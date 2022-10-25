Read full article on original website
Related
Food Stamps Schedule: November 2022 CalFresh Benefits in California and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
CalFresh, California’s version of SNAP, provides monthly food assistance to low-income households that meet state and federal eligibility guidelines. Benefits are distributed on the same monthly schedule to CalFresh accounts linked to CalFresh EBT cards, including November CalFresh benefits. EBT cards can be used in grocery stores and participating...
CNBC
A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
Scammers Are Targeting Minnesota Women With These Apps
Unfortunately, scammers are everywhere and targeting everyone these days. There is one specific scam that is getting a lot of attention because of recently released data that shows the number of victims grew from 467,361 in 2019 to 847,376 last year. The FBI says these people lost nearly $7-billion. There...
ohmymag.co.uk
Amazon: Warning issued as scam texts target customers’ bank details
In a recent statement from consumer rights watchdog Which?, Amazon users are being warned that they may receive texts from hackers pretending to be from the tech giant. These messages are an example of phishing—where hackers try to obtain sensitive information to try and defraud victims in the future.
New phone scam targeting people through different scheme with U.S. Marshals
Experts tell News 5 scammers are now using false authority, like the US Marshal, because it creates less suspicion and more pressure.
Baby formula shortage stretches into eighth month
While stocking rates of baby formula have slowly been improving, certain supply is still struggling to rebound.
Easy Walmart trick turns a phone into a mobile self-checkout saving shoppers time & money but be aware of the pitfalls
AN easy Walmart trick turns a phone into a mobile self-checkout, saving shippers time and money but you'll need to be aware of the pitfalls. It isn't hard to see why so many people love shopping at Walmart, it's convenient and the prices are hard to beat. However, that convenience...
Walgreens Rolls Out 30-Min Pickup Option
Walgreens said it has begun offering customers in some markets the option of order pickups that are ready within 30 minutes. According to an announcement sent to PYMNTS Wednesday (Oct. 26), the program launched this week at locations throughout New Mexico and Oklahoma and select markets in Texas, allowing customers to pick up their merchandise curbside or at the drive-through.
Digital Wallets More Popular at Doctor’s Office Than the Mall
Digital Wallets More Popular at Doctor’s Office Than the Mall. Many consumers know they can use digital wallets to pay for their clothing, food and groceries — but how many realize that they can use digital wallets at the doctor’s office?. The answer: quite a lot. A...
Comments / 0