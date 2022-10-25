ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Bane and Morant score 38 each as Grizzlies beat Nets 134-124

By CLAY BAILEY
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ea30K_0ilKJZou00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — Ja Morant and Desmond Bane scored 38 points each to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 134-124 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.

Morant and Bane also each had seven assists. Bane, who struggled shooting to start the season, was 14 of 21 overall and 8 of 11 from 3-point range, the eight 3-pointers a career-high. Santi Aldama scored 17 points for Memphis. The 76 points by the Grizzlies guards was the most by a two-player tandem in franchise history.

“I felt good about everything,” Bane said of his early season shooting. “A lot of the misses were in-and-out, back rim. I feel like that’s just kind of getting my legs back under me. …I knew it was just a matter of time before I caught my rhythm.”

Morant added that Bane being able to score at various levels from 3-point range to getting to the rim, plus handing out assists “is a big key to our success this year, having another guy out there on the floor who can create for everybody. Tonight, I thought was his best game at doing both at a high level.”

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving each scored 37 points for the Nets, Nic Claxton finished with 16 points.

Durant pointed to Memphis making 16 3-pointers in the game, 12 of them from Bane and Morant. The Nets were 9 of 29 from outside the arc.

“The 3-point line killed us,” Durant said, adding: “It was that 3-point line that separated us. The fact that they knocked down more 3s than us, that’s the name of the game now. Even if you’re not playing well or up to par with your opponent, if you’re making 3s, you give yourself a chance.”

Memphis broke open a close game with a 17-2 run early in the third quarter. Bane scored 19 in the period. Durant was able to keep the Nets close but had little help as the Grizzlies extended their lead to as many as 15. Despite Durant’s 17 in the quarter, Memphis outscored the Nets 45-28 in the third.

“I thought we lost our focus a little bit, especially starting the third,” Nets coach Steve Nash said. “I called an early timeout, but we gave up 45 (points) in the third, and that was it.”

Bane and Morant both emphasized the offensive outburst and the 3-point shooting makes defending the Grizzlies that much tougher.

“I think it opens things up for us, of course, but I mean the whole team,” Bane said. “I mean, 76 between the both of us, it’s something we take pride in, sharing the ball and getting everyone involved.”

TIP-INS:

Nets: Durant passed Alex English (25,613) for 20th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. … Have a seven-game losing streak to Memphis. …Markieff Morris was out for personal reasons. Nash said Morris would not be available for Wednesday’s game at Milwaukee. “We’ll see him when we get back home.”

Grizzlies: F Dillon Brooks, listed as questionable before the game with a sore left thigh, made his first appearance of the season. …Bane’s previous career-high for 3-pointers was in February against Portland. .Entering the game, Bane was 8 of 28 from 3-point range. …C Steven Adams had 13 rebounds. .Morant had eight rebounds.

UP NEXT:

Nets: Play the Bucks in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Grizzlies: Start a four-game road trip on Thursday in Sacramento against the Kings.

___

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Commercial Appeal

MoneybaggYo, Big30, Bread Gang show off stacks of money during Grizzlies' win over Nets

You never know what or whom you'll see at a Memphis Grizzlies game. As the hottest ticket in town, it's no surprise Memphis rappers make it a point to stop by FedExForum. MoneybaggYo, Big30 and Finesse2Tymes all sat courtside next to Tee Morant, Ja's father, during Monday's 134-124 win against the Brooklyn Nets. MoneybaggYo is no stranger to Grizzlies games but several of his Bread Gang crew took it a step further by posing with money on...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

Watch Grizzlies' Ja Morant finish one-handed alley-oop dunk for latest highlight

Ja Morant wasn't content to toss an alley-oop highlight against the Brooklyn Nets. He topped it with an alley-oop dunk of his own for the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. Late in the second quarter, Tyus Jones dribbled down on a fastbreak and passed it to Morant, who threw down a one-handed dunk with his left hand. It was impressive because Morant often finishes with his right hand but had the power to catch and finish with the...
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons baffled by ‘bulls–t’ call after fouling out yet again during Nets loss to Grizzlies

The Brooklyn Nets haven’t been off to the best of starts in the newest campaign. After splitting their first two games, the Nets were unable to overcome 38-point explosions from the Memphis Grizzlies’ backcourt of Ja Morant and Desmond Bane, losing 134-124 in the end, dropping to 1-2 to start the season. One pressing area of concern for Nets, in particular, is Ben Simmons’ form, as he clearly has a lot of work left to do before he gets back to his All-Star level.
MEMPHIS, TN
Boston 25 News WFXT

Tank Watch: NBA will stream all of Victor Wembanyama's French league games this season

Victor Wembanyama is the runaway favorite to go No. 1 in the 2023 NBA draft and impressed the basketball world earlier this month during two exhibition games in Las Vegas. The 7-foot-4 French phenom is the best NBA prospect since LeBron James, and on Thursday, the NBA announced that it will be streaming all of Wembanyama's French league games for free on the league's app beginning 2 p.m. ET Saturday, when the Metropolitans 92 play JL Bourg Basket.
ClutchPoints

Nets duo Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving combine with Grizzlies’ Ja Morant, Desmond Bane to shatter 39-year NBA scoring record

Monday night’s matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies definitely lived up to the lofty expectations fans had before the game tipped off. We saw a scoring barrage from some of the top players in the game today as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined with Ja Morant and Desmond Bane to shatter a nearly four-decade old NBA record.
MEMPHIS, TN
ESPN

Sacramento faces Memphis, seeks to break 3-game skid

Memphis Grizzlies (3-1, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (0-3, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to stop its three-game skid when the Kings play Memphis. Sacramento finished 30-52 overall and 20-32 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Kings shot 46.0% from...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
128K+
Followers
136K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy