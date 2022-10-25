ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Rugby World Cup: Wales make four changes for quarter-final against New Zealand

Keira Bevan and Lowri Norkett will both start as Wales make four changes for their Rugby World Cup quarter-final clash with New Zealand on Saturday. Head coach Ioan Cunningham will begin with Bevan at scrum-half and Norkett on the right wing while Jasmine Joyce starts at full-back. Donna Rose, returning...
BBC

Gloucester v Exeter: Australia prop Scott Sio set for Chiefs debut

Exeter's Australia prop Scott Sio will make his debut in Friday's Premiership match at Gloucester. The 31-year-old agreed to move from Super Rugby's Brumbies in August. He moved to England this month having been involved in Australia's Rugby Championship campaign. Sio is one of five changes to the Exeter side...
The Independent

Ireland secure famous T20 hat-trick over England

Ireland scored a memorable victory over England in Melbourne on Wednesday, a second major scalp having already knocked off the West Indies in the first round.It is the third time the boys in green have celebrated a white-ball victory over their neighbours. Here, PA news agency looks at their hat-trick of upsets.2011 – Bengaluru, Ireland won by five wicketsAn upset to rank alongside the best the sport has seen. Not only did the unfancied Irish overpower a star-studded England side featuring the likes of Kevin Pietersen, Andrew Strauss, Graeme Swann, James Anderson and Stuart Broad, they did it in record-breaking...
The Independent

Wales want Euro 2028 opener if UK and Ireland bid is successful

Wales hopes to stage the first match of Euro 2028 should the UK and Ireland bid to host the tournament be successful.Cardiff’s 74,500-capacity Principality Stadium – the home of Welsh rugby – would be the solitary venue used in Wales for the proposed five-nation tournament.The joint UK and Ireland bid is the strong favourite to succeed, despite the chaotic and violent scenes that marred last year’s men’s Euro 2020 final at Wembley, amid a rival application from Turkey.“We hope to have the first match of Euro 2028 in the Principality Stadium,” Football Association of Wales chief executive Noel Mooney told...
The Independent

Ireland earn famous World Cup win over England with a little help from Melbourne rain

This most unpredictable and competitive T20 World Cup continues to thrill. This was the first meeting between England and Ireland at a major men’s tournament in more than a decade, and while a weather-impacted finish and a bare MCG meant this win lacked the pulsating delight of the Kevin O’Brien-inspired heist in Bangalore of 2011, this was no less of a famous Irish triumph – the better team on a dank Melbourne evening bust Group 1 wide open.Rain had curtailed the last competitive meeting between the two sides in Guyana in 2010, granting an English side in the mire what...
The Independent

Ireland can be a new ‘golden generation’ after England win, Andy Balbirnie believes

Skipper Andy Balbirnie believes his Ireland side can be a new “golden generation” after landing a famous win over England at the T20 World Cup.The near neighbours faced off for just the second time in 20-over cricket at the MCG, with England taking up a familiar position as heavy favourites in the Super 12 clash.But they found themselves on the receiving end of a remarkable bloody nose, sliding to a five-run defeat after failing to keep up with the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern rate when rain forced the teams from the field.It was a famous result and one that was richly earned. An...
Daily Mail

REVEALED: England were read the riot act by a 'seething' Jos Buttler after shock defeat by Ireland - as they teeter on the brink of T20 World Cup elimination ahead of crucial Australia showdown

Jos Buttler is not known for raising his voice but was said to be 'seething' in the gloomy surroundings of the MCG's Aussie Rules dressing rooms as England thrashed out the reasons behind a defeat by Ireland that leaves them on Friday playing for their World Cup lives. Buttler was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy