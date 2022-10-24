ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

College Football News

Virginia Tech vs NC State Prediction, Game Preview

Virginia Tech vs NC State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 9, Thursday, October 27. Record: Virginia Tech (2-5), NC State (5-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference. Bowl Projections | Week 8 Roundup. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews &...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $100k each

(WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Two Powerball tickets bought in Virginia each won $100,000 in the October 26 drawing, according to Virginia Lottery. They were bought in Henry County and Virginia Beach, and neither ticket holder has come forward so far. More than 54,000 Virginia tickets won prizes in Wednesday’s drawing,...
VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

Missing people in Southern West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Guests can preview ‘Christmas at the Greenbrier’

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – You could be able to see an early showing of the new holiday film set at The Greenbrier Resort! The Greenbrier is gearing up for the release of the new FOX Nation holiday film, “Christmas at The Greenbrier,” and plans are in place to allow its loyal guests the opportunity to be […]
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
cardinalnews.org

Danville shows Martinsville how to turn around a city

Here’s how much the world has changed: We’re now looking to Danville as an example of how to do things. We are just four years removed from the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate – Corey Stewart – depicting Danville as “boarded-up” and “sad,” and a national news story that called the city a “decomposed industrial hulk.” Both were wrong – that harsh assessment of the city was about two decades out of date – but sometimes right and wrong doesn’t matter in politics or public perception.
DANVILLE, VA
WXII 12

Earthquake hits Virginia overnight, no reports of severe damage

SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake was reported in Virginia Tuesday morning. It hit the area around 5:25 a.m. with a 2.6 magnitude near the North Carolina-Virginia border. According to the U.S Geological Survey (USGS), the quake was reported not far from Galax, about five to six miles, east-southeast of Independence, and nearly 2 miles below the surface.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Republicans say Roanoke spends an ‘absurd’ amount of money on schools. What do the numbers say?

No Republican has been elected to the Roanoke City Council since 2000, but this year’s Republican slate is running the most spirited campaign the party has mounted in years. Of course, the bar is low: In 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2018 – four of the past seven elections – there were no Republican candidates for the council in that Democratic-dominated city.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Female combat veteran says ‘failure is not an option’

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Simple things aren’t so simple when they’ve been taken from you. Like a marriage to the boy you’ve known since elementary school. Constance Peresada married the boy she met in elementary school. She became a widow at the young age of 23, but she wasn’t the only one grieving. Their two little girls, Joy and Sirita were forced to grow up. “I lost him on May 19th, 1984. He had a fall involving a motor vehicle,” said Peresada.
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Roanoke council election tests voter feelings on Democratic leadership

The email blast from a Roanoke political action committee made the historic case for the city’s Republicans. “This is a generational opportunity for a new day in our beloved city,” the email stated near the end, after urging voters to cast ballots for four Republicans running for city council.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Republican leaders gear up for Election Day with early voting rally

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin and other Republican leaders were in Roanoke Wednesday morning to encourage people to get out and vote. The governor expressed his support for Republican Congressional candidates Ben Cline and Morgan Griffith, both incumbents. Voters gathered outside the Brambleton Center before heading into the...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Earthquake felt in Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected in Grayson County early Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The epicenter of the earthquake was along the Little River near the intersection of Old Baywood Road and Kemps River Road. It was 2.8 km (1.73 miles) deep.
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Drowning in Smith Mountain Lake

Union Hall, Virginia (October 23rd, 2022) – On Saturday, October 22nd at approximately 12:30am, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call for possible drowning in the 200 block of Winding Way Road in Union Hall, Virginia. The caller reported that an intoxicated individual had fallen off of a boat into the water of Smith Mountain Lake and they were unable to locate him. A dive team with Franklin County Public Safety arrived on scene and were able to locate a deceased male in the water. Victim was identified as Ryan Christopher Adams, 42 years old of Union Hall. Victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke.
UNION HALL, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Betty Jean Scheff King

age 92 of Pulaski, died Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Carrington Place in Wytheville. She was born Betty Jean Scheff in Lynchburg Virginia on February 7, 1930 to the late Arthur “Art” James Scheff and Marguerite “Margy” Dowdy Scheff. In the first 16 years of...
PULASKI, VA
WSLS

Vehicle crash on I-581S in Roanoke cleared

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. A vehicle crash on I-581S in Roanoke is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened at the 1.8 mile marker. As of 8:35 a.m., the north left shoulder, left lane and center lane are closed. The south left...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

TSA catches man with loaded gun at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - TSA officers prevented a Georgia man from boarding a plane with a loaded gun at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport Monday, according to the Transportation Safety Administration. The TSA says the .22 caliber pistol was loaded with eight bullets. It was the eighth gun detected at the...
ROANOKE, VA

