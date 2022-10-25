ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, VA

WHSV

Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board hosts trunk or treat event

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -The Harrisonburg Rockingham Community Services Board (HRCSB) is calling the Friendly City to come out and trunk or treat Thursday evening. Organizers say that Arc, Special Olympics and other local providers will attend. Director of developmental services for HRCSB, John Malone, says the event aims to bring...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Bingo benefit held in Verona to help ill firefighter

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A bingo benefit was held Wednesday night at the Verona Moose Lodge raising money for lifetime firefighter Mike Buchanan. He worked at the Swoope Volunteer Fire Company from 2000 to 2015. The event included many rounds of bingo, food, door prizes, and raffle prizes. One...
VERONA, VA
Augusta Free Press

Back to the past: Readers share memories of Staunton Mall

Staunton Mall is no more, but the memories are forever. Let’s take a trip down memory lane, but also look hopeful toward the future of construction at the former mall. Terry L Biby of Fairfield, 66, was a senior at Riverheads High School when she took her first job at Staunton Mall Plaza Cinema.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

Dolly’s Imagination Library celebrates milestone in Harrisonburg & Rockingham County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - More than 10,000 free books have gone out to children under five-years-old in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. That is made possible thanks to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and the Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. DPIL is a monthly book-gifting program that mails free, personalized, age-appropriate books to all children under the age of five, regardless of family income.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Broadway to host annual Hometown Halloweenfest

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The stage is set in the Town of Broadway for their annual Hometown Halloweenfest on Thursday at the Town Hall and along North Main Street. It’s happening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be games, activities, fun Halloween displays, and trick-or-treating from businesses...
BROADWAY, VA
WHSV

Wilbur S. Pence Middle School closed Wednesday after threat

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Wilbur S. Pence Middle School in Dayton was closed on Wednesday after a threat to the school was made on social media. According to an email sent to parents on Tuesday by Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl, the school’s administration learned that two students at the school received an anonymous threat on the school over the social media app Snapchat.
DAYTON, VA
WHSV

Valley Career and Technical Center hosts business and industry open house

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Valley Career and Technical Center hosted an open house on Monday to allow high school and adult students to network with local business and industry leaders. Those who attended were able to learn about apprenticeships, work-based learning and internship programs. Four students representing their education...
FISHERSVILLE, VA
WHSV

Daughters receive father’s army saber years after his passing

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta Military Museum got its hands on a US Army cadet saber originally from the Virginia Polytechnic Institute several months ago. There inscription was made out to Lt. Col. J.W. Howe of Mount Sidney, and the search was on to find his descendants to return the saber.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg shop offers unique ways to save on Halloween costumes

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Halloween is just a week away and many ghouls and gals are still searching for those last-minute costumes. With this year’s inflation prices, many are finding new ways to dress up for the holiday. At Glen’s Fair Price Store in downtown Harrisonburg, the store offers...
HARRISONBURG, VA

