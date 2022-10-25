ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

ValleyCentral

McAllen PD search for suspects in theft investigation

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating potential suspects involved in a theft investigation. At 8 a.m. Oct. 21 police received a call about a theft that occurred during the night at the 600 block of Ash Ave. Police were able to capture images of the […]
MCALLEN, TX
kurv.com

3 Wounded In Ambush At Donna-Area Home

A search continues for several men who shot three other men at a home just northeast of Donna. Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies say the suspects, all carrying rifles and wearing surgical masks, rolled up in a dark blue sedan Tuesday night and threatened people sitting in two other vehicles outside the home. As they sped off, the suspects opened fire. Bullets struck one person in each vehicle. The gunmen then burst into the home, demanded drugs and money, and shot one other person.
DONNA, TX
KRGV

Homeowner shoots man accused of breaking into rural Edinburg home

A homeowner shot a man accused of breaking into her rural Edinburg home Tuesday night, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office. At about 9:13 p.m., authorities responded to the 5500 block of Nardo St., north of Rogers Road on 10th St., in rural Edinburg regarding a burglary in progress.
EDINBURG, TX
kurv.com

Suspect In Custody In Edinburg Man’s Shooting Death

A suspect is under arrest in the shooting death of a man at a home in Edinburg earlier this week. Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies took 39-year Alphia Howard Slough into custody at a Stripes store in San Juan early Thursday morning without incident. Slough is facing a charge of...
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Third arrest made in connection with death of Brownsville teen

Brownsville police arrested a third individual in connection with the death of a 15-year-old boy with autism. Rebecca Garza was arrested Tuesday on a charge of failure to report a felony. According to Brownsville police, Rebecca Garza is the mother of Noe Garza — the common law husband of the...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Deputies seize $50K after traffic stop on interstate in Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputies conducting a traffic stop on Tuesday find a large amount of money. Sheriff Eric Garza’s social media post said deputies stopped a Ford Mustang on the interchange of Interstate Highway 69 because it displayed an expired registration. The man was asked by deputies for consent to search […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Police look for man who stole car in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who stole a car. On Sept 12, a man stole a gray 2007 Infiniti G35 from the 1000 block of Juan Diego, police say. Surveillance footage from the bridge captured an image of the man driving away with the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD investigate shooting after 5 injured at 6 a.m. ‘cookout’

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are investigating a shooting that left five people shot early Sunday morning. At 6:24 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, the Brownsville Police Department responded to the 1200 block of West Saint Francis in reference to a shooting. When they arrived police say they discovered five people had been shot. According […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Sheriff’s office: Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Alamo

A traffic stop in Alamo that led to a police chase ended with a man in custody for possessing a “felony amount” of marijuana and THC cartridges, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. A sheriff’s deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Chevrolet...
ALAMO, TX

