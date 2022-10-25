Brooklandville, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Baltimore. The The Key School soccer team will have a game with The Park School of Baltimore on October 27, 2022, 13:00:00. The Academy for College & Career Exploration soccer team will have a game with Frederick Douglass High School on October 27, 2022, 13:00:00.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 16 HOURS AGO