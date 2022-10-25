Read full article on original website
Related
FBI witness in Mar-a-Lago case wounded in "midday attack"
In this aerial view, former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on September 14, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) The case of the woman who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago by pretending to be a Rothschild family heiress took another bizarre turn after a shooting in Canada. The...
Donald Trump's Actions During Hurricane Ian Are Raising Eyebrows
Adding to an already turbulent year, Hurricane Ian stirred up another kind of turbulence in the final hours of September 2022. The Category 4 storm slammed into Florida with almost unprecedented force, killing at least 14, leaving more than 2 million people without power. News footage shows the Sunshine State looking like a war zone of splintered houses, flooded streets, and torn-up roads, via NBC News. While many residents evacuated their homes ahead of the hurricane, many others stuck it out, either because they underestimated the storm's strength, or because they simply couldn't afford the cost of getting out of town, per The Washington Post.
Trump news - live: Trump reportedly tried to trade Mar-a-Lago records for documents about Russia investigation
The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr. Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents...
“Astonishing level of evidence”: Trump "caught red-handed” after Mar-a-Lago inside source identified
At least one Trump employee was caught on surveillance footage moving boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago after the Justice Department issued a subpoena demanding the return of classified documents, according to multiple reports. A Trump employee told investigators about moving boxes of materials at former President Donald Trump's direction after...
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
msn.com
Court accidentally unsealed, then deleted, documents from the Mar-a-Lago case describing information the FBI seized from Trump
Slide 1 of 13: Trump beat reporters have been trying for years to get inside the members-only Mar-a-Lago club. In early 2017, Darren Samuelsohn visited on three different occasions while working for Politico. His photographs show what it's like inside a private club that now doubles as Trump's residence. Memories of Mar-a-Lago came flooding back Monday night when the news broke that the FBI had executed a search warrant on Donald Trump's permanent residence.My visits there as a White House reporter for Politico more than five years ago came during the earliest days of Trump's presidency. They gave me an up-close look into all of the controversy and celebrity hoopla that surrounded a man who just months earlier had become the most powerful person on the planet.In all, I made three trips in March 2017 to go inside Trump's exclusive South Florida resort.I toured the well-manicured grounds and snapped my own picture of the famous Trump painting that hangs in the main bar and watched Melania Trump from a distance as she headed into a gathering of Republican donors. I even held open the big iron main door for Ivanka Trump and her three young children before they all sat down with Jared Kushner for brunch just a few feet away from my own table. A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) Ivanka posted this picture on Instagram on that same morning just a short time after I saw her and her family.
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Graham made the remark during a raucous speech before a group of Republicans in Lima, Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
MSNBC host warns "legal loophole" that sent Mar-a-Lago case to Clarence Thomas may help Trump
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan recently offered a detailed breakdown of how the U.S. Supreme Court's involvement in the U.S. Department of Justice's (DOJ) classified documents investigation could ultimately prove to be favorable for former President Donald Trump. On Tuesday, October 11, Hasan appeared on "All...
Judge again sides with Trump in Mar-a-Lago documents fight
The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s challenge to the FBI’s seizure of documents from his Florida estate again sided with the former president Thursday in the ongoing showdown with the Justice Department. U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon issued an order extending the timeline of an outside review Trump...
Trump's high-profile deposition could be delayed because he's holed up at Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Ian batters Florida
Donald Trump could have a high-profile deposition in a class-action lawsuit delayed. This is because Trump is waiting out Hurricane Ian at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. The lawsuit accuses Trump of promoting a scam multi-level marketing scheme. Former President Donald Trump's deposition in a class-action lawsuit, set for Friday,...
The Incredible Mystery of How Trump Got Judge Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago Case
When Donald Trump’s legal team filed their court paperwork protesting the Mar-a-Lago raid, a lawyer took the rare step of actually filing the paperwork in person. At a courthouse 44 miles from Mar-a-Lago. And they got a judge to oversee the case that was outside both West Palm Beach—where the raid took place—and the district where they filed.
Who Has Spent More Time Away From The White House: Donald Trump Or Joe Biden?
Much is always made of how many days away from the White House a president spends. From George W. Bush to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the media tends to balk when a commander in chief is not in Washington. That said, does a president ever really go on vacation? Probably not. Still, when a president steps out of the Oval Office for so-called time away, he has been scrutinized.
Michael Cohen Says He'd Fear For His Safety If Trump Were Reelected
Michael Cohen said this week that he would be concerned about his safety if Donald Trump successfully ran for president again in 2024. “My fear is that you’re going to see like what you see in Russia right now,” Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney and fixer, told The Hill in an interview. “All of these individuals flying out of windows or mysterious deaths of suicide. Donald has a very long list of — we’ll call it an enemies list — and I’m certain that I am definitively on it.”
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 rehabbed and back in West Palm Beach
Whether Donald Trump is prepared to take-off on another bid for the presidency remains up in the air, but his fabled Boeing 757 is definitely getting off the ground. According to flight data studied and analyzed by CNN and aviation experts consulted by CNN, Trump's jet has spent several hours over the last week running pattern flights above a small airport in Lake Charles, Louisiana, likely testing various updated components before heading to the Palm Beach International Airport, where it arrived Wednesday evening. Trump has previously indicated that the plane would be in Louisiana for repairs.
Investigations into former President Donald Trump: Where they stand
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- As Donald Trump contemplates whether to run for president again, he faces an array of ongoing legal investigations. The former president is being investigated by the Manhattan District Attorney and the state of New York for allegations of fraud related to his business and asset valuations.
Reports: Trump aide seen moving boxes at Mar-a-Lago before, after FBI search
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A longtime aide of former President Donald Trump was captured on security cameras moving boxes out of a storage area at Mar-a-Lago before and after the Justice Department issued a subpoena demanding the return of all classified documents, according to reports. CBS News, The New York...
Top Trump adviser Kash Patel has testified over Mar-a-Lago secret documents, report says
Kash Patel, a top adviser to Donald Trump, has reportedly testified before the federal grand jury investigating the documents seized from the former president's Florida estate. Mr Patel spent several hours on 13 October before the jury at the courthouse in Washington. However, it was unclear if he answered questions...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Flees Interview After Callers Grill Her—'She's Gone'
The congresswoman took part in a call-in show in Georgia, although she did not stay till the end of the program.
Trump says 15 Mar-a-Lago records, including clemency requests, are his
Former President Donald Trump is claiming that records, such as clemency requests, that were kept at Mar-a-Lago are his personal property and shouldn't be handed back to the federal government, the Justice Department said in a court filing late Thursday.
Justice Department Asking if Trump Stashed Documents in Trump Tower
Federal investigators have asked multiple witnesses if they knew whether Donald Trump had stashed any highly sensitive government documents at Trump Tower in Manhattan or at his private club in Bedminster, New Jersey, a person familiar with the matter and another source briefed on the situation tell Rolling Stone. The...
Comments / 0