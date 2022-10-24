Read full article on original website
College Football News
Virginia Tech vs NC State Prediction, Game Preview
Virginia Tech vs NC State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Thursday, October 27. Record: Virginia Tech (2-5), NC State (5-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 8 Roundup. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews &...
CBS Sports
How to watch NC State vs. Virginia Tech: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Virginia Tech Hokies and the NC State Wolfpack are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 27 at Carter-Finley Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest. Virginia...
Martinsville President Clay Campbell Shares Hilarious Dale Earnhardt Story, Dishes on Day vs. Night Racing, Hot Dogs, and More
Ahead of this weekend's race at Martinsville, Sportscasting scored an exclusive interview with track president Clay Campbell. The post Martinsville President Clay Campbell Shares Hilarious Dale Earnhardt Story, Dishes on Day vs. Night Racing, Hot Dogs, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
WDBJ7.com
Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each
(WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia each won $100,000 in the October 26 drawing, according to Virginia Lottery. They were bought in Henry County and Virginia Beach, and neither ticket holder has come forward so far. More than 54,000 Virginia tickets won prizes in Wednesday’s drawing,...
Minor earthquake shakes part of western Virginia; schools closed
Usually, earthquakes of this magnitude are rarely felt by people. However, the epicenter of the quake occurred close to the surface.
Missing people in Southern West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
WSET
'There is a remedy:' Martinsville superintendent speaks on scores from new NAEP report
(WSET) — A new national report shows fourth and eighth graders fell behind in reading. It also shows the largest decline ever in math. Scores also dropped here in Virginia, according to the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). Martinsville Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Zebedee Talley, a former...
Guests can preview ‘Christmas at the Greenbrier’
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – You could be able to see an early showing of the new holiday film set at The Greenbrier Resort! The Greenbrier is gearing up for the release of the new FOX Nation holiday film, “Christmas at The Greenbrier,” and plans are in place to allow its loyal guests the opportunity to be […]
cardinalnews.org
Danville shows Martinsville how to turn around a city
Here’s how much the world has changed: We’re now looking to Danville as an example of how to do things. We are just four years removed from the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate – Corey Stewart – depicting Danville as “boarded-up” and “sad,” and a national news story that called the city a “decomposed industrial hulk.” Both were wrong – that harsh assessment of the city was about two decades out of date – but sometimes right and wrong doesn’t matter in politics or public perception.
WXII 12
Earthquake hits Virginia overnight, no reports of severe damage
SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake was reported in Virginia Tuesday morning. It hit the area around 5:25 a.m. with a 2.6 magnitude near the North Carolina-Virginia border. According to the U.S Geological Survey (USGS), the quake was reported not far from Galax, about five to six miles, east-southeast of Independence, and nearly 2 miles below the surface.
cardinalnews.org
Republicans say Roanoke spends an ‘absurd’ amount of money on schools. What do the numbers say?
No Republican has been elected to the Roanoke City Council since 2000, but this year’s Republican slate is running the most spirited campaign the party has mounted in years. Of course, the bar is low: In 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2018 – four of the past seven elections – there were no Republican candidates for the council in that Democratic-dominated city.
WDBJ7.com
Female combat veteran says ‘failure is not an option’
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Simple things aren’t so simple when they’ve been taken from you. Like a marriage to the boy you’ve known since elementary school. Constance Peresada married the boy she met in elementary school. She became a widow at the young age of 23, but she wasn’t the only one grieving. Their two little girls, Joy and Sirita were forced to grow up. “I lost him on May 19th, 1984. He had a fall involving a motor vehicle,” said Peresada.
cardinalnews.org
Roanoke council election tests voter feelings on Democratic leadership
The email blast from a Roanoke political action committee made the historic case for the city’s Republicans. “This is a generational opportunity for a new day in our beloved city,” the email stated near the end, after urging voters to cast ballots for four Republicans running for city council.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Republican leaders gear up for Election Day with early voting rally
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin and other Republican leaders were in Roanoke Wednesday morning to encourage people to get out and vote. The governor expressed his support for Republican Congressional candidates Ben Cline and Morgan Griffith, both incumbents. Voters gathered outside the Brambleton Center before heading into the...
WDBJ7.com
Earthquake felt in Grayson County
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected in Grayson County early Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The epicenter of the earthquake was along the Little River near the intersection of Old Baywood Road and Kemps River Road. It was 2.8 km (1.73 miles) deep.
wfirnews.com
Drowning in Smith Mountain Lake
Union Hall, Virginia (October 23rd, 2022) – On Saturday, October 22nd at approximately 12:30am, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call for possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road in Union Hall, Virginia. The caller reported that an intoxicated individual had fallen off of a boat into the water of Smith Mountain Lake and they were unable to locate him. A dive team with Franklin County Public Safety arrived on scene and were able to locate a deceased male in the water. Victim was identified as Ryan Christopher Adams, 42 years old of Union Hall. Victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Betty Jean Scheff King
age 92 of Pulaski, died Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Carrington Place in Wytheville. She was born Betty Jean Scheff in Lynchburg Virginia on February 7, 1930 to the late Arthur “Art” James Scheff and Marguerite “Margy” Dowdy Scheff. In the first 16 years of...
WSLS
Vehicle crash on I-581S in Roanoke cleared
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A vehicle crash on I-581S in Roanoke is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened at the 1.8 mile marker. As of 8:35 a.m., the north left shoulder, left lane and center lane are closed. The south left...
WDBJ7.com
TSA catches man with loaded gun at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - TSA officers prevented a Georgia man from boarding a plane with a loaded gun at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport Monday, according to the Transportation Safety Administration. The TSA says the .22 caliber pistol was loaded with eight bullets. It was the eighth gun detected at the...
WSLS
Two staff members hurt, one charged after hit and run at Christiansburg High School parking lot
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A 45-year-old is facing charges after a hit and run outside of Christiansburg High School that left two staff members injured, according to school officials. Authorities say the incident happened in the parking lot on Tuesday (Oct.25) after a physical confrontation between juveniles. When officers arrived...
