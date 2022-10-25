ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Milwaukee's Alert Neighbor Program expands, grant recipients announced

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A program to increase safety in Milwaukee neighborhoods is expanding. In July, city leaders announced the relaunch of the Alert Neighbor Program, an initiative that empowers residents to help keep their neighborhoods safe by forming a neighborhood block club. Monday night, grant recipients were announced. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee County Transit Union says safety, better wages are top priorities during contract negotiations

MILWAUKEE (CBS58) -- Amalgamated union members demonstrated Monday in front of Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) headquarters as they seek a new contract. "Right now, I'm trying to calm them down from not going on strike. They're ready to walk now. They're ready to walk today," Amalgamated Transit Union Vice President Michael Brown said. "We're not here trying to strike or shut down the city, that's not our goal. Our goal is to get this city moving and to do it in the right way."
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball takes office, outlines plan

MILWAUKEE - Denita Ball took office as Milwaukee County's new sheriff Monday, Oct. 24 – a few months earlier than expected after Earnell Lucas resigned. Ball said the first thing she did when she walked into her new office was answer a few emails, but after that she said she had an 8:30 a.m. meeting with her executive leadership team about changes moving forward.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
menomonee-falls.org

Introducing the Milwaukee Tool Stage

Milwaukee Tool secured naming rights to the stage at Village Park through their $200,000 sponsorship of the new All Children’s Play Area. The Village is grateful for their partnership and pleased to announce the Discover Village Park fundraising campaign has now raised over 95% of its $1.15 million goal!
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
WHIO Dayton

George Floyd mural vandalized in Milwaukee, police seek answers

MILWAUKEE — A George Floyd mural was vandalized in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, according to ABC affiliate WISN 12. It's unclear when the mural was vandalized. Paint was splattered over the face of the Black man who was killed by a Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer in May 2020, sparking a nationwide reckoning on racial injustice and police brutality.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Froedtert sues Tim Michels' campaign

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin hospital group, Froedtert Health, is suing the campaign of Tim Michels, candidate for governor. Froedtert alleges Michels webpage and advertisements infringed on Froedtert's trademark by using photos from an event where the Michels family announced a $15 million pledge to set up the Michels Rare Cancers Research Lab at the Medical College of Wisconsin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Tool of the Week: Tony Evers, bureaucratic bungler

MADISON — The absentee governor has done it again. Gov. Tony Evers has compromised public safety in numerous ways. From appointing a Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman who set free hundreds of killers and rapists to moving slowly while riot-ravaged Kenosha burned, the Democrat has put lives and communities at risk.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha Unified cybersecurity incident; staff, families notified

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha Unified School District officials confirmed for FOX6 News that the district took certain portions of its network offline after it experienced a cybersecurity incident last month. Staff and families were notified of this incident on Sept. 25. District officials say they are working closely with an...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

'Rethink I-794' proposes turning stretch of freeway into a boulevard

MILWAUKEE - The Grassroot organization Rethink I-794 proposes turning a portion of I-794 into a boulevard that will connect downtown Milwaukee and the Historic Third Ward. The coalition ‘Rethink I-794’ said a portion of the highway between the northern end of the Hoan Bridge and Water street goes over 30 acres of what the group says is some of the most valuable commercial real estate in Wisconsin. By the coalition estimates, this portion of land is worth $1.5 Billion. Rethink 7-94 is proposing this portion be turned into a boulevard. This would essentially connect the downtown Milwaukee area with the Historic Third Ward. This would open the door to more housing and commercial opportunities.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wortfm.org

WE Energies Faces Pushback for Rate Hikes

Wisconsin’s top energy provider is asking the state’s Public Service Commission to increase energy prices by nearly 13% for regular households starting next year, drawing criticism from both state lawmakers and watchdog groups. Milwaukee-based WE Energies is one of Wisconsin’s top energy providers, providing energy to over a...
WISCONSIN STATE
cdrecycler.com

Elevated highway demolition eyed in Milwaukee

A stretch of Interstate 794 in Milwaukee is being pointed to by urban planners as a prior highway project mistake that should be corrected, or at least updated. News coverage in the region indicates a stretch of the interstate leading to and from downtown Milwaukee was built in 1974 and is in line for repairs and upgrades. It could provide an opportunity to remove portions of the highway, or attached ramps, that have divided neighborhoods from each other for nearly 50 years.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee makes National Geographic's 2023 'Best of the World' list

MILWAUKEE - National Geographic named Milwaukee one of its "Best of the World" destinations for 2023 – one of only five places in the U.S. and 25 across the globe. According to a news release, Milwaukee is part of the publication's new "community" destinations category. It mentioned the city's support of the local arts community, Deer District, RiverWalk, Harley-Davidson Musuem and the forthcoming Bronzeville Center for the Arts.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin native horses; Ojibwe ponies return to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - It is an animal you have probably never seen before – a creature some believe dates back to the Ice Age. The rare mammal returned home to Milwaukee – with four legs and a hearty appetite. "Furry, and when people think of mastodons and that kind...
MILWAUKEE, WI

