Lowndesboro, AL

AL.com

3 high-profile high school football jobs already open in Alabama

Three high-profile football head coaching jobs are already open before the official finish of the 2022 regular season. Oak Mountain has decided to part ways with coach Tyler Crane, according to a story in the Shelby County Reporter on Tuesday. The news comes just two days after Central-Tuscaloosa coach Rodney Bivens Jr. announced he was stepping down as coach of the Falcons. Also, Stanhope Elmore coach Brian Bradford has announced he is stepping down.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Stanhope Elmore head football coach stepping down

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - This will be Brian Bradford’s last season as Stanhope Elmore High School’s head football coach. The school put the announcement on Facebook Monday. In it, Bradford said he will continue through the end of the school year before stepping down. He did not give the reason for his departure or his his next plans but said, “Over the past two years, I felt convicted that God was wanting to move me in a different direction...This has been the hardest decision of my life and I hope and pray that everyone understands.”
MILLBROOK, AL
WSFA

ASU, Alabama A&M set for Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Hornets and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs will play in the Magic City Classic Saturday afternoon. Alabama State is 4-3, while Alabama A&M is 3-4 for the season. DATE: Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. TIME: 2:30 P.M. Central. LOCATION: Legion Field, Birmingham. WHERE TO WATCH:...
MONTGOMERY, AL
birminghamtimes.com

ASU Stingettes: “Expect The Unexpected”

As captain of the Alabama State University (ASU) Stingettes, Talea Willis is aware of what the Magic City Classic means to the school and alumni, and that’s one reason she has been excited about preparing for the season’s most anticipated football game. “The fans can expect great music...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

ASU Honey Beez: “Always Imitated, Never Duplicated”

Just when you think you’ve seen it all from the Honey Beez, Alabama State University’s (ASU’s) dance team featuring plus-size students, they’ll come up with an even more amazing way to wow a crowd, said Ruth Anna Williams, creative director for the Honey Beez. And that...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
theredstonerocket.com

Montgomery native takes reins of HHC AMCOM

Capt. Jeremy Myles assumed command of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Aviation and Missile Command, during a change of command ceremony Oct. 14 in Bob Jones Auditorium. Col. Aaron Martin, AMCOM’s chief of staff, recognized the outgoing commander, Capt. Hunter Wilson, for being a good leader, a good commander and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTOK-TV

Probate judge makes donation to all 14 Alabama HBCUs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bullock County Probate Judge James Tatum didn’t attend one of Alabama’s 14 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, but he’s showing his appreciation for them anyway. Alabama recently named October as HBCU Month, making it the first state in the nation to dedicate a...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama struggles to staff special education services, leaving students with limited options

Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Brooke Hilyer had few options left for her son Logan’s education. Last spring before Logan graduated elementary school, Hilyer was told by Elmore County Schools that her local middle school, Holtville, did not have a special education class available for children with multiple disabilities.
ALABAMA STATE
Eater

Why Alabama’s Conecuh Sausage Has a Cult Following

Evergreen, a 20-square-mile South Alabama town with a population of 3,591, according to the 2020 U.S. census, may not have the history of Birmingham and Selma, Huntsville’s U.S. Space & Rocket Center, or the SEC splendor of Tuscaloosa and Auburn, but it does have a statue of a giant pig enthroned on a lawn chair armed with a grilling fork. He sits outside the Conecuh Sausage plant, home to hickory-smoked links that inspire unparalleled devotion.
EVERGREEN, AL
tallasseetribune.com

All clear given after high school lock down

Everything is clear after a Monday lockdown at Tallassee High School. Social media was abuzz after the presence of numerous law enforcement vehicles at the school. “To shed a bit of light on the police presence at [Tallassee High School Monday], a small altercation triggered a series of social media posts,” Tallassee City Schools said in a Facebook post. “Out of an abundance of caution, the school was placed on lockdown and extra police units were requested.”
TALLASSEE, AL
WSFA

List of county-specific constitutional amendments on November ballot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama voters will have choices on a number of county-specific amendments to the state constitution on Nov. 8. Here is a list of amendments for several central Alabama counties. Click here for the full list of statewide and county amendments. Autauga County. This would establish an...
ALABAMA STATE
95.3 The Bear

Montgomery’s Top Cop Admits to Scamming UA Coach

Wednesday, Montgomery, AL Sheriff Derrick Cunningham told a radio audience of his time as a child growing up in Tuscaloosa and what trick or treating at coach Bear Bryant’s house was like. Cunningham said, “they gave out full-size candy bars … everybody went there trick or treating, it was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

Macon County leaders say VictoryLand closure would devastate community; AG lauds ruling as win for law enforcement

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Sept. 30 ruling from the Alabama Supreme Court calling for the end to electronic gaming in Macon and Lowndes Counties has residents concerned for their community’s future. CBS42 spoke with those in Macon County about what the closure of VictoryLand Casino would mean for them. The Tuskegee Repertory Theatre is […]
MACON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Meet the candidates running for Montgomery County sheriff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are two candidates on the ballot running for Montgomery County sheriff. Democrat Derrick Cunningham, the incumbent, faces Libertarian Neil Pierce. Cunningham has been with the department since 1999. He first served as chief deputy before he was sworn in as sheriff in 2015. “I just...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WEAR

41-year-old man dies after falling off ATV in Alabama

CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. -- A 41-year-old man was pronounced dead following an ATV accident in Alabama Saturday afternoon. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say Roderick D. Dennis, of Evergreen, was found dead at the scene after falling off the back off a Honda Rubicon ATV. According to Troopers,...
EVERGREEN, AL

