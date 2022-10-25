Brooklandville, October 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Brooklandville.
The Notre Dame Preparatory School soccer team will have a game with St. Paul's School on October 25, 2022, 13:15:00.
Notre Dame Preparatory School
St. Paul's School
October 25, 2022
13:15:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
