ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
klkntv.com

Oops: Interim Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph comments on unsigned recruit

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph slipped up in his role as Nebraska’s interim head coach on Tuesday when he responded to a reporter’s comment and question about a standout high school player who recently pledged to sign with the Cornhuskers. Wide receiver Malachi Coleman of Lincoln...
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

Fires, winds hamper harvest for some Nebraska farmers

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — After suffering wildfires in the spring, Nebraska now sees them at harvest. Recent days have brought 40 mile an hour winds fanning flames at a time farmers can least afford to have issues. “We're at the point now where every single penny of expense is...
NEBRASKA STATE
thelines.com

WarHorse Casino First Sports Betting Location In Nebraska

WarHorse Casino in Lincoln will be the first location to host odds. The operator opened its doors earlier this fall. Nebraska passed sports betting legislation two years ago but has not created regulations in all this time. Now with the rules approved, residents can expect to see sports betting options at WarHorse Casino in short order.
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Public power districts in south-central Nebraska vote to merge

ELWOOD — The boards of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and the Dawson Public Power District voted to consolidate during a joint board meeting Monday in Elwood. Prior to the votes, two separate motions from members of the two boards to delay a decision for 90...
ELWOOD, NE
1011now.com

Nearly 100,000 fish released to Nebraska lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you head to any of Nebraska’s lakes, you might go fishing and when you do you’ll probably catch a fish or two. The question is, how do they get there? 10/11 NOW’s Nathan Brennan got a look at how the process plays out to stock Nebraska’s lakes.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska State Patrol holds surprise inspections

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol held surprise commercial vehicle inspections in Douglas County on Wednesday. Officials said the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team performed 46 vehicle inspections and issued 125 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law. NSP said declared 17 vehicles were...
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Husker head coach makes mistake with comment on recruit

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph slipped up in his role as Nebraska’s interim head coach Tuesday when he responded to a reporter’s comment and question about a standout high school player who recently pledged to sign with the Cornhuskers. Malachi Coleman, a four-star wide receiver from...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska volleyball reclaims No. 1 spot in national poll

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska once again sits at the top of the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll. This comes after Texas and Louisville, who were both ranked ahead of the Huskers, succumbed to losses last week. Nebraska, which received 48 first-place votes, continued its winning streak last week...
LINCOLN, NE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Nebraska

If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Nebraska, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Nebraska that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Shatel: Is keeping Mickey Joseph a deal-breaker for Nebraska's next coach?

Malachi Coleman’s commitment on Saturday was a statement for a Nebraska program in transition. That statement: Mickey Joseph is a good guy to have around. But will Joseph be around next season? That’s the question. That’s the MJ Factor. And it is a most intriguing factor in Nebraska’s...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Jim Pillen shares gubernatorial plans for Nebraska

Jim Pillen is a veterinarian and current Regent for the University of Nebraska system, and he wants Nebraska’s top job. Pillen’s plan to become the next governor is to connect with potential voters one-on-one. “We've been engaged, taking questions countlessly with people that are involved in this process,”...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

Nebraska Coach Accidentally Reveals Recruiting Violation

Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph accidentally slipped up and committed a recruiting violation on Tuesday. Speaking with reporters, Joseph responded to a question about a four-star recruit who recently committed to playing for the Huskers. But until that player (in this case Malachi Coleman) signs his national letter of...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nebraska, Iowa schools selected to receive electric buses

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two school districts in our area have been chosen by the Biden administration to receive electric buses. The White House says the Environmental Protection Agency’s “Clean School Bus” Program is delivering nearly 2,500 electric and low-emission vehicles to nearly 400 districts nationwide. Six...
NEBRASKA STATE
HuskerExtra.com

Blitz meetings led by Raiola helping Husker QB Thompson feel comfortable

The Nebraska offensive line hasn’t been good enough this season. Sophomore offensive lineman Turner Corcoran said his position coach, Donovan Raiola, has let his linemen know as much. While an always-changing starting five hasn’t helped the consistency up front, pass protection has been one of the line’s biggest weaknesses....
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska volleyball returns to No. 1 national ranking

For the first time in just over two months, Nebraska is once again No. 1 in the AVCA’s weekly coaches poll, the standard among college volleyball rankings. Although the Huskers began at preseason No. 1, they were quickly relegated to No. 2 then down to No. 3. Nebraska’s return...
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy