Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Let’s all give Syntace & Liteville founder Jo Klieber a bit of the benefit of the doubt when we talk about his new KIS steering stabilizer concept for just a moment. This odd-looking little mousetrap attached to the top of the toptube of some prototype mountain bikes we’ve had a chance to test out… it is indeed odd. Starting from the handling we’ve all come to know and appreciate on our modern mountain bikes, the KIS steering stabilizer does actually change how it feels to ride an otherwise familiar bike.

2 DAYS AGO