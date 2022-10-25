Read full article on original website
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: Why RL was England star and former Man Utd junior Herbie Farnworth's love
You know the narrative about Herbie Farnworth, right? The talented young footballer, once of the famous Manchester United, who gave it all up to forge a career in the somewhat less glamorous world of rugby league?. Well, not quite. Yes, the Blacko-born former midfielder-cum-winger was good enough to be in...
SkySports
Rugby World Cup: Wales make four changes for quarter-final against New Zealand
Keira Bevan and Lowri Norkett will both start as Wales make four changes for their Rugby World Cup quarter-final clash with New Zealand on Saturday. Head coach Ioan Cunningham will begin with Bevan at scrum-half and Norkett on the right wing while Jasmine Joyce starts at full-back. Donna Rose, returning...
BBC
Gloucester v Exeter: Australia prop Scott Sio set for Chiefs debut
Exeter's Australia prop Scott Sio will make his debut in Friday's Premiership match at Gloucester. The 31-year-old agreed to move from Super Rugby's Brumbies in August. He moved to England this month having been involved in Australia's Rugby Championship campaign. Sio is one of five changes to the Exeter side...
Ireland secure famous T20 hat-trick over England
Ireland scored a memorable victory over England in Melbourne on Wednesday, a second major scalp having already knocked off the West Indies in the first round.It is the third time the boys in green have celebrated a white-ball victory over their neighbours. Here, PA news agency looks at their hat-trick of upsets.2011 – Bengaluru, Ireland won by five wicketsAn upset to rank alongside the best the sport has seen. Not only did the unfancied Irish overpower a star-studded England side featuring the likes of Kevin Pietersen, Andrew Strauss, Graeme Swann, James Anderson and Stuart Broad, they did it in record-breaking...
BBC
Wasps: Paolo Odogwu and Vincent Koch join Stade Francais after Coventry club's demise
Wasps pair Paolo Odogwu and Vincent Koch have become the latest two players to find new clubs after signing for French Top 14 side Stade Francais. They were part of the 167 players and staff who had their contracts cancelled by Wasps, when the Coventry-based club went into administration on 18 October.
Wales’ Hannah Jones wants to go to dark place in Rugby World Cup quarter-final
The Wales captain, Hannah Jones, has said their Rugby World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand ‘will come down to mindset’
Wallabies square up to Scotland needing to rediscover fear factor of old | Angus Fontaine
Australia must find form ahead of next year’s World Cup but face a tough task in the first match of their European tour
BBC
Rugby League World Cup permutations: Who is through and who can still progress?
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Four sides have 100% winning records in the men's 2021 Rugby League World Cup after two rounds of group fixtures. Host...
Wales want Euro 2028 opener if UK and Ireland bid is successful
Wales hopes to stage the first match of Euro 2028 should the UK and Ireland bid to host the tournament be successful.Cardiff’s 74,500-capacity Principality Stadium – the home of Welsh rugby – would be the solitary venue used in Wales for the proposed five-nation tournament.The joint UK and Ireland bid is the strong favourite to succeed, despite the chaotic and violent scenes that marred last year’s men’s Euro 2020 final at Wembley, amid a rival application from Turkey.“We hope to have the first match of Euro 2028 in the Principality Stadium,” Football Association of Wales chief executive Noel Mooney told...
Ireland earn famous World Cup win over England with a little help from Melbourne rain
This most unpredictable and competitive T20 World Cup continues to thrill. This was the first meeting between England and Ireland at a major men’s tournament in more than a decade, and while a weather-impacted finish and a bare MCG meant this win lacked the pulsating delight of the Kevin O’Brien-inspired heist in Bangalore of 2011, this was no less of a famous Irish triumph – the better team on a dank Melbourne evening bust Group 1 wide open.Rain had curtailed the last competitive meeting between the two sides in Guyana in 2010, granting an English side in the mire what...
Ireland can be a new ‘golden generation’ after England win, Andy Balbirnie believes
Skipper Andy Balbirnie believes his Ireland side can be a new “golden generation” after landing a famous win over England at the T20 World Cup.The near neighbours faced off for just the second time in 20-over cricket at the MCG, with England taking up a familiar position as heavy favourites in the Super 12 clash.But they found themselves on the receiving end of a remarkable bloody nose, sliding to a five-run defeat after failing to keep up with the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern rate when rain forced the teams from the field.It was a famous result and one that was richly earned. An...
SkySports
Ireland beat England at T20 World Cup: Eoin Morgan and Andrew Balbirnie on an 'amazing and emotional' result
Eoin Morgan said Ireland upsetting England at the T20 World Cup is one of their greatest results considering the strength of the opposition, with winning captain Andrew Balbirnie reflecting on a "special" victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Ireland secured a five-run win over Jos Buttler's side on DLS after...
REVEALED: England were read the riot act by a 'seething' Jos Buttler after shock defeat by Ireland - as they teeter on the brink of T20 World Cup elimination ahead of crucial Australia showdown
Jos Buttler is not known for raising his voice but was said to be 'seething' in the gloomy surroundings of the MCG's Aussie Rules dressing rooms as England thrashed out the reasons behind a defeat by Ireland that leaves them on Friday playing for their World Cup lives. Buttler was...
