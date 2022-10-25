ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coventry, RI

Coventry, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 2 days ago

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Coventry.

The Prout School soccer team will have a game with Coventry High School on October 25, 2022, 13:15:00.

Prout School
Coventry High School
October 25, 2022
13:15:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Prout School soccer team will have a game with Coventry High School on October 25, 2022, 14:45:00.

Prout School
Coventry High School
October 25, 2022
14:45:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Cranston High School East soccer team will have a game with Coventry High School on October 25, 2022, 15:00:00.

Cranston High School East
Coventry High School
October 25, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Valley Breeze

New Agnes Little Principal looks forward to return to district

PAWTUCKET – As the new principal at Agnes E. Little Elementary School, Samantha Stringfellow is returning “home” to the Pawtucket district. Stringfellow, 30, holds a bachelor’s degree in human development and family studies with a concentration in early childhood education, a master’s in teaching English to speakers of other languages (TESOL) from Rhode Island College, and a second master’s in school administration from Providence College. She began her career in education as a student teacher at Curvin-McCabe in 2014, and went on to work at Baldwin for five years as a 2nd-grade ESL and kindergarten ELL teacher. In July of 2019, she left the district for a job as the assistant principal at Mary E. Fogarty Elementary in South Providence.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Providence Parks Board approves bid for Triggs Golf Course

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — It appears the current management at Triggs Memorial Golf Course in Providence is going to stick around, at least for another decade that is. The city's Board of Parks Commissioners voted 5-1 Wednesday morning to greenlight a new 10-year extension for FCG Associates to continue managing the course. Triggs is publicly owned, but privately operated.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

First Student bus workers in 3 Rhode Island communities set to strike

(WJAR) — Union SEIU 1199 New England announced First Student employees in three Rhode Island communities have voted to go on strike on Nov. 2 following months of contract talks. Those 275 employees include bus drivers, monitors, and aides who are seeking an increase of working hours to 30...
CRANSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Providence gets a ‘lovely’ addition with new bridal shop

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence got a new “lovely” addition on Wednesday. Lovely Bride opened its 20th location in the city. The bridal shop on Eddy St. features many dresses, a lot from small designers. Katie Wadhams is the owner of Lovely Bride in Rochester, N.Y., and...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Gas smell prompts school closures in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A smell of gas prompted two Woonsocket schools to cancel classes Monday. Both Woonsocket High School and Woonsocket Area Career and Tech Center will be closed. The two schools were also closed last week because of a pipe failure. No further information was released.
WOONSOCKET, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Did Johnston man ever unearth all the buried loot?

James Monroe Eddy of Johnston wasn't going to tell anyone his secret. But, once he did, word spread like wildfire. He had unearthed pirate treasure. Born in Glocester on April 25, 1831 to Amasa and Mary (Owen) Eddy, James went on to own several hotels; the Elm House Hotel in Johnston and the Hotel Bon Vivant in Pawtucket among them. He was known as being an excellent innkeeper who went to great lengths to please his patrons. Fish and game dinners were served at any hour of the day or night and parties were entertained in high-class manner.
JOHNSTON, RI
ABC6.com

Crash on Newport Bridge causes heavy delays

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A crash on the Newport Bridge is causing heavy traffic Wednesday morning. The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority said that the left lane is blocked going eastbound. Drivers are asked to stay on the right-hand side of the bridge.
NEWPORT, RI
FUN 107

This Route 24 On-Ramp Is by Far the Sketchiest and Most-Dangerous in Fall River

If you were to ask me my honest opinion on the drivers of the SouthCoast, Fall River doesn't sit too well on the rankings. This past week alone, I've been in and out of the "We'll Try" city running errands and checking off meetings on my to-do list. Coincidentally, both were up near B.C.C.'s campus, which meant I had to risk it all on the way home when it came down to one specific highway ramp.
FALL RIVER, MA
CBS Boston

12-year-old hurt in Swansea car crash

SWANSEA - A 12-year-old suffered serious injuries Wednesday after being struck by a car on Milford Road in Swansea.Police said the crash happened at about 2:20 p.m. They said the 12-year-old was walking on the sidewalk when the driver, an 18-year-old Swansea resident, lost control of the vehicle, jumped the curb and hit the victim.The 12-year-old was described as "semi-conscious" and suffered serious injuries. The victim was transported by ambulance to a Providence, Rhode Island, hospital.The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the police. Neither the victim or the driver were identified.
SWANSEA, MA
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
438K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy