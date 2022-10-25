Coventry, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Coventry.
The Prout School soccer team will have a game with Coventry High School on October 25, 2022, 13:15:00.
Prout School
Coventry High School
October 25, 2022
13:15:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
The Prout School soccer team will have a game with Coventry High School on October 25, 2022, 14:45:00.
Prout School
Coventry High School
October 25, 2022
14:45:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The Cranston High School East soccer team will have a game with Coventry High School on October 25, 2022, 15:00:00.
Cranston High School East
Coventry High School
October 25, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
