Ireland secure famous T20 hat-trick over England
Ireland scored a memorable victory over England in Melbourne on Wednesday, a second major scalp having already knocked off the West Indies in the first round.It is the third time the boys in green have celebrated a white-ball victory over their neighbours. Here, PA news agency looks at their hat-trick of upsets.2011 – Bengaluru, Ireland won by five wicketsAn upset to rank alongside the best the sport has seen. Not only did the unfancied Irish overpower a star-studded England side featuring the likes of Kevin Pietersen, Andrew Strauss, Graeme Swann, James Anderson and Stuart Broad, they did it in record-breaking...
New Zealand Rugby criticised over All Blacks’ ‘disgraceful’ fixture clash with Black Ferns
New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has been criticised for a “disgraceful” fixture clash between the All Blacks and the Black Ferns that will see both national sides kick off less than one hour apart from each other on Saturday.The national men’s rugby time face Japan in Tokyo from 6:50pm New Zealand time (6.50am BST), 40 minutes before Wayne Smith’s side begin their World Cup quarter-final against Wales in Whangarei (7.30am BST). A kick-off time for the Japan game was not confirmed when the fixture was initially announced in August.While the quarter-final line-up for the World Cup was not announced until after...
New Zealand Rugby admit they FORGOT they were hosting the women's World Cup and issue grovelling apology over 'disgraceful' fixture clash between All Blacks and Black Ferns
New Zealand Rugby admitted they had forgotten about the World Cup they are hosting after they were criticised for a scheduling clash between their All Blacks and Black Ferns sides. Fans in the rugby-mad country are unimpressed that their men’s side faces Japan in Tokyo on Saturday just 40 minutes...
Stoinis blasts Aussies home
MARCUS STOINIS was the hero for Australia as he blasted the defending champions to a much-needed seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka at the T20 World Cup in Perth. The hosts, bruised by a hammering against New Zealand, needed a healthy win to repair pride and net run-rate. They were making...
England v Greece: George Williams named captain for Rugby League World Cup match
Venue: Bramall Lane, Sheffield Dates: Saturday 29 October Kick-off: 14:30 BST. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online; live commentary on Sports Extra; live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. George Williams has been named England captain for their final World Cup Group A...
Rugby World Cup: Wales make four changes for quarter-final against New Zealand
Keira Bevan and Lowri Norkett will both start as Wales make four changes for their Rugby World Cup quarter-final clash with New Zealand on Saturday. Head coach Ioan Cunningham will begin with Bevan at scrum-half and Norkett on the right wing while Jasmine Joyce starts at full-back. Donna Rose, returning...
NZR statement: Saturday's All Blacks, Black Ferns fixtures gaffe
The NZR have issued a statement admitting it neglected to take into account the women’s World Cup schedule when organising this Saturday’s All Blacks match with Japan in Tokyo. Fans have been fuming in recent days after it emerged they will be forced to choose which match they watch live this weekend – either the Black Ferns versus Wales in the RWC quarter-finals or the opening match of the All Blacks’ latest northern hemisphere tour.
Rugby League World Cup: Ex-footballer Stuart Pearce inspires England before Greece match
Date: Saturday, 29 October Kick-off: 14:30 BST Venue: Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. England head coach Shaun Wane has brought in former footballer Stuart...
The Erasmus verdict on Libbok, Mngomezulu after Springboks camp
Rassie Erasmus has given his thoughts on how newcomers Manie Libbok and Sacha Mngomezulu fared during this week’s Springboks training camp in Stellenbosch. The South Africans assembled a 26-strong squad for the three-day training camp that included 17 locally-based players and nine who currently ply their trade in Japan and will now announce their Test and A team squad for their European tour on Friday.
Justin Tipuric: Flanker named Wales captain for autumn internationals
Ospreys flanker Justin Tipuric will replace Dan Biggar as Wales captain for the autumn internationals. Biggar will miss the campaign with a knee injury, with head coach Wayne Pivac initially not naming a captain when announcing his squad. Pivac has decided on Tipuric as his skipper for the four-match series...
T20 World Cup: Ireland v England highlights - Andrew Balbirnie scores brilliant 62
Watch the highlights as captain Andrew Balbirnie's brilliant 62 and a fine bowling performance helped Ireland to a famous victory over England in the Men's T20 World Cup. Ireland secured a five-run win on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method when the match was curtailed by rain. MATCH REPORT: Fine Ireland stun dismal...
T20 World Cup: New Zealand-Afghanistan game abandoned because of rain
The Men's T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of rain at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The wet weather had earlier cut short Ireland's shock five-run victory over England at the same venue. New Zealand and Afghanistan take a point...
Stoinis hits 17-ball 50 as Australia beats Sri Lanka at WCup
PERTH, Australia (AP) — Marcus Stoinis hit Australia’s fastest T20 fifty off just 17 balls to propel the defending champion to a seven-wicket win against Sri Lanka at the Twenty20 World Cup on Tuesday. Australia scored 158-3 in the Super 12 game in response to Sri Lanka’s 157-6...
T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli on song again as India beat Netherlands
India 179-2 (20 overs): Kohli 62* (44), Rohit 53 (39), Suryakumar 51* (25) Netherlands 123-9 (20 overs): Pringle 20 (15), Bhuvneshwar 2-9, Axar 2-18 Virat Kohli scored a brilliant unbeaten 62 as India cruised to a 56-run win over Netherlands in the Men's T20 World Cup. Following on from his...
F1 Mexican Grand Prix: Time, schedule, TV channel, streaming for Formula 1 race week
After securing his 13th race win of the season at the United States Grand Prix last time out, Red Bull's Max Verstappen will look to make history at the 2022 Mexican Grand Prix this weekend. Now level with German duo Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel for number of race wins...
World Cup 2022: Seny Dieng sees Senegal squad as a 'family' before finals in Qatar
The Senegal squad heading to the World Cup as African champions is so harmonised it is "a family", says goalkeeper Seny Dieng. The understudy to number one Edouard Mendy made his debut last year, and was immediately struck by the group's camaraderie. Senegal, who won the Africa Cup of Nations...
Virat Kohli hits another half-century as India ease to victory over Netherlands in T20 World Cup
Virat Kohli followed his spellbinding innings against Pakistan with another half-century as India coasted to a 56-run victory over Netherlands to make it two wins from two at the T20 World Cup. Kohli's 82 not out from 53 deliveries against Pakistan on Sunday dragged India to a remarkable last-ball victory...
