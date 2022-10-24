ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Bolt of lightning zaps the sea in rare moment captured on camera

By Eleanor Sharples
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OG0V0_0ilKL4rI00

A BOLT of lightning zaps the sea in an incredibly rare moment captured on camera.

Experts at Nasa estimate that despite 70 per cent of the Earth’s surface being covered by water, just two per cent of all lightning strikes occur over it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QTCoI_0ilKL4rI00
The incredibly rare moment a bolt of lightning hits the sea off the Dorset coast at Portland Bill Credit: BNPS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ER9v_0ilKL4rI00
The lightning strike close to Portland Bill lighthouse Credit: BNPS

The footage over the English Channel was captured by Charlotte Chapman, at Portland Bill, Dorset, during Sunday afternoon’s thunderstorms.

The 32-year-old said: “I had been watching the storm coming in and managed to get a video and freeze-framed this amazing shot.”

Charlotte said: "I've recently moved back to Portland after living in Bristol for the past 11 years.

"And to be honest, all I've done is stare out to sea since I've been home.

“I've missed this so much and taken it for granted when I lived here as a child and young adult - hence after a quick weekend break with my partner, we both decided to move back home.”

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Watch: Eerie Vanishing Figure Appears in Background of Camping IVideo

A YouTuber filming a camping instructional video was taken aback when he reviewed his footage and noticed a man briefly appears in the background of the scene before seemingly vanishing into thin air. The spooky incident reportedly occurred at a lake in Northern Ontario during the making of what was meant to be a demonstration of how to cook S'mores using a Swedish stove. In the video, as the outdoorsman prepares a spot outside of his cabin for filming and his dog wanders around in front of the camera, a man can be seen off in the distance walking towards the shore of the lake. However, before he completely moves out of frame, the mysterious stranger inexplicably fades into nothing and disappears from sight.
The Independent

Four friends found dismembered a week after disappearing on evening bike ride

The dismembered remains of four men have been found in Oklahoma a week after they went missing. Police in Okmulgee identified the victims as brothers Billy Chastain, 30, and Mark Chastain, 32, and their friends, 29-year-old Alex Stevens and Mike Sparks, 32. Authorities said in a statement that they were last seen leaving Billy Chastain’s home on bicycles around 8pm on 9 October. Their dismembered bodies were discovered in the Deep Fork River on Saturday. Each victim suffered gunshot wounds, police said during a press conference on Monday. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said that the killings had...
OKMULGEE, OK
The Independent

Unidentifiable creature spotted feeding on dead sheep in Peak District

A camper has claimed to have captured footage of a “big cat” feeding on a “dead sheep” in the Peak District.Josh Williams, 17, captured video of an unidentified animal in a field near Jacob’s Ladder on Monday, 26 September.The teenager said he was “convinced” the creature was a big cat and looked like a panther. It has not been confirmed what kind of animal it was.“[thought] it was feeding on something like a dead animal – most likely a sheep,” Williams said.“The jet black silhouette stuck out amongst its surroundings like a sore thumb.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Black Panther: Wakanda Forever official trailerWoman finds kittens nesting in car's front bumperPrincess Kate speaks of 'shock to the system’ that is motherhood
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can

It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
FLORIDA STATE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
845K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy