Jay Kenny, Mariluz Garcia ahead in local campaign fundraising | Greater Reno newsletter

This week's roundup of my articles is again election focused. Plus, there's a ranked breakdown of campaign finances for the main Washoe County and Reno candidates, two events in Reno this weekend with environmental writer Bill McKibben and essayist and coiner of the word "mansplaining" Rebecca Solnit, and more.

Photos in this newsletter are from a recent Catherine Cortez Masto event in Reno. They were taken by the RGJ's Rachel Jackson.

Local election headlines

• Want to observe vote counting in Washoe County? Here's what to know

Learn who can observe vote counting , how to become an observer, what will get you kicked out and more.

• Vote-counting observers to see changes in Washoe County ahead of general election

You've got to watch a PowerPoint presentation on the rules of observation , and the ban on electronics will be stricter because people were smuggling in unauthorized recording devices.

• Republicans join Cortez Masto to call out Laxalt for election denial

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto held a news conference in the backyard of a Reno Republican surrounded by other Republicans . There were no Democrats around her. This was unusual because Cortez Masto is a Democrat in an intensely close race that could decide control of the U.S. Senate for the next two years. She and her guests made two main points: Nevada should have a senator who puts the state's needs ahead of scoring political points with their base, and her opponent – Republican Adam Laxalt – is a prime proponent of denying the legitimacy of elections, which harms America and its democratic institutions. Laxalt’s campaign responded that he accepts Biden is president.

• RGJ fact checker: Sigal Chattah makes false claim about Aaron Ford conviction

The claim: Aaron Ford is a convicted criminal. Short answer: No. There's no evidence he's ever been convicted of a crime, although he did get into legal trouble in his college days. His opponent in the race for Nevada attorney general, Sigal Chattah, has widely proclaimed he's a "convicted criminal" but did not produce evidence to support the claim when asked.

• Head-to-head comparisons of the main Washoe County and Reno candidates on the issues

I asked each of the candidates for Reno City Council and Washoe County Board of Commissioners three questions. You can read their abbreviated answers and bio information by clicking on the bullet items below. The articles also contain links to longer interviews with each candidate.

See more local and state candidate stories from other RGJ reporters on the RGJ's Nevada Ballot Guide page.

Washoe County and Reno campaign finances ranked

Below are the cumulative campaign contributions received this year as of the Oct. 15 reporting deadline, plus expenses and ending fund balances for each candidate. They are ranked by most contributions within each race. Amounts are rounded.

Reno City Council

These races are nonpartisan.

Jay Kenny (Ward 2): $301,000 contributions, $268,000 expenses, $27,000 ending balance.

(Ward 2): $301,000 contributions, $268,000 expenses, $27,000 ending balance. Hillary Schieve (mayoral race): $247,000 contributions, $266,000 expenses, $75,000 ending balance.

(mayoral race): $247,000 contributions, $266,000 expenses, $75,000 ending balance. Eddie Lorton (mayoral race): $173,000 contributions, $89,000 expenses, $84,000 ending balance.

(mayoral race): $173,000 contributions, $89,000 expenses, $84,000 ending balance. Naomi Duerr (Ward 2): $114,000 contributions, $45,000 expenses, $140,000 ending balance.

(Ward 2): $114,000 contributions, $45,000 expenses, $140,000 ending balance. Bonnie Weber (Ward 4): $77,000 contributions, $103,000 expenses, $82,000 ending balance.

(Ward 4): $77,000 contributions, $103,000 expenses, $82,000 ending balance. Meghan Ebert (Ward 4): $28,500 contributions, $21,000 expenses, $5,300 ending balance.

Washoe County Commission

Mariluz Garcia , Democrat (District 3): $117,000 contributions, $93,500 expenses, $23,000 ending balance.

, Democrat (District 3): $117,000 contributions, $93,500 expenses, $23,000 ending balance. Mike Clark , Republican (District 2): $77,500 contributions, $68,000 expenses, $2,500 ending balance.

, Republican (District 2): $77,500 contributions, $68,000 expenses, $2,500 ending balance. Edwin Lyngar , Democrat (District 5): $64,000 contributions, $47,000 expenses, $18,000 ending balance.

, Democrat (District 5): $64,000 contributions, $47,000 expenses, $18,000 ending balance. Jeanne Herman , Republican (District 5): $27,000 contributions, $25,000 expenses, $1,650 ending balance.

, Republican (District 5): $27,000 contributions, $25,000 expenses, $1,650 ending balance. Denise Myer , Republican (District 3): $25,000 contributions, $16,000 expenses, $9,400 ending balance.

, Republican (District 3): $25,000 contributions, $16,000 expenses, $9,400 ending balance. Keith Lockard , Democrat (District 2): $21,500 contributions, $11,500 expenses, $10,000 ending balance.

Update on Washoe County’s use of Konnech software

A number of counties have stopped using Konnech’s PollChief software, which manages the scheduling of election workers, after its CEO was arrested and concerns were raised about identity theft . It only applies to election workers and is unrelated to voting and vote tabulation. Other counties – including LA County, which had the CEO arrested – have decided to keep using the software but with updated stipulations about where employee data can be stored.

Washoe County uses the software. I asked for an update on the details of its contract and whether it would keep using it. Here’s the reply from spokesperson Bethany Drysdale:

“There has not been a decision to renew it yet. $94,000 is what we’ve paid so far in several payments. I’m trying to get a hold of the agreement to see the exact terms, but it appears to be an annual subscription.”

Defending Democracy events with McKibben, Solnit

The environmental activism group Third Act Nevada is sponsoring two events this weekend in Reno.

On Friday from 5 to 7 p.m., there will be “an evening of education and action” with Cisco Aguilar, Democratic candidate for Nevada secretary of state; Bill McKibben, author, environmentalist and co-founder of 350.org; and Rebecca Solnit, writer, historian and activist.

It will be at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Northern Nevada, 780 Del Monte Lane.

Aguilar will discuss issues in the midterm election.

McKibben will discuss his new book, “The Flag, The Cross, and the Station Wagon – A Graying American Looks Back at His Suburban Boyhood and Wonders What the Hell Happened,” as well as race and inequality in American, the climate crisis and the rise of the religious right.

Author of the recent bestseller “Orwell’s Roses,” Solnit will discuss her new project Not Too Late , which invites newcomers to the climate movement and provides climate facts and encouragement for people who are already engaged but weary.

On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Solnit and McKibben will lead “Defend Democracy Day” involving canvassing, letter writing and other activities. This event will be at the River School Farm, 7777 White Fir St.

Both events are free and open to the public, but registration is required. Register for Friday’s event here and Saturday’s here .

Mark Robison covers local government for the Reno Gazette-Journal, as well as writes Fact Checker and Ask the RGJ articles. His position is supported by donations and grants. Because of this, the journalism he creates is free for all to read. If you'd like to see more articles like this, please consider sharing this article or giving through PayPal here – 100% of donations go to Mark's wages.

Subscribe to Mark's Greater Reno weekly newsletter here ; it comes out every Tuesday morning. Follow him @GreaterReno and Facebook.com/GreaterReno .

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Jay Kenny, Mariluz Garcia ahead in local campaign fundraising | Greater Reno newsletter