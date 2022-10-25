Read full article on original website
WHSV
Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board hosts trunk or treat event
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -The Harrisonburg Rockingham Community Services Board (HRCSB) is calling the Friendly City to come out and trunk or treat Thursday evening. Organizers say that Arc, Special Olympics and other local providers will attend. Director of developmental services for HRCSB, John Malone, says the event aims to bring...
WHSV
Bingo benefit held in Verona to help ill firefighter
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A bingo benefit was held Wednesday night at the Verona Moose Lodge raising money for lifetime firefighter Mike Buchanan. He worked at the Swoope Volunteer Fire Company from 2000 to 2015. The event included many rounds of bingo, food, door prizes, and raffle prizes. One...
Augusta Free Press
Back to the past: Readers share memories of Staunton Mall
Staunton Mall is no more, but the memories are forever. Let’s take a trip down memory lane, but also look hopeful toward the future of construction at the former mall. Terry L Biby of Fairfield, 66, was a senior at Riverheads High School when she took her first job at Staunton Mall Plaza Cinema.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville woman pushes for honorary sign for Vinegar Hill Boulevard
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mary Carey has been living in Charlottesville for more than 70 years. She applied for an honorary sign to recognize a part of the city once bustling with Black business. “Our children and our grandchildren need to know about Vinegar Hill,” she said. Almost two...
WHSV
Dolly’s Imagination Library celebrates milestone in Harrisonburg & Rockingham County
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - More than 10,000 free books have gone out to children under five-years-old in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. That is made possible thanks to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. DPIL is a monthly book-gifting program that mails free, personalized, age-appropriate books to all children under the age of five, regardless of family income.
WHSV
Eastern Mennonite University production of ‘The Crucible’ opens this weekend
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you are looking for something to do for Halloween weekend, students at Eastern Mennonite University (EMU) are putting on a production of “The Crucible.”. “Keep an open mind about the characters even though it is a story that many people learn throughout high school...
WHSV
Broadway to host annual Hometown Halloweenfest
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The stage is set in the Town of Broadway for their annual Hometown Halloweenfest on Thursday at the Town Hall and along North Main Street. It’s happening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be games, activities, fun Halloween displays, and trick-or-treating from businesses...
WHSV
Wilbur S. Pence Middle School closed Wednesday after threat
DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Wilbur S. Pence Middle School in Dayton was closed on Wednesday after a threat to the school was made on social media. According to an email sent to parents on Tuesday by Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl, the school’s administration learned that two students at the school received an anonymous threat on the school over the social media app Snapchat.
cbs19news
Local group writes to Albemarle Board of Supervisors on possible bias policing in ACPD
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 News) -- The People’s Coalition sent a letter to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors concerning the state report regarding racially disproportionate vehicle stops. The people's coalition is a local organization that is, "in opposition to our unjust and racist criminal-legal system." They specifically targeted Albemarle...
WHSV
Rockingham County getting resident feedback on comprehensive plan
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Since the beginning of October, Rockingham County has been gathering input from residents about what they want to see in the upcoming comprehensive plan. On Tuesday night they held the third public workshop for the plan at Turner Ashby High School. The public workshops are...
WHSV
Valley Career and Technical Center hosts business and industry open house
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Valley Career and Technical Center hosted an open house on Monday to allow high school and adult students to network with local business and industry leaders. Those who attended were able to learn about apprenticeships, work-based learning and internship programs. Four students representing their education...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Organizing to host Day of the Dead celebration in Harrisonburg
The Harrisonburg/Rockingham County chapter of Virginia Organizing will host a Day of the Dead celebration and fundraiser for Our Community Place on Saturday, Oct. 29 from noon to 5 p.m. The Dia De Los Muertos celebration will be held in the parking lot of Our Community Place and will include...
WHSV
Daughters receive father’s army saber years after his passing
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta Military Museum got its hands on a US Army cadet saber originally from the Virginia Polytechnic Institute several months ago. There inscription was made out to Lt. Col. J.W. Howe of Mount Sidney, and the search was on to find his descendants to return the saber.
WHSV
Harrisonburg City Public Schools using grant funding to expand broadband access
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At the beginning of 2022, Harrisonburg City Public Schools (HCPS) received $30,000 in grant funding from a mobile network operator company to expand access to the internet for students in the division. The funding from Kajeet, which is only for the 2022-23 academic year, has helped...
Augusta Free Press
Mary Baldwin University program to eliminate tuition costs for low-income Virginia students
Mary Baldwin University has launched a new program that eliminates 100 percent of tuition costs for incoming students from Virginia whose families earn less than $60,000 per year. The program, Access MBU, mirrors the university’s historic mission to boost accessibility, inclusion and social mobility for underserved populations. Access MBU...
WHSV
Valley organizations working to get donated medical equipment to those in need
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For some community members finding affordable medical equipment in order to complete day-to-day activities can be a difficult task, and that’s where two Valley nonprofits have stepped in. “We have a variety of medical equipment such as wheelchairs, hospital beds, shower chairs bedside commodes, pretty...
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg: City Council appoints Ande Banks city manager after national search
Harrisonburg City Council has appointed Ande Banks to the position of city manager, a move that became official on Tuesday evening. Banks was named following a nationwide search that ended up going with a candidate that is very familiar with city government. Banks had served as interim city manager since...
WHSV
Staunton Police to increase school safety with additional resource officer
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Right now, there is just one School Resource Officer (SRO) who covers all five schools in Staunton. Police say the number of SROs are based off both available staffing and funding. While there has only been one officer in that position for years police say safety...
WHSV
Harrisonburg Police Department provides Halloween safety tips ahead of holiday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Halloween is a holiday in which the main form of celebration is children dressing up in costume and walking throughout neighborhoods to ‘trick-or-treat’. The Harrisonburg Police Department has a few tips for families in the city who will be heading out over the weekend...
WHSV
Harrisonburg shop offers unique ways to save on Halloween costumes
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Halloween is just a week away and many ghouls and gals are still searching for those last-minute costumes. With this year’s inflation prices, many are finding new ways to dress up for the holiday. At Glen’s Fair Price Store in downtown Harrisonburg, the store offers...
