Rishi Sunak will give his first speech as Prime Minister outside No10 at 11am after being sworn in by King Charles

By Sun reporter
 3 days ago

RISHI Sunak will give his first speech as Prime Minister outside No 10 at 11am today after being sworn in by King Charles.

Rishi, who will then appoint his new Cabinet, replaces the UK’s shortest-serving PM in history — Liz Truss — who quit after 44 days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GyrYR_0ilKHqYj00
Rishi Sunak will give his first speech as Prime Minister outside No 10 at 11am today after being sworn in by King Charles Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UyvCW_0ilKHqYj00
King Charles will receive Liz Tuss's resignation, before meeting Rishi Sunak Credit: Getty

She will chair her final Cabinet meeting this morning and address the nation at 10.15am before visiting the King to formally resign.

TUESDAY 9am: Liz Truss chairs her final Cabinet meeting and says goodbye to her top team in No10.

10.15am: Outgoing PM's favoured podium will then be wheeled out as she says farewell to the nation and sums up her short time in office with a Downing Street speech.

10.30am: Ms Truss visits the King to formally resign, followed by Rishi Sunak, who will invite him to form a new Government.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OfJnx_0ilKHqYj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UNOgi_0ilKHqYj00

11am: Rishi Sunak will give his first speech to the nation outside the famous No10 door.

AFTERNOON: New PM and his top team will appoint his new Cabinet and start running the country.

WEDNESDAY: Rishi to go up against Sir Keir Starmer in first PMQs clash.

FRIDAY: Crunch Northern Ireland election to be declared unless new laws override it.

31 OCTOBER: New PM will decide whether to go ahead with the fiscal statement and Office for Budget Responsibility's spreadsheets, or rip it up and start again.

3 NOVEMBER: Bank of England expected to raise interest rates yet again in more mortgage hell for millions of households.

3 NOVEMBER: RMT holds fresh round of train strikes causing chaos to commuters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a69p1_0ilKHqYj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HdpLD_0ilKHqYj00

