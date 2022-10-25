MILWAUKEE - The Grassroot organization Rethink I-794 proposes turning a portion of I-794 into a boulevard that will connect downtown Milwaukee and the Historic Third Ward. The coalition ‘Rethink I-794’ said a portion of the highway between the northern end of the Hoan Bridge and Water street goes over 30 acres of what the group says is some of the most valuable commercial real estate in Wisconsin. By the coalition estimates, this portion of land is worth $1.5 Billion. Rethink 7-94 is proposing this portion be turned into a boulevard. This would essentially connect the downtown Milwaukee area with the Historic Third Ward. This would open the door to more housing and commercial opportunities.

