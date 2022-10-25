Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOWO News
McCormick Ponders 2024 Run For Indiana Governor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s Former Superintendent of Public Instruction is pondering a potential run for Governor in 2024. Jennifer McCormick was in Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon as questions swirl over a potential run for governor. During her address, McCormick talked with our partners in news at 21Alive about a number of issues including education, reproductive health care and the economy.
wfft.com
Start Something Big: Meet the new Big Futures program coordinator
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Jennifer Glass says she’s always had an interest in working with kids. In her new role as Big Futures Coordinator for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana she’s doing exactly that. “I really feel compelled to give back and to teach...
wfft.com
Snider High School preparing staff in case of active shooter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- It's not something Chad Hissong wants to think about. But it's part of the job. Snider High School's principal said making sure his staff is prepared for a school shooting is a necessary precaution. “We don’t expect it to happen, we never want it to...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Will Jennifer McCormick run for Governor? She says she’s considering it
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Former Superintendent of Public Instruction, Jennifer McCormick was in Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon as questions swirl over a potential run for governor. During her address at Proximo, McCormick talked about a number of issues including education, reproductive health care and the economy....
wfft.com
Fort Wayne Ballet to present Peter & the Wolf
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Ballet will present Peter & the Wolf Saturday morning and afternoon. Shows will be at 10 a.m. and noon and are part of the Family Series, showcasing the Fort Wayne Ballet Auer Academy trainees. The Academy is located at 300 E. Main...
wfft.com
Fort Wayne City Council President: Mayor's office budget cuts stems from Tom Henry's arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- City Council president Jason Arp is proposing to cut the Mayor's office operating budget in 2023 at Tuesday's council meeting. That totals nearly $2.8 million, including more than $1.8 million in wages. Councilman Russ Jehl is proposing to cut mid-year raises ($21,671), and agrees with...
Fort Wayne Toys for Tots could be in jeopardy for 2022, warehouse space needed
The Fort Wayne coordinator for Toys For Tots tells WANE 15 they're still looking for donated warehouse space to operate out of for 2022.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne man ID’d in Monday fatal crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A 30-year-old Fort Wayne man has been identified as the victim of a crash on Monday by the Allen County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office says Ma Mat R Pe, was the passenger in a car that was hit by another car at the intersection of Paulding and Decatur roads Monday just before noon.
wfft.com
PFW study discusses Poka Bache Connector Trails economic impact
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Officials from four counties revealed findings from an economic study on Indiana's Poka Bache Connector Trail. The trail is the longest trail in Indiana, stretching 81 miles from Pokagon State Park in Angola to Ouabache State Park in Bluffton. Poka Bache Coalition secretary Dawn Ritchie...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation requests community input on 5-year Master Plan
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation (FWPR) hosted a public meeting Wednesday to gather input for a “Master Plan” FWPR is currently making. Those in attendance were allowed to provide opinions on how to allocate parks funding and recreational programming over a five-year period beginning in 2023.
wfft.com
Girls High School Volleyball: Blackhawk makes second semi-state appearance
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - In three days three area volleyball teams will get a shot to bring home a semi-state trophy, but unfortunately, two of those teams will face off in a class 1A battle. Blackhawk Christian and Southwood will see each other Saturday evening, and the Blackhawk Braves...
wfft.com
Ivy Tech to host early indoor Trick or Treating event
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne will host a Trick or Treat Trail on Monday from 2:30 - 4 p.m. at several locations. People can walk through the Coliseum campus, and the Student Life Center and Harshman Hall at the North campus and collect treats from staff.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne movie theater requires kids to be with adult
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne movie theater is now requiring children to be accompanied by an adult Friday and Saturday nights due to apparent criminal incidents. AMC Classic Jefferson Pointe 18 inside the Jefferson Pointe shopping center told WANE 15 it had instituted a “Parental Escort Policy.” An AMC spokesperson said the policy was in response to recent “guest disturbances and property damage” at the theater.
wfft.com
Identification of woman found shot in home on Saturday released
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the identity of a woman found dead in her home on Saturday. Elizabeth Ann Kincaid, 56, of Fort Wayne, was found dead with a gunshot wound in her home on Millstone Drive around 4:09 p.m. This incident is still...
WOWO News
Police Investigating Sunday Night Death At A Fort Wayne Motel
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An investigation is underway after a Sunday Night incident at a Fort Wayne Motel. According to our partners in news at 21Alive, dispatchers confirm that a death investigation had begun at the Travel Inn, off of West Coliseum Boulevard following an initial call to police at around 8:20 P.M. Sunday night. for an unknown problem. Dispatchers say a person was found dead in a room at the motel, but details such as the person’s identity have not yet been released. More details are expected throughout the day today from police.
wfft.com
Meet the candidates: Allen County Sheriff's Department
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Midterm Election is two weeks away and Allen County Sheriff Chief Deputy Troy Hershberger and Fort Wayne Police Captain Kevin Hunter both have their sights set on the Sheriff’s office. There’s only one badge, though. Hershberger has spent his entire career working...
Following the general election in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — On November 8, voters in Grant County will decide who will take a county-wide position. They will also vote on some state-wide, national, and township-level positions. The contested county-wide election is for the county commissioner. You can follow along below for the latest results from that race. Note: Races may contain […]
WANE-TV
New Allen County jail mirrored start of Adams County jail: Will it have the same outcome?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new Allen County Jail has been a big talking point since U.S. District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty ordered the county to increase its jail capacity. In response, county commissioners have started the time-consuming process of finding a new location for a jail.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Councilman Arp proposes cutting Mayor’s Office budget until police video is released in Mayor Henry’s arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - City Councilman Jason Arp is proposing that the operating budget for the Mayor’s Office be cut until officials release video footage of Mayor Tom Henry’s OWI arrest earlier this month. In a news release sent late Tuesday afternoon, Councilman Arp...
WANE-TV
Allen County down to 4 possible jail locations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County commissioners said Tuesday they have whittled the 8 potential properties as possible locations to house a new county jail down to four. In a news release, the commissioners said they’ve researched and vetted eight properties in the county, and four have...
Comments / 0