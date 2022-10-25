MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - This will be Brian Bradford’s last season as Stanhope Elmore High School’s head football coach. The school put the announcement on Facebook Monday. In it, Bradford said he will continue through the end of the school year before stepping down. He did not give the reason for his departure or his his next plans but said, “Over the past two years, I felt convicted that God was wanting to move me in a different direction...This has been the hardest decision of my life and I hope and pray that everyone understands.”

