ringsidenews.com
What Happened With MJF After AEW Dynamite Went Off The Air
MJF may be a fan favorite heading into his AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley at Full Gear, but that doesn’t mean the Salt of the Earth is popular with his peers in AEW. Tonight, MJF got to learn a new lesson but the hard way. MJF ordered...
411mania.com
The Firm Turns on MJF In AEW Dynamite Main Event Segment
MJF felt the wrath of The Firm, turning on him after he fired them at the end of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw MJF tell Stokely Hathaway that he wanted Jon Moxley to be in top shape for their match at AEW Full Gear and said that he would fire The Firm if they went against his wishes. The group attacked Moxley anyway following the World Champion’s win over Penta El Zero Miedo in the main event, and MJF eventually made the save for Moxley.
411mania.com
WWE News: James Ellsworth Reacts To Being Mentioned on Raw, Rhea Ripley Bodyslams Luke Gallows
– James Ellsworth got name dropped on tonight’s WWE Raw, and he took to social media to react. On tonight’s show, The Club confronted The Judgment Day and AJ Styles referred to Dominik as belonging to “the generation of James Ellsworth” as opposed to Dominik’s self-comparison to Eddie Guerrero.
411mania.com
NJPW Says NEVER Openweight Title Will Be Vacated If Karl Anderson Doesn’t Make Battle Autumn
NJPW says that Karl Anderson will be stripped of the NEVER Openweight Championship if he doesn’t defend it at NJPW Battle Autumn. As has been reported, Anderson and the company have been issuing statements back and forth about the show, where Anderson is scheduled to defend his title against Hikuleo. Anderson is booked for WWE Crown Jewel on the same day as the show and has alleged he was booked without being spoken to about it.
411mania.com
WWE News: Bianca Belair Set for Game Changers Event, Nikki Cross Declares Raw Her Galaxy, Pop Question on Favorite Ultimate Warrior Moments
– WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will be appearing at the 10th Annual Game Changers event tomorrow. Here are the details:. – Nikki Cross returned to last night’s Raw and absolutely snapped, attacking both Bianca Belair and Bayley. Earlier today on Twitter, Cross declared Raw her galaxy now:
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Calls Out Toxic Members Of The AEW Roster
It’s no big secret that there’s been a lot of backstage drama in AEW over the last few months. There have been reports of backstage fights and CM Punk’s physical altercation with The Elite following All Out didn’t do much to help matters. Britt Baker has...
ComicBook
WWE's Karl Anderson Responds to NJPW's Ultimatum
Karl Anderson recently made his return to WWE alongside tag team partner Luke Gallows. The two men, collectively known as the Good Brothers, aligned themselves with AJ Styles in his fight against Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio. A clash between these two trios is set to go down on November 5th at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, which happens to be a busy day in the world of professional wrestling. Thousands of miles east will be NJPW Battle Autumn in Japan, an event that Anderson himself is currently booked for. As the current NEVER Openweight Champion, Anderson is booked to defend his title against Hikuleo at said show in just over a week.
411mania.com
Booker T Addresses Accusations Of Homophobia Regarding Quincy Elliot
In his most recent Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T took a moment to respond to online allegations of homophobic motivations behind recent comments made regarding NXT’s Quincy Elliott (per Wrestling Inc). As a commentator for NXT, Booker has been open about his hesitation regarding Elliott on TV, leading some people online to level accusations of homophobia. You can read a few highlights and watch the full episode below.
ringsidenews.com
CM Punk Hasn’t Heard From AEW Since All Out Brawl
CM Punk defeated Adam Page to win the AEW World Championship at All Out. Punk verbally eviscerated Page, Colt Cabana and The Elite during the post-show scrum and that led to a huge brawl backstage. There’s been a lack of active verbal communication between AEW and Punk since the brawl.
itrwrestling.com
Chris Jericho To Meet Former ROH World Champion On AEW Dynamite
Chris Jericho captured the ROH World Championship at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam when he defeated Claudio Castagnoli. The ‘Ocho’ has since followed that win up with successful defences against Bandido, Bryan Danielson and Dalton Castle. Alongside his work in the ring, Jericho has vowed to destroy the legacy...
411mania.com
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:. * Frankie Kazarian def. Rhett Titus. * Kiera Hogan def. Skye Blue. * Dante Martin...
411mania.com
WWE News: Note on Hulu Content, Candice LeRae Tweets Indi Hartwell, Top 10 NXT Moments
– The saga of WWE content on Hulu continues. PWInsider reports that the latest expiration date for WWE’s Hulu content has been removed again. As noted, this is not the first time this has happened. – Candice LeRae tagged NXT’s Indi Hartwell on Twitter yesterday, noting she got jumped...
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
Fightful Joshi Journal (10/26/22): Mayu Iwatani vs. KAIRI Set For IWGP Women's Title Final At Historic X-Over
The latest edition of the Fightful Joshi Journal breaks down the IWGP Women's Championship tournament and provides some thoughts on the final between Mayu Iwatani and KAIRI -- which will happen at NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over. Mayu Iwatani, KAIRI Set To Bring STARDOM History To IWGP Women's Championship at...
MJF Fires Stokely Hathaway And The Firm After They Attack Jon Moxley On 10/26 AEW Dynamite
MJF has been conflicted in recent weeks and unhappy that Stokely Hathaway has inserted himself into things with him and Jon Moxley. On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, MJF told Hathaway that he wanted Moxley at 100% for AEW Full Gear and if The Firm (Lee Moriarty, The Gunn Club, W. Morrissey, & Ethan Page) disobeyed him, then he'd fire Hathaway and The Firm. Durig the segment, MJF also stated that he would not use the Dynamite Diamond Ring against Moxley at AEW Full Gear.
411mania.com
MLW One-Shot To Be Available For Streaming
Major League Wrestling has announced that their MLW One-Shot will be available to stream with a special director’s cut. It’s available for free on several streaming outlets. MLW One-Shot available for first-time ever to stream. Director’s Cut available exclusively on Pro Wrestling TV. Never before seen director’s...
wrestletalk.com
Major WWE/NJPW Heat Update, ‘Toxic’ AEW Locker Room, The Rock’s Daughter Shocking WWE Debut – News Bulletin – October 26, 2022
We’ve got a major WWE/NJPW heat update, more news of the ‘toxic’ AEW locker room, The Rock’s daughter making her shocking WWE debut, and more. It’s Wednesday morning and what better way to start the day than getting caught up on all the latest wrestling news with our news bulletin for October 26, 2022.
wrestleview.com
NJPW issues statement regarding Karl Anderson’s status, Anderson comments
New Japan Pro Wrestling issued an official statement regarding Karl Anderson’s status for the Battle Autumn event on November 5, which is the same day at WWE Crown Jewel. NJPW has advertised Karl Anderson for the event where he is scheduled to defend the NEVER Openweight Championship at the Battle Autumn show.
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Working On Plans For 30th Anniversary Raw
The 30th anniversary episode of WWE Raw takes place in a few months, and WWE is reportedly making plans for the show already. PWInsider reports that the company is working on plans for the 30th anniversary show, which will take place in mid-January. Raw launched on January 11th, 1993. There’s...
ringsidenews.com
Young Bucks & Kenny Omega Were Backstage At AEW Dynamite This Week
The Elite were suspended from AEW after they engaged in a backstage brawl with CM Punk and Ace Steel after All Out. That was a very tricky situation, but Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks will be back soon. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez brought up that the Young...
