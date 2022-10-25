Read full article on original website
Bikerumor
Limar Tonale MTB helmet extends light, affordable protection, as MyLimar custom enters USA
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. The new Limar Tonale mountain bike helmet combines light weight, extended enduro-ready protection & big open vents, all with low-key styling and an affordable price tag. Filling the gap between Limar’s enduro half-shell and their low-cost XC helmet, the Tonale offers all-mountain security for any off-road adventure.
Pinkbike.com
Tech Week 2023: RSD Bikes Announce New Wildcat 150 & RS-291 Ti Hardtail
RSD Bikes are a brand based in Toronto, Canada. Known for a range of hardtails, fat bikes and plus-tire bikes, they also make a full suspension bike - the Wildcat. We're now seeing the introduction of a 150mm travel Wildcat model, as well as further forays into titanium. The Wildcat...
Bikerumor
Body Rocket’s drag measurement kit claims to be a “wind tunnel on your bike”
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. The Body Rocket is a new sensor kit that’s designed to measure drag in real-time, helping you achieve optimal positioning on your bike in any situation. By combining sensors at the seatpost, handlebar, and pedals, it measures speed, weight, power output, and more to give you a live CdA figure right on your Garmin cycling computer, letting you see instant feedback on your position.
Bikerumor
Canyon Spectral KIS adds light steering stabilizer to climb & descend faster: First Rides Review
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Canyon’s new steering stabilizer-equipped Spectral KIS all-mountain bike holds your line, taking some of the work out of climbing, then smoothing out and speeding up your descents by automatically returning your handlebar back-to-center. But don’t call it a steering damper. Instead, it is something much simpler hiding inside this Spectral’s carbon toptube – Syntace K.I.S. tech gently straightening out the bike as trail obstacles deflect your front wheel…
BBC
Tour de France Femmes 2023 route features Col du Tourmalet
Next year's Tour de France Femmes will feature a summit finish on the famous Col du Tourmalet. Stage seven, covering 90km, will start in Lannemezan before climbing the Col d'Aspin at 1,490m and then the Tourmalet at 2,115m. The eight-stage race, which totals 956km, will run from July 23 to...
Bikerumor
Porsche eBike Sport & eBike Cross get Shimano EP-8 Upgrades
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. It’s no secret that Porsche has been maneuvering itself into the ebike market with a corporate approach you could call aggressive. Its latest updates to its two flagship ebikes seek riders who demand a little more than their earlier offerings delivered.
Bikerumor
Review: Trek Fuel EXe eMTB smashes rough trails & climbs like (you’re) a beast
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. The Trek Fuel EXe is a bit of an outlier in the current e-MTB market. Most e-mountain bikes fall into one of two categories: High-powered, long-travel beasts, or lightweight, short-travel models with lower-power systems. The Fuel...
Bikerumor
Muc-Off launches Disc Brake Cleaner in US
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. After years of availability across the pond in Europe, Muc-Off’s disc brake cleaner will finally come to North American shelves. Muc-Off Disc Brake Cleaner air-dries so riders can just spray it on the bike, wipe...
Bikerumor
Sub-16kg Wilier Urta Hybrid eMTB packs more power than most ultralight e-mountain bikes
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. With the top model coming in under 16kg (~35.25lb), the Wilier Urta Hybrid e-mountain bike gets a big battery with a Fazua Ride 60 motor to deliver an impressive power-and-range per weight ratio. With a ride...
Bikerumor
Syntace KIS bike steering stabilizer aims to Keep It Straight, Stable & Simple for Canyon & Liteville
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Let’s all give Syntace & Liteville founder Jo Klieber a bit of the benefit of the doubt when we talk about his new KIS steering stabilizer concept for just a moment. This odd-looking little mousetrap attached to the top of the toptube of some prototype mountain bikes we’ve had a chance to test out… it is indeed odd. Starting from the handling we’ve all come to know and appreciate on our modern mountain bikes, the KIS steering stabilizer does actually change how it feels to ride an otherwise familiar bike.
CAR AND DRIVER
1977 Volvo 244DL Team Molteni Tribute Car Is Our Bring a Trailer Auction Pick of the Day
• Today's pick from the Bring a Trailer auction site is this Volvo 244DL, a tribute to road cycling's greatest hero. • This era of Volvo sedan is a design icon: simple, boxy, honest. • It was notably durable, if not exactly swift, one reason that the 240-series Volvo has...
Bianchi Oltre RC's 'Air Deflectors' not allowed in UCI races
New bike from Italian manufacturers will only be legal without their funky aero additions
Bikerumor
First Rides: Liteville 301CE KIS ebike is much more fun to ride with stabilized steering
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. While the Spectral is the first mountain bike to get the new Syntace KIS steering stabilizer, this Liteville 301CE KIS eMTB is the first ebike to get it. And even though on the lightweight carbon all-mountain bike it’s harder to truly notice the differences or even accept the need for stabilization, the added ebike weight and inherently less stable handling of this big alloy eMTB makes the KIS upgrade almost a no-brainer…
golfmagic.com
New Golfstream Blue electric golf trolley goes back to basics
Golfstream, Europe’s leading supplier of powered golf trolley spares and lithium batteries, has launched what could be the simplest electric golf trolley of all time. As many golf trolleys become increasingly burdened with gizmos and gadgets operated from the handle the Blue seeks to disentangle the golfer from such complicated technology by presenting them with a simple on off button and blue LED light that indicates when the power is on.
Bikerumor
Surly Releases the Compact, Capable & Electric Skid Loader Cargo eBike!
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. The news from the Intergalactic HQ of Surly Bicycles is that their new electric Skid Loader Compact Cargo Bike goes to 11… in a low-impact kind of way. Surly says that their new Skid Loader is a “compact electric cargo bike, wired for large loads, small footprints, and everyday deviant behavior.”
bikepacking.com
Garmin Reveals Interesting Data From 10,000 SOS Calls
Upon logging their 10,000th SOS call through inReach devices, the team at Garmin just published a mound of interesting data about who made the calls, where they came from, what activity they were doing when it occurred, and more. Learn more here…. Garmin inReach and similar satellite emergency messengers have...
RideApart
Husqvarna To Get In On Moto2 And Moto3 Action Starting 2023
The Pierer Mobility group is one of the most well-established umbrella companies in the world of racing. All of the motorcycle companies under the group have made a name for themselves in the world of racing. KTM, of course, is the most popular, with its roots dating back decades in the world of off-road. The same goes for Husqvarna and GasGas, who are also established players in the world of off-road racing.
