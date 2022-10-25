ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black bear euthanized after Leavenworth attack; cubs now being sheltered in Lynnwood

By Deborah Horne, KIRO 7 News
 2 days ago
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Two black bear cubs are now housed in Western Washington after their mother was euthanized for attacking a woman in Leavenworth.

That attack happened Saturday morning near Enchantment Park and Blackbird Island.

The victim, a 68-year-old woman, was walking her dog when she was attacked from behind.

State Fish and Wildlife tracked down the bear and euthanized her.

The woman was badly hurt and hospitalized after the attack. She was taken to a hospital in Leavenworth and later transferred to a hospital in nearby Wenatchee.

The bear’s cubs were brought here to Lynnwood to give them a chance at life.

“They’re doing great,” said Jennifer Convy, senior director of wildlife shelter and education at the Progressive Animal Welfare Society or PAWS.

She says they have learned a lot about the cubs since they arrived.

“Right now, these cubs are about nine months old,” Convy said. “They’re two different colors. One’s more of a chocolate brown. The other one’s a lighter brown. And they’re both males. They’re about 50 to 60 pounds each.”

They are in Lynnwood after a violent attack involving their mother in Leavenworth more than 100 miles away.

A woman told investigators she let her dog out. That’s when a female bear charged her. The woman fought back and managed somehow to escape.

“What a warrior to get out there and be attacked by a bear,” said Chelan County Sheriff’s Sgt. Adam Musgrove admiringly, “and make it out of there on your own.”

The park was closed while a dog tracked down the bear.

State Fish and Wildlife decided she had to be euthanized. That sparked outrage on social media with most people believing the bear should have been spared.

“It’s always sad to see an animal euthanized or an animal die,” said Convy.

She declined to comment on the decision, but she says the bear’s cubs will be fine.

“As far as they’re concerned, they will eat and sleep through the winter here at PAWS,” said Convy, “and then get released in the spring.”

The state statute says wild animals can be euthanized if they have caused serious harm or are a danger to the public.

As you have heard, even the experts are marveling over how this woman survived.

But they do suggest if you have the misfortune to encounter a bear, go away as quietly as you can to avoid a dangerous encounter.

