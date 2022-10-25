ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Ireland secure famous T20 hat-trick over England

Ireland scored a memorable victory over England in Melbourne on Wednesday, a second major scalp having already knocked off the West Indies in the first round.It is the third time the boys in green have celebrated a white-ball victory over their neighbours. Here, PA news agency looks at their hat-trick of upsets.2011 – Bengaluru, Ireland won by five wicketsAn upset to rank alongside the best the sport has seen. Not only did the unfancied Irish overpower a star-studded England side featuring the likes of Kevin Pietersen, Andrew Strauss, Graeme Swann, James Anderson and Stuart Broad, they did it in record-breaking...
The Independent

New Zealand Rugby criticised over All Blacks’ ‘disgraceful’ fixture clash with Black Ferns

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has been criticised for a “disgraceful” fixture clash between the All Blacks and the Black Ferns that will see both national sides kick off less than one hour apart from each other on Saturday.The national men’s rugby time face Japan in Tokyo from 6:50pm New Zealand time (6.50am BST), 40 minutes before Wayne Smith’s side begin their World Cup quarter-final against Wales in Whangarei (7.30am BST). A kick-off time for the Japan game was not confirmed when the fixture was initially announced in August.While the quarter-final line-up for the World Cup was not announced until after...
Daily Mail

mailplus.co.uk

Stoinis blasts Aussies home

MARCUS STOINIS was the hero for Australia as he blasted the defending champions to a much-needed seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka at the T20 World Cup in Perth. The hosts, bruised by a hammering against New Zealand, needed a healthy win to repair pride and net run-rate. They were making...
BBC

England v Greece: George Williams named captain for Rugby League World Cup match

Venue: Bramall Lane, Sheffield Dates: Saturday 29 October Kick-off: 14:30 BST. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online; live commentary on Sports Extra; live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. George Williams has been named England captain for their final World Cup Group A...
SkySports

Rugby World Cup: Wales make four changes for quarter-final against New Zealand

Keira Bevan and Lowri Norkett will both start as Wales make four changes for their Rugby World Cup quarter-final clash with New Zealand on Saturday. Head coach Ioan Cunningham will begin with Bevan at scrum-half and Norkett on the right wing while Jasmine Joyce starts at full-back. Donna Rose, returning...
Sporting News

Sporting News

The Erasmus verdict on Libbok, Mngomezulu after Springboks camp

Rassie Erasmus has given his thoughts on how newcomers Manie Libbok and Sacha Mngomezulu fared during this week’s Springboks training camp in Stellenbosch. The South Africans assembled a 26-strong squad for the three-day training camp that included 17 locally-based players and nine who currently ply their trade in Japan and will now announce their Test and A team squad for their European tour on Friday.
BBC

Justin Tipuric: Flanker named Wales captain for autumn internationals

Ospreys flanker Justin Tipuric will replace Dan Biggar as Wales captain for the autumn internationals. Biggar will miss the campaign with a knee injury, with head coach Wayne Pivac initially not naming a captain when announcing his squad. Pivac has decided on Tipuric as his skipper for the four-match series...
BBC

T20 World Cup: Ireland v England highlights - Andrew Balbirnie scores brilliant 62

Watch the highlights as captain Andrew Balbirnie's brilliant 62 and a fine bowling performance helped Ireland to a famous victory over England in the Men's T20 World Cup. Ireland secured a five-run win on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method when the match was curtailed by rain. MATCH REPORT: Fine Ireland stun dismal...
BBC

T20 World Cup: New Zealand-Afghanistan game abandoned because of rain

The Men's T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of rain at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The wet weather had earlier cut short Ireland's shock five-run victory over England at the same venue. New Zealand and Afghanistan take a point...
BBC

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli on song again as India beat Netherlands

India 179-2 (20 overs): Kohli 62* (44), Rohit 53 (39), Suryakumar 51* (25) Netherlands 123-9 (20 overs): Pringle 20 (15), Bhuvneshwar 2-9, Axar 2-18 Virat Kohli scored a brilliant unbeaten 62 as India cruised to a 56-run win over Netherlands in the Men's T20 World Cup. Following on from his...

