the group runs Raw. She called Dominik Mysterio "all man, and Priest called him the greatest luchador in the history of the business. Dominik claimed that he's built differently and called himself this generation's Eddie Guerrero. The O.C. (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows) interrupted, and Styles said that Dominik is not "it". He compared Dominik to James Ellsworth before Anderson then challenged Balor to a match.
Kevin Owens Considers Himself A Better Good Guy Than Bad Guy
Kevin Owens started the year as one of the top heels in WWE through his alliance with Seth Rollins and feud with Steve Austin leading into WrestleMania 38. He's now a babyface after clashing with the likes of Austin Theory and The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, & Sami Zayn).
