'Something isn't adding up': No negligence found in 2 year-old boy's drowning, Wilson DA says

 2 days ago

Cell phone videos are the only thing keeping Brandy Parker going.

"We look at the videos, I have to look at his videos every day to hear his voice," she said.

Brandy lost her two-year-old son Andres Edmundo Zamora two months ago after he drowned in a backyard pool outside Wilson.

ABC 11 learned Monday that the case was presented to the District Attorney.

The DA found no evidence of intent or negligence so the case was closed and called an "accidental drowning."

A babysitter and someone who Brandy considers a family friend was watching Andres and his two siblings for a few hours that August day. She still refuses to believe it was just an accident.

"You know if a two-year-old is missing," Brandy said. "If you have kids you know when one of them is not around."

She said the babysitter told her her son wandered off and she didn't realize what had happened before it was too late.

Brandy said she's called the detective on the case hundreds of times to get more detailed reports of the incident but hasn't gotten a call back.

Even on the basic police report her son's last name is incorrect.

"His name is Andres Edmundo Zamora, not Edmund," she said. "I just want the paperwork because something is not adding up. It's been a rough one. We still speak about him, talk about the memories we have with him, we don't forget about him."

ABC 11 reached out to the District Attorney's office as well as the Wilson County Sheriff's Department for more detail but didn't hear back as of late Monday.

Previous story: 'None of the kids are OK:' Wilson mother demands answers after toddler drowns in backyard pool

Two-year-old Andres Zamora and his two siblings were in the care of a babysitter when he drowned in a Wilson County swimming pool.

