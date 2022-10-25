ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

15-year-old boy shot near 13th and Reservoir in Milwaukee

By Madison Goldbeck
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago


The Milwaukee Police Department says a 15-year-old boy was shot near 13th and Reservoir on Monday.

Police say it happened around 5:20 p.m.

The boy was taken to a local hospital with non-fatal injuries and is expected to survive.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

