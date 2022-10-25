ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

live5news.com

Deputies investigating attempted armed robbery on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an attempted armed robbery on Johns Island Wednesday night. Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp says a person was approached by two men in masks at around 8:50 p.m. in the area of Edenvale and Bohicket Roads. The suspects demanded money, cut the victim and left in a car, Knapp says.
counton2.com

NCPD investigating shooting near Barnwell street

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that left one person injured. According to NCPD, officers responded to Rivers Avenue at Barnwell Street shortly before 3:15 p.m. for a possible shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a 34-year-old man “with...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

1 dead, 1 arrested after South Carolina hotel shooting

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — One person was killed and another person arrested Wednesday night after a shooting at a hotel in Summerville, police said. It happened at about 9 a.m. at the Hampton Inn on Holiday Drive, according to police, who said officers found the victim lying on the sidewalk in front of the hotel. […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

1 dead, 1 in custody in Summerville shooting

Summerville, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department says a police K9 helped them locate the suspect in a deadly shooting Wednesday night. Lt. Chris Hirsch with the Summerville Police Department says one person was killed in a shooting at the Hampton Inn in Summerville around 9:13 p.m. Once on...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

North Charleston investigating incident near Barnwell Ave.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is currently on scene of an incident Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the area of Barnwell Avenue and Meeting Street Road around 4 p.m. Barnwell Avenue is currently blocked off by 7-10 police cars. Police haven’t said what they are...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Train engineer discovered body near North Charleston woods, report shows

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department provided some new details regarding a body that was discovered near railroad tracks Wednesday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to Meeting Street Road and Hock Avenue shortly around 11:00 a.m. after receiving reports about a deceased person. An employee with CSX Transportation told officers that the […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

NCPD: Man wanted for Dec. 2021 double homicide captured

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Monday captured a man wanted for a December 2021 homicide. According to NCPD, Rashiean Washington (26) was captured near Lackawanna Boulevard Monday afternoon after a tipster reported seeing him in the area. Officers approached Washington...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police investigating shots fired at Queen Street business

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officers with the Charleston Police Department were called to a downtown business Tuesday evening for a shooting incident following an argument between two people. Sgt. Craig DuBose with the police department says two employees of a Queen Street business got into an altercation around 5 p.m....
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

GCSO asking public to help identify burglary suspect

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a man believed to have been involved in an August 13 burglary. The incident happened on Rose Hill Road around 2:00 p.m. The suspect is a Black man with facial hair, dreadlocks, and a thin...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

CPD: Shots fired during fight between employees at Queen St. business

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department took one person into custody Tuesday evening after shots were fired during an argument. According to CPD, officers were called to a business on Queen Street just after 5:00 p.m. CPD said that the two employees were fighting, and at least...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Dorchester County Sheriff's Office sergeant retires after more than 3 decades of service

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — After more than three decades in law enforcement, a sergeant with the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is calling it a career. DCSO says Sgt. Carol Brown served with the detention center and the Charleston County Sheriff's Office for more than 31 years. This week, she transitioned into retirement and was celebrated by her employers with a plaque, crown and cake.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Jedburg Road residents fight to keep moratorium in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic, flooding and overall security. These are just a few of the concerns that people who live on Jedburg Road have about possible developments. “I wanted the ruralness. I wanted the size of the lots. I wanted the, you know, quietness,” resident Jonathan Lee said....
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Officials: Car hits deer, crashes into Johns Island home after losing control

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – St. John’s Fire District said a driver suffered minor injuries after crashing into a home on Johns Island Thursday morning. According to officials, fire crews and Charleston County EMS responded around 2:30 a.m. after the driver reportedly hit a deer before losing control of the car and striking a house located on Betsy Kerrison Parkway.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

