CBS 58
Milwaukee's Alert Neighbor Program expands, grant recipients announced
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A program to increase safety in Milwaukee neighborhoods is expanding. In July, city leaders announced the relaunch of the Alert Neighbor Program, an initiative that empowers residents to help keep their neighborhoods safe by forming a neighborhood block club. Monday night, grant recipients were announced. The...
CBS 58
Milwaukee County Transit Union says safety, better wages are top priorities during contract negotiations
MILWAUKEE (CBS58) -- Amalgamated union members demonstrated Monday in front of Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) headquarters as they seek a new contract. "Right now, I'm trying to calm them down from not going on strike. They're ready to walk now. They're ready to walk today," Amalgamated Transit Union Vice President Michael Brown said. "We're not here trying to strike or shut down the city, that's not our goal. Our goal is to get this city moving and to do it in the right way."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball takes office, outlines plan
MILWAUKEE - Denita Ball took office as Milwaukee County's new sheriff Monday, Oct. 24 – a few months earlier than expected after Earnell Lucas resigned. Ball said the first thing she did when she walked into her new office was answer a few emails, but after that she said she had an 8:30 a.m. meeting with her executive leadership team about changes moving forward.
menomonee-falls.org
Introducing the Milwaukee Tool Stage
Milwaukee Tool secured naming rights to the stage at Village Park through their $200,000 sponsorship of the new All Children’s Play Area. The Village is grateful for their partnership and pleased to announce the Discover Village Park fundraising campaign has now raised over 95% of its $1.15 million goal!
spectrumnews1.com
Where do Tony Evers and Tim Michels stand on these five major education issues?
MADISON, Wis. — With early voting now underway and Election Day just two weeks away, whether Wisconsinites realize it or not, voters will decide the fate of several issues ranging from abortion rights to public safety. However, one of the biggest ripple effects to come from November's midterm election...
Darrell Brooks Trial Is Bad News for Mandela Barnes' Bid to Oust Ron Johnson
Once a clear favorite in a race to the unpopular Johnson, Barnes lost his narrow summertime lead in September and now finds himself several points behind.
George Floyd mural vandalized in Milwaukee, police seek answers
MILWAUKEE — A George Floyd mural was vandalized in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, according to ABC affiliate WISN 12. It's unclear when the mural was vandalized. Paint was splattered over the face of the Black man who was killed by a Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer in May 2020, sparking a nationwide reckoning on racial injustice and police brutality.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes Reaches out to Connect with Milwaukee’s Black Voters
Black voters could play an important role in determining the outcome of key 2022 midterm races in the United States in November. A large part of that outcome will hinge on the ability for candidates to aggressively turn out Black voters, a key Democratic constituency. Black voter turnout across the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Froedtert sues Tim Michels' campaign
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin hospital group, Froedtert Health, is suing the campaign of Tim Michels, candidate for governor. Froedtert alleges Michels webpage and advertisements infringed on Froedtert's trademark by using photos from an event where the Michels family announced a $15 million pledge to set up the Michels Rare Cancers Research Lab at the Medical College of Wisconsin.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brooks verdict: Waukesha community finding closure
A jury found Darrell Brooks guilty in the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade attack. With the verdict in, the community is working toward closure.
spectrumnews1.com
Horizon West Condos: City of Waukesha files suit; potentially leaving condo owners on the hook for demolition cost
WAUKESHA, Wis.— The city of Waukesha filed a suit on Monday that would require condo owners to foot the bill for demolition of the Horizon West condo building. That means those condo owners may potentially be in charge of paying for the building to be knocked down if the suit is ruled in the city’s favor in court.
empowerwisconsin.org
Tool of the Week: Tony Evers, bureaucratic bungler
MADISON — The absentee governor has done it again. Gov. Tony Evers has compromised public safety in numerous ways. From appointing a Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman who set free hundreds of killers and rapists to moving slowly while riot-ravaged Kenosha burned, the Democrat has put lives and communities at risk.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha Unified cybersecurity incident; staff, families notified
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha Unified School District officials confirmed for FOX6 News that the district took certain portions of its network offline after it experienced a cybersecurity incident last month. Staff and families were notified of this incident on Sept. 25. District officials say they are working closely with an...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
'Rethink I-794' proposes turning stretch of freeway into a boulevard
MILWAUKEE - The Grassroot organization Rethink I-794 proposes turning a portion of I-794 into a boulevard that will connect downtown Milwaukee and the Historic Third Ward. The coalition ‘Rethink I-794’ said a portion of the highway between the northern end of the Hoan Bridge and Water street goes over 30 acres of what the group says is some of the most valuable commercial real estate in Wisconsin. By the coalition estimates, this portion of land is worth $1.5 Billion. Rethink 7-94 is proposing this portion be turned into a boulevard. This would essentially connect the downtown Milwaukee area with the Historic Third Ward. This would open the door to more housing and commercial opportunities.
wortfm.org
WE Energies Faces Pushback for Rate Hikes
Wisconsin’s top energy provider is asking the state’s Public Service Commission to increase energy prices by nearly 13% for regular households starting next year, drawing criticism from both state lawmakers and watchdog groups. Milwaukee-based WE Energies is one of Wisconsin’s top energy providers, providing energy to over a...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County residents hit with rate increase by We Energies starting January 2023
Washington Co., WI – As neighbors in Washington County, WI face multiple November 8 referendum questions to and proposed property tax increases for 2023, We Energies is now piling on with a proposed 8.4% increase as well. In August neighbors received a notice with their WE Energies statement titled...
cdrecycler.com
Elevated highway demolition eyed in Milwaukee
A stretch of Interstate 794 in Milwaukee is being pointed to by urban planners as a prior highway project mistake that should be corrected, or at least updated. News coverage in the region indicates a stretch of the interstate leading to and from downtown Milwaukee was built in 1974 and is in line for repairs and upgrades. It could provide an opportunity to remove portions of the highway, or attached ramps, that have divided neighborhoods from each other for nearly 50 years.
Brace yourself, your utility bills may grow by double-digits next year
Starting in January 2023, your rate may go up by 13 percent per household, or about $170 a year for the average homeowner.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee makes National Geographic's 2023 'Best of the World' list
MILWAUKEE - National Geographic named Milwaukee one of its "Best of the World" destinations for 2023 – one of only five places in the U.S. and 25 across the globe. According to a news release, Milwaukee is part of the publication's new "community" destinations category. It mentioned the city's support of the local arts community, Deer District, RiverWalk, Harley-Davidson Musuem and the forthcoming Bronzeville Center for the Arts.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin native horses; Ojibwe ponies return to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - It is an animal you have probably never seen before – a creature some believe dates back to the Ice Age. The rare mammal returned home to Milwaukee – with four legs and a hearty appetite. "Furry, and when people think of mastodons and that kind...
