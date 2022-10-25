Read full article on original website
HCSO: Mother hiding with children shoots burglar through door
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County deputies say a man was arrested after breaking into a home Tuesday night and attempting to get into a woman’s bedroom where she was hiding with her children. The woman, however, had a gun, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said. Identified by law enforcement, Carlos Garcia, 36, was found […]
‘She did what she had to do’: Valley mother gains support for shooting alleged intruder
A Hidalgo County mom was commended online and by the Hidalgo County sheriff for taking action against an alleged intruder. Authorities say she was protecting her children from someone who didn't have permission to be at her home. “You have the right to defend yourself in your own home against...
McAllen PD search for suspects in theft investigation
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating potential suspects involved in a theft investigation. At 8 a.m. Oct. 21 police received a call about a theft that occurred during the night at the 600 block of Ash Ave. Police were able to capture images of the […]
Dodge stolen as owner packs groceries with keys left in car, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police continue to search for two people suspected of stealing a white Dodge Charger as the victim was putting away groceries. Police told ValleyCentral that the car’s owner had left the keys in the car. The theft happened Aug. 3 at 8000 N....
Suspect In Custody In Edinburg Man’s Shooting Death
A suspect is under arrest in the shooting death of a man at a home in Edinburg earlier this week. Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies took 39-year Alphia Howard Slough into custody at a Stripes store in San Juan early Thursday morning without incident. Slough is facing a charge of...
Officials: Three people shot as robbers in surgical masks target home, vehicle
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — At least three people were shot by men wearing surgical masks and carrying rifles Tuesday night near Donna, officials say. Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an aggravated robbery at about 10:39 p.m. Tuesday at the 2700 block of Mile 8 1/2 North in rural Donna. Victims told deputies that […]
Deputies struggle to arrest driver as traffic stop uncovers drugs in Alamo
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A driver put up a “short physical struggle” with deputies after a traffic stop that lead to the discovery of a stash of drugs, authorities said. Deputies arrested a driver Tuesday in Alamo with a felony amount of narcotics in their vehicle, authorities said. At 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s […]
Third arrest made in connection with death of Brownsville teen
Brownsville police arrested a third individual in connection with the death of a 15-year-old boy with autism. Rebecca Garza was arrested Tuesday on a charge of failure to report a felony. According to Brownsville police, Rebecca Garza is the mother of Noe Garza — the common law husband of the...
Deputies seize $50K after traffic stop on interstate in Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputies conducting a traffic stop on Tuesday find a large amount of money. Sheriff Eric Garza’s social media post said deputies stopped a Ford Mustang on the interchange of Interstate Highway 69 because it displayed an expired registration. The man was asked by deputies for consent to search […]
Cameron County constable: Multiple law enforcement agencies respond to stabbing north of Harlingen
Law enforcement officials in Cameron County are seeking two women they say stabbed a man north of Harlingen Tuesday afternoon. Two women in their fifties allegedly stabbed a man along Godwin Road and south of Tovar Road, according to Cameron County Precinct 5 Constable Eddie Solis. One of the women...
Police look for man who stole car in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who stole a car. On Sept 12, a man stole a gray 2007 Infiniti G35 from the 1000 block of Juan Diego, police say. Surveillance footage from the bridge captured an image of the man driving away with the […]
BPD investigate shooting after 5 injured at 6 a.m. ‘cookout’
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are investigating a shooting that left five people shot early Sunday morning. At 6:24 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, the Brownsville Police Department responded to the 1200 block of West Saint Francis in reference to a shooting. When they arrived police say they discovered five people had been shot. According […]
Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office: Welfare check turns into homicide investigation near Edinburg
The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 24-year-old man was found dead with gunshot wounds on a driveway in rural Edinburg early Tuesday morning. Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to the 2700 block of Alberta Road at around 2:30 a.m. in reference to a welfare concern, according to a news release.
Sheriff’s office: Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Alamo
A traffic stop in Alamo that led to a police chase ended with a man in custody for possessing a “felony amount” of marijuana and THC cartridges, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. A sheriff’s deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Chevrolet...
Officers Vasquez, Martinez, and Sbaschnig attended the TTPOA Basic SWAT course
from September 19th through September 23rd, 2022, in Brownsville, Texas. This course consisted of grueling physical training, lectures, and physical application of SWAT tactics.
Family remembers slain Harlingen football star two years after death
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Wednesday marks the two-year anniversary of the death of Lesley Maurice “Mo” Hunter. On Oct 17, 2020, officers responded to the 3200 block of N. 77 Sunshine Strip in Harlingen where Hunter was found bleeding on the side of the road. Hunter told police that a man entered his home and […]
