Parents speak about threat of 'tripledemic'

By Aaron Dickens
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
Elnura Ferguson says her 3-year-old son C.J. has had a cough for several days. A potential 'triple threat' of respitory illnesses among children has her worried.

"Yes I am concerned. Even with my son when he is coughing. I am nervous you know," Ferguson said.

Health experts say the increase in illnesses could be because there are no more covid restrictions in schools.

Many schools across San Diego County are holding more in person events this year, compared to last year.

Golden Hill Elementary School is holding a carnival outside on the playground this Wednesday.

"Luckily this event is outside. So that makes everyone feel a little more safe. There is always things to worry about. Hopefully everyone gets their flu shot," says one of the organizers Anna Baker.

Baker has two kids at the school. She says they got their flu shot and are fully vaccinated. Both Baker and Ferguson say they have been through a lot the past few years and are happy things are getting back to normal.

"I think people are just ready to gather together," Baker said.

"I was afraid I was going to stay home and wear the mask all the time, I am happy now," said Ferguson.

ABC 10 News KGTV

