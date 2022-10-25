ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

McCormick Ponders 2024 Run For Indiana Governor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s Former Superintendent of Public Instruction is pondering a potential run for Governor in 2024. Jennifer McCormick was in Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon as questions swirl over a potential run for governor. During her address, McCormick talked with our partners in news at 21Alive about a number of issues including education, reproductive health care and the economy.
Start Something Big: Meet the new Big Futures program coordinator

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Jennifer Glass says she’s always had an interest in working with kids. In her new role as Big Futures Coordinator for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana she’s doing exactly that. “I really feel compelled to give back and to teach...
Snider High School preparing staff in case of active shooter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- It's not something Chad Hissong wants to think about. But it's part of the job. Snider High School's principal said making sure his staff is prepared for a school shooting is a necessary precaution. “We don’t expect it to happen, we never want it to...
Will Jennifer McCormick run for Governor? She says she’s considering it

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Former Superintendent of Public Instruction, Jennifer McCormick was in Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon as questions swirl over a potential run for governor. During her address at Proximo, McCormick talked about a number of issues including education, reproductive health care and the economy....
Fort Wayne Ballet to present Peter & the Wolf

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Ballet will present Peter & the Wolf Saturday morning and afternoon. Shows will be at 10 a.m. and noon and are part of the Family Series, showcasing the Fort Wayne Ballet Auer Academy trainees. The Academy is located at 300 E. Main...
Fort Wayne man ID’d in Monday fatal crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 30-year-old Fort Wayne man has been identified as the victim of a crash on Monday by the Allen County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office says Ma Mat R Pe, was the passenger in a car that was hit by another car at the intersection of Paulding and Decatur roads Monday just before noon.
PFW study discusses Poka Bache Connector Trails economic impact

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Officials from four counties revealed findings from an economic study on Indiana's Poka Bache Connector Trail. The trail is the longest trail in Indiana, stretching 81 miles from Pokagon State Park in Angola to Ouabache State Park in Bluffton. Poka Bache Coalition secretary Dawn Ritchie...
Ivy Tech to host early indoor Trick or Treating event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne will host a Trick or Treat Trail on Monday from 2:30 - 4 p.m. at several locations. People can walk through the Coliseum campus, and the Student Life Center and Harshman Hall at the North campus and collect treats from staff.
Fort Wayne movie theater requires kids to be with adult

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne movie theater is now requiring children to be accompanied by an adult Friday and Saturday nights due to apparent criminal incidents. AMC Classic Jefferson Pointe 18 inside the Jefferson Pointe shopping center told WANE 15 it had instituted a “Parental Escort Policy.” An AMC spokesperson said the policy was in response to recent “guest disturbances and property damage” at the theater.
Identification of woman found shot in home on Saturday released

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the identity of a woman found dead in her home on Saturday. Elizabeth Ann Kincaid, 56, of Fort Wayne, was found dead with a gunshot wound in her home on Millstone Drive around 4:09 p.m. This incident is still...
Police Investigating Sunday Night Death At A Fort Wayne Motel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An investigation is underway after a Sunday Night incident at a Fort Wayne Motel. According to our partners in news at 21Alive, dispatchers confirm that a death investigation had begun at the Travel Inn, off of West Coliseum Boulevard following an initial call to police at around 8:20 P.M. Sunday night. for an unknown problem. Dispatchers say a person was found dead in a room at the motel, but details such as the person’s identity have not yet been released. More details are expected throughout the day today from police.
Meet the candidates: Allen County Sheriff's Department

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Midterm Election is two weeks away and Allen County Sheriff Chief Deputy Troy Hershberger and Fort Wayne Police Captain Kevin Hunter both have their sights set on the Sheriff’s office. There’s only one badge, though. Hershberger has spent his entire career working...
Following the general election in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — On November 8, voters in Grant County will decide who will take a county-wide position. They will also vote on some state-wide, national, and township-level positions. The contested county-wide election is for the county commissioner. You can follow along below for the latest results from that race. Note: Races may contain […]
Allen County down to 4 possible jail locations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County commissioners said Tuesday they have whittled the 8 potential properties as possible locations to house a new county jail down to four. In a news release, the commissioners said they’ve researched and vetted eight properties in the county, and four have...
