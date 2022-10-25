Read full article on original website
DeSantis, Crist canvass Florida day after heated debate
Election Day is officially two weeks away, but early voting is already underway. That means the candidates and their running mates are out in full force. The day after the one and only debate in the Florida governor’s race on Monday, campaigns for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democrat Charlie Crist are intensifying their efforts.
Fact-checking claims from the Florida governor debate
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — On Monday night, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Florida governor and Democrat Charlie Crist went head to head in Fort Pierce for their only debate ahead of election day. One of the topics that got a lot of play was crime. Who has...
On the Ballot: What Central Florida voters need to know about ballot initiatives
It's time for Central Florida to cast our votes in the 2022 General Election. But there's a lot more than names on this year's ballot, such as better transportation options in exchange for your vote on a penny increase in the sales tax. Plus, an ordinance to cap rent increases that have pushed so many neighbors' budgets to the brink.
'Ax the Tax' group opposes Orange County transportation sales tax
The Orange County transportation sales tax could do so much for Central Florida if it's passed. But some stand opposed and urge others to "Ax the Tax." "People don't make enough money," said Jean Georges. "They haven't shown themselves to be responsible so far, so why should we give them...
13-year-old arrested after bringing gun to Central Florida school
DELTONA, Fla. — A teenage boy was arrested after officials said he brought a gun to his middle school. According to the Volusia Sheriff's Office, the 13-year-old faces a charge of possession of a weapon on school property. Officials said the boy asked a classmate if he "wanted to...
Central Florida pediatric hospitals fill up as RSV surges among kids
ORLANDO, Fla. — Heading into the annual flu season, doctors are urging people to get their kids vaccinated. This year, experts expect the flu to be accompanied by COVID-19 spread and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Doctors at Nemours Children’s Hospital said their emergency rooms have been busy, and...
Central Florida Zoo reopens for first time after Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — It's been nearly a month since the Central Florida Zoo was forced to close due to flooding caused by Hurricane Ian. The zoo reopened on Wednesday. It's been a long time coming, but the zoo's CEO says he, the staff, and the animals are happy to see guests back.
Dramatic video: Florida deputy mistakenly shoots man on bridge
A St. Lucie County Sheriff’s deputy will not face charges after mistakenly shooting someone in Fort Pierce last month. Deputy Courtney Hoyt told investigators she meant to fire her taser when she shot Dylan De Reivera on the North Causeway Bridge on Sept. 9. On Monday, the sheriff’s office...
How to avoid buying a used car flooded by Hurricane Ian
SANFORD, Fla. — This month, CARFAX estimated 358,000 vehicles may have been damaged from Hurricane Ian’s widespread flooding in Florida and the Carolinas. “I believe the flooded car market will be the worst it’s been, in fact, in my lifetime,” said Steve Lash, owner and general manager of Blue Book Cars, Blue Book Service Center and Holiday Rent-A-Car in Sanford.
Mild weather continues with a few showers/storms Thursday!
WESH 2 First Warning Chief Meteorologist Tony Mainolfi has Central Florida's forecast. Warm Thursday with a few showers/storms.
