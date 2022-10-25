Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Deputies investigating attempted armed robbery on Johns Island
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an attempted armed robbery on Johns Island Wednesday night. Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp says a person was approached by two men in masks at around 8:50 p.m. in the area of Edenvale and Bohicket Roads. The suspects demanded money, cut the victim and left in a car, Knapp says.
counton2.com
NCPD investigating shooting near Barnwell street
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that left one person injured. According to NCPD, officers responded to Rivers Avenue at Barnwell Street shortly before 3:15 p.m. for a possible shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a 34-year-old man “with...
1 dead, 1 arrested after South Carolina hotel shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — One person was killed and another person arrested Wednesday night after a shooting at a hotel in Summerville, police said. It happened at about 9 a.m. at the Hampton Inn on Holiday Drive, according to police, who said officers found the victim lying on the sidewalk in front of the hotel. […]
live5news.com
1 dead, 1 in custody in Summerville shooting
Summerville, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department says a police K9 helped them locate the suspect in a deadly shooting Wednesday night. Lt. Chris Hirsch with the Summerville Police Department says one person was killed in a shooting at the Hampton Inn in Summerville around 9:13 p.m. Once on...
Man facing attempted murder charge following Queen Street shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 24-year-old man who police said fired a shot at another person during an argument near a downtown Charleston restaurant is now facing an attempted murder charge. Officers responded to reports of shots fired near 72 Queen Street on Tuesday evening. Authorities said two employees were fighting when at least one […]
abcnews4.com
Man left bloodied, crawled to safety after attack in West Ashley; Man, woman charged
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of suspects are facing charges after allegedly assaulting a man Tuesday night, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department. Welvin Walker, 40, and Natalie Carrigg, 31, were both arrested and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center early Wednesday morning...
live5news.com
North Charleston investigating incident near Barnwell Ave.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is currently on scene of an incident Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the area of Barnwell Avenue and Meeting Street Road around 4 p.m. Barnwell Avenue is currently blocked off by 7-10 police cars. Police haven’t said what they are...
Train engineer discovered body near North Charleston woods, report shows
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department provided some new details regarding a body that was discovered near railroad tracks Wednesday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to Meeting Street Road and Hock Avenue shortly around 11:00 a.m. after receiving reports about a deceased person. An employee with CSX Transportation told officers that the […]
counton2.com
NCPD: Man wanted for Dec. 2021 double homicide captured
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Monday captured a man wanted for a December 2021 homicide. According to NCPD, Rashiean Washington (26) was captured near Lackawanna Boulevard Monday afternoon after a tipster reported seeing him in the area. Officers approached Washington...
abcnews4.com
Double-murder suspect in 2021 Christmas-time slayings arrested in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A double-murder suspect is in custody following a police chase involving K-9s from the North Charleston Police Department and air support from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, NCPD announced late Monday afternoon. The police department received a tip that Rashiean Washington, 26, was in...
live5news.com
Police investigating shots fired at Queen Street business
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to a downtown business Tuesday evening for a shooting incident following an argument between two people. Sgt. Craig DuBose with the police department says two employees of a Queen Street business got into an altercation around 5 p.m....
live5news.com
Man fires shots after catching man on his property, deputies say
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they investigated a shots-fired call after a James Island man found a man on his property multiple times. Authorities say deputies were called to a Tennent Street residence around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 22 for reports of shots...
counton2.com
GCSO asking public to help identify burglary suspect
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a man believed to have been involved in an August 13 burglary. The incident happened on Rose Hill Road around 2:00 p.m. The suspect is a Black man with facial hair, dreadlocks, and a thin...
Police investigating social media post made by Mount Pleasant student
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a social media post allegedly made by a student at Lucy Beckham High School. School leaders said there was no threat directed at the campus. The school’s principal, Anna Dassing, sent out a message to families Thursday morning saying she was alerted to posts on social media […]
counton2.com
CPD: Shots fired during fight between employees at Queen St. business
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department took one person into custody Tuesday evening after shots were fired during an argument. According to CPD, officers were called to a business on Queen Street just after 5:00 p.m. CPD said that the two employees were fighting, and at least...
NCPD: Teen arrested in connection to deadly Spruill Avenue shooting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department said they have a teenager in custody following a fatal shooting that happened Sunday night on Spruill Avenue. According to NCPD, a 16-year-old female was arrested by investigators and charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. Around […]
abcnews4.com
Dorchester County Sheriff's Office sergeant retires after more than 3 decades of service
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — After more than three decades in law enforcement, a sergeant with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is calling it a career. DCSO says Sgt. Carol Brown served with the detention center and the Charleston County Sheriff's Office for more than 31 years. This week, she transitioned into retirement and was celebrated by her employers with a plaque, crown and cake.
live5news.com
Jedburg Road residents fight to keep moratorium in Berkeley Co.
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic, flooding and overall security. These are just a few of the concerns that people who live on Jedburg Road have about possible developments. “I wanted the ruralness. I wanted the size of the lots. I wanted the, you know, quietness,” resident Jonathan Lee said....
counton2.com
Officials: Car hits deer, crashes into Johns Island home after losing control
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – St. John’s Fire District said a driver suffered minor injuries after crashing into a home on Johns Island Thursday morning. According to officials, fire crews and Charleston County EMS responded around 2:30 a.m. after the driver reportedly hit a deer before losing control of the car and striking a house located on Betsy Kerrison Parkway.
abcnews4.com
1 killed in early-morning shooting on Allway Street; Charleston police investigating
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston police are investigating an early-morning shooting that left one person dead on Monday, according to a release from the police department. Officers responded to Allway Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. after someone called 911 to report a shooting, according to CPD. Officers found a...
