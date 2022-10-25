Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Look: Barry Switzer Names The Best Player He Ever Coached
Barry Switzer coached plenty of phenomenal players during his 16 seasons at Oklahoma and four with the Dallas Cowboys. For all the talent he led across two decades, he identified former defensive lineman Lee Roy Selmon as "the best player I ever coached and probably the best to ever play" at Oklahoma.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Report sheds light on why Matt Ryan was benched
The Indianapolis Colts on Monday made the surprising decision to bench Matt Ryan, and there is at least one NFL insider who appears to have seen it coming. Albert Breer of The MMQB published his weekly column hours before the Colts announced that they plan to start Sam Ehlinger for the remainder of the season. In the column, Breer revealed that he has spoken with scouts around the NFL who believe Ryan’s throwing arm is “shot.”
Pro Quarterback Hospitalized With Spleen Injury
A pro football quarterback was recently hospitalized with a spleen injury. Taylor Cornelius, a quarterback for the Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League (CFL), was sent to the hospital during the team's 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts after being tackled by linebacker Henoc Mumba. It was discovered that Cornelius injured his spleen, and that led to him missing the team's final game of the regular season which took place this past weekend.
Robert Griffin III makes bold comment about Chiefs’ offense
Robert Griffin III made a bold comment on Monday night about the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense. The “Monday Night Countdown” crew members were discussing the Chiefs, who were coming off a 44-23 road win over the San Francisco 49ers. The performance from the Chiefs was impressive and led to praise from the analysts. But RG3 took it to another level, saying that the Chiefs’ offense is actually better without Tyreek Hill.
Buccaneers need to make legend an offer he can’t refuse
The Buccaneers are dying on offense with Byron Leftwich. They need to make a change, and the good news is they have an easy replacement option. The Buccaneers need to cut ties with Byron Leftwich as soon as humanly possible. If not tonight, tomorrow is the next-best option. There is...
Roquan Smith gets very emotional after huge Bears trade
As the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline nears, there is a lot of movement around the league, including a few blockbuster moves as postseason contenders try to pull away from the pack and teams at the bottom of the standings trade away their assets to try and rebuild for the future. But as players move from team to team, sometimes there is a reminder that the players are still human, just like Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith gave us on Wednesday afternoon.
Chiefs: Former Pro Bowler gets what has been coming to him
The Kansas City Chiefs have found themselves in a bit of a predicament, as one of their best players will have to miss two games. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Chiefs’ former Pro Bowler, Frank Clark, has been suspended for two games. He’s set to miss matchups against the...
New Bills stadium renderings are here and NFL fans have thoughts
For a time, the Buffalo Bills were threatening to leave town, despite the loyal almost cult-like devotion of the fanbase. Buffalo is one of the smaller metro areas housing a professional sports team, let alone an NFL franchise. The weather also doesn’t help the city’s case or make it a highly desirable landing spot for top-notch free agents; though Von Miller who signed a six-year contract with the Bills this past offseason may think differently.
‘Around the Second Week of Camp’: Marvin Jones Quickly Realized Urban Meyer Was a Mistake
The longtime collegiate coach embarked on an NFL rollercoaster, one mired with controversy and ineptitude.
Is Gus Edwards Playing Tonight? (Latest Injury Update for Ravens vs. Buccaneers in NFL Week 8)
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards returned from a torn ACL, LCL and hamstring that he suffered last season in Week 7 against the Cleveland Browns and had a day to remember. Edwards immediately slotted in as Baltimore's No. 1 running back, carrying the ball 16 times for 66 yards...
NFL Straight Up Picks for Every Team in Week 8
Can you believe that we're already in Week 8 of the NFL season? Time flies. I am here, as I am every week, to give you my moneyline pick for every single game on the NFL slate. This week, we have 15 games to get through. You can use these moneyline picks for upsets, your survivor pool, or to throw a few together for a parlay.
The Internet Revokes Vince Vaughn’s Chicago Bears Fan Card After He Says “Soldiers Field” On The ManningCast
Did I just hear what I think I did… As a Chicago guy (not born here, lived here for the past 15 years), and fellow Bears fan, I’m also big Vince Vaughn fan. You got your Wedding Crashers, The Break Up, The Dilemma, Old School, Swingers, Four Christmases if it’s the right time of year… the man has a just a phenomenal catalog of feel-good comedies. I mean, rainy Saturday afternoon, you’re a little hungover from Friday night’s shenanigans… you order […] The post The Internet Revokes Vince Vaughn’s Chicago Bears Fan Card After He Says “Soldiers Field” On The ManningCast first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Kari Lake Dares NFL To ‘Play Chicken’ Over Arizona Super Bowl
A rising Republican politician described by the New York Times as “Donald Trump in lipstick” is picking a fight with the NFL. Kari Lake, Republican nominee for Arizona Governor, is daring the league to pull Super Bowl LVII from the state over her controversial political positions. During an...
Steelers get good and bad injury news in one fell swoop
The Pittsburgh Steelers are having a tough beginning to their season, going 2-5 and now facing changes that may make things even more difficult. The Pittsburgh Steelers have some injury updates, both good and bad. On the plus side, linebacker T.J. Watt has returned to practice as of Wednesday, but he remains on the reserve/injured list.
Cincinnati Bengals: 3 bold predictions for Week 8 vs. Browns
With a Cincinnati Bengals Week 8 game scheduled against the rival Cleveland Browns, we’ll be making our Bengals Week 8 predictions. The Bengals are coming off a 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons, where Joe Burrow and the offense were unstoppable. Burrow completed 34 of his 42 passes for 481 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He also rushed for a touchdown in a dominant performance by the third-year quarterback.
Browns’ Nick Chubb vs. Bengals’ Joe Mixon: Which team has the best running back?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s an interesting discussion with a fairly simple answer. Between the Browns and Bengals, who has the best running back?. There probably aren’t many people who would argue that between the two teams, the answer is unequivocally Nick Chubb, the league’s leading rusher. While...
