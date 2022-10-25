ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

New Zealand Rugby admit they FORGOT they were hosting the women's World Cup and issue grovelling apology over 'disgraceful' fixture clash between All Blacks and Black Ferns

New Zealand Rugby admitted they had forgotten about the World Cup they are hosting after they were criticised for a scheduling clash between their All Blacks and Black Ferns sides. Fans in the rugby-mad country are unimpressed that their men’s side faces Japan in Tokyo on Saturday just 40 minutes...
The Independent

England World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more

Expectations are high, and hopes even higher, that England can pull off another superb run at a major tournament after reaching the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and the final of Euro 2020. Manager Gareth Southgate has instilled a confidence in his squad which has brought a belief that England can finally win the World Cup again. That confidence is also reflected in the betting markets with the Three Lions third favourites to lift the trophy behind Brazil and France.Yet faith in Southgate and his squad is not as strong as it was after England stumbled through this...
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United vs Sheriff Tiraspol live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for the Europa League clash

Manchester United vs Sheriff Tiraspol live stream and match preview. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Greg Lea is a freelance football journalist who's filled in wherever FourFourTwo needs him since 2014. He became a Crystal Palace fan after watching a 1-0 loss to Port Vale in 1998, and once got on the scoresheet in a primary school game against Wilfried Zaha's Whitehorse Manor (an own goal in an 8-0 defeat).
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince William inherits this ‘unusual’ property as the Prince of Wales

King Charles’ eldest son, who is now the Prince of Wales and the 25th Duke of Cornwall, became the heir apparent when he ascended to the throne. Along with his title, Prince William also automatically inherited the Duchy of Cornwall. Dartmoor Prison. The Duchy of Cornwall was valued at...
The Independent

England ready for ‘massive challenge’ against Australia with World Cup on the line

Liam Livingstone believes a probable eliminator against Australia at the MCG is what could galvanise England cricket to reboot their stuttering T20 World Cup campaign.After beating Afghanistan, England came a cropper in a shock rain-affected loss against Ireland and now must win their three remaining Super 12s fixtures to guarantee a semi-final place.Defeat against the hosts and defending champions would almost certainly spell a group-stage elimination, although England go into the showdown having beaten their Ashes rivals in a T20 series this month.England were 2-0 winners and were on course for a series clean sweep only for rain to force...
BBC

T20 World Cup: Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie hails 'emotional' win over England

Ireland captain and player of the match Andrew Balbirnie hailed his side's T20 World Cup win over England in Melbourne as "amazing and emotional". His 62 runs helped Ireland post 157 and superb bowling saw them win by five on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method with England 105-5 when rain stopped play.
BBC

England v Greece: George Williams named captain for Rugby League World Cup match

Venue: Bramall Lane, Sheffield Dates: Saturday 29 October Kick-off: 14:30 BST. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online; live commentary on Sports Extra; live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. George Williams has been named England captain for their final World Cup Group A...
BBC

T20 World Cup: Mike Hussey says he would continue as England coach in the Ashes

Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary with clips on BBC Sport website & app. He's the Australian great who has switched sides. Mike Hussey - the baggy green lover, the gum chewer, the sun cream wearer,...
CBS Sports

PSG vs. Maccabi Haifa live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

The Champions League is back in action on Tuesday on Paramount+. Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UCL match this season in addition to Serie A, NWSL, Europa League and more. Sign up now with code UEFA22 for one month free for new users and don't miss any of the action. A subscription not only gives you access to all the soccer you could want but also the NFL on CBS, and countless movies, shows and original content.
CBS Sports

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Sporting CP: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Champions League returns to action this Wednesday on Paramount+. Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UCL match this season in addition to Serie A, NWSL, Europa League and more. Sign up now with code UEFA22 for one month free for new users and don't miss any of the action. A subscription not only gives you access to all the soccer you could want but also the NFL on CBS, and countless movies, shows and original content.
BBC

T20 World Cup: Marcus Stoinis leads Australia to victory against Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka 157-6 (20 overs): Nissanka 40 (45), Asalanka 38* (25) Australia 158-3 (16.3 overs): Stoinis 59* (18) Marcus Stoinis hit the second-fastest half-century in a Men's T20 World Cup as Australia bounced back from their opening defeat with a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka. Stoinis smashed 59 not out...

