ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Driver dies after pickup truck leaves road, hits tree near Martin County

By Monica Magalhaes
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IUFD6_0ilKIReT00

A 67-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Martin County Monday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 8:10 p.m. near State Road 710 (SW Warfield Boulevard).

FHP said the man was driving west on State Road 710, just east of SW Tommy Clements Boulevard, in a 2020 Chevy 2500 pickup truck when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle crossed over the eastbound lanes. The vehicle traveled a short distance on the grass and hit a tree.

According to FHP, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Martin County Fire Rescue.

No more information was immediately available.

Comments / 0

Related
cw34.com

Man killed after driving off road and crashing into tree

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A 67-year-old man was killed after he ran off the road and crashed into a tree in Martin County on Monday night. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said at around 8:10 p.m. a 67-year-old man was driving his Chevy 2500 pickup truck down State Road 710 just east off SW Tommy Clement Blvd.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

1 injured in rollover wreck in Loxahatchee

One person is recovering in the hospital after a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon. The incident happened at the intersection of Seminole Pratt Whitney Road and Okeechobee Boulevard at around 12:15 p.m. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews arrived on scene to find the driver trapped inside the rolled over SUV,...
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
wqcs.org

VIDEO: Three Rescued From an Overturned Vehicle in a Vero Beach Canal

Indian River County - Tuesday October 25, 2022: Two elderly women were rescued by Indian River County Deputies and an unidentified Amazon driver when their vehicle flipped upside down into a canal just east of the Indian River Mall. It happened Saturday October 8th. Body camera footage of the rescue...
VERO BEACH, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Boca Raton Police investigate suspicious incident along SW 12th Avenue

On October 26, 2022, Boca Raton Police received a report of a suspicious incident that occurred around 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. An 11-year-old child reported he was walking home from school along SW 12th Avenue, just south of Palmetto Park Road, when he noticed a man standing next to a vehicle in the parking lot of 2 SW 12th Avenue. The man waved his hand, gesturing for the child to walk over to him. The child did not approach the man and continued walking. The man then got into his vehicle, peeled out of the parking lot, and stopped ahead of the child along SW 12th Avenue. The man then made eye contact with the child, and the child started running in the opposite direction. The child ran to a nearby house and asked the resident for a ride home.
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

3 people ejected from vehicle in fatal crash

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were ejected from a vehicle during a wreck on Saturday. A Jeep Wrangler was heading northbound on US 27 when an unknown silver vehicle cut out from an unnamed side paved road. Witnesses told the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office that the...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy