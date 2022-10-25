ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

The Glenelg Country School soccer team will have a game with The Park School of Baltimore on October 25, 2022, 13:15:00.

Glenelg Country School
The Park School of Baltimore
October 25, 2022
13:15:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

District says Mervo students disciplined appropriately after video shows student beaten at bus stop

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Public Schools officials told WJZ they took appropriate action with those involved in a fight at a bus stop where a Mervo High School student was brutally beaten earlier this week.District officials did not say what that punishment is or how many were disciplined.A disturbing video obtained by WJZ showed a Mervo High School student being brutally beaten near a bus stop on his way home from school on Monday.The student—who classmates say is a freshman—was kicked in the head, shoved and punched by other students just blocks from the high school on Harford Road in...
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland

You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

$700 million Powerball drawing offers lottery ticket holders 1 in 24 odds of winning something

BALTIMORE -- By Thursday morning, someone could be $700 million richer from a Powerball drawing that takes place on Wednesday night.That $700 million Powerball has some Marylanders dreaming big.A lot of people have said that they would donate a portion of the proceeds to charity. After that, they might buy a house or travel the world.It has been exactly 12 weeks since someone with a Powerball ticket that they purchased in Pennsylvania won the last grand prize.Since then, the jackpot has grown to 700 million, making it the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and the eighth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history.Doug Lloyd, who...
MARYLAND STATE
worldatlas.com

7 Most Beautiful Historical Towns in Maryland

Maryland is a stunning state located in the Mid-Atlantic region of the country. It is named after Queen Henrietta Maria, the wife of King Charles I of England and Scotland. The name Maryland comes from Henrietta Maria’s maiden name: Marie de’ Medici. Maryland is home to many important...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Loaded gun found in student's backpack at Forest Park High School

A loaded 9-mm gun was found in a student's backpack Tuesday morning at Forest Park High School. Sources told 11 News that a staff member helped to recover the weapon. At least one student was taken into custody. Five loaded weapons have been confiscated so far this year school year...
BALTIMORE, MD
insideradio.com

WOLB Baltimore Morning Host Larry Young Sets Retirement.

Larry Young, the former Maryland State Senator turned radio host, will retire from Radio One talk WOLB Baltimore (1010) after 25 years with the station. Young will be celebrated on Thursday, Oct. 27 at a special anniversary and retirement dinner attended by Urban One founder and chairwoman Cathy Hughes and the Rev. Al Sharpton. “The Larry Young Morning Show” will officially sign off at the end of the year.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Baltimore’s first city administrator leaves for Virginia

The mayor says Chris Shorter did much during his brief tenure. Others have questioned his accomplishments while the budget for the office he ran ballooned. Less than halfway through his four-year contract, Baltimore’s first City Administrator, Christopher J. Shorter, has jumped ship to greener pastures. As county executive of...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Students disciplined after bus stop beating as City prepares violence prevention pilot

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — New video obtained by FOX45 News shows what appears to be a student getting beaten up at a bus stop about one mile away from Mervo High School in Baltimore; the violent video is another example of the problem facing City Schools and it comes as Mayor Brandon Scott and the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement announced a pilot program to put violence interrupters in three different high schools.
BALTIMORE, MD
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
438K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy