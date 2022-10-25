Read full article on original website
Michael Kopsa dead at 66: The X-Files and Smallville star passes away as tragic cause of death revealed
ICONIC actor Michael Kopsa, who starred in TV's The X-Files, Smallville, and much more, has died at age 66. The Canadian longtime star's tragic cause of death was revealed by his mourning family. Kopsa passed away on October 23 due to "complications from a brain tumor," his ex-wife, Lucia Frangione,...
Atlas Obscura
6 Cursed Objects, and the Legends Behind Them
Sometimes a cursed object is easy to spot. Take, for instance, Robert the Doll. With his beady eyes, pitted face, and sailor suit, it’s easy to understand why so many find this century-old plaything unsettling, even malevolent. But, as these six Atlas Obscura favorites show, creepy legends also attach themselves to things you would never expect: a beautiful gemstone, an everyday lighter, or a simple number.
The UK's beguiling beauty caught on camera, from magical forests to mystical mountains: Behold the spellbinding winners in the Landscape Photographer of the Year 2022 awards
Look through the pictures that awed the judges in the 2022 Landscape Photographer Of The Year awards and you'll see the UK at its most earth-shatteringly beautiful. The standard is sky-high year after year, and this year is no exception, with awe-inspiring photographs that celebrate ‘all that is great about the British landscape’ receiving accolades. ‘The competition showcases the work of many talented photographers, inspiring visitors to experience the joys of the British landscape first hand,’ says the awards.
getnews.info
Michelle Roberts’ Whispers Among The Prairie is a Compelling Historical Romance that Highlights Authentic Cheyenne History
Whispers Among the Prairie: American West Conflicts takes readers on an adventure into the American West while shining a light on the Southern Cheyenne tribes. Whispers Among The Prairie by Michelle Roberts is a groundbreaking historical romance novel that gives readers insight into the way of life of the Cheyenne Indians during the Washita and Sand Creek battles. Set in the 1860s, the book brings the plains of the American West to life with passion, conflict, adventure and loyalty. A deadly struggle erupts between the Cheyenne Indians and American settlers as the native tribes wished to continue living in freedom, while the American settlers sought to take control of their land.
Fstoppers
A Historic Moment for Landscape Photographers: The NLPA Book Is Here, and It's Stunning
Historic? Really? Allow me to justify. Despite 2021 being their inaugural year, the Natural Landscape Photography Awards have already earned a reputation among the landscape photography community as a bastion against the powerful influences of social media on the art form. Their recently published awards book. better described as a...
The video of the puppet playing the guitar got viral over internet
Grab Screenshot from Twitter's user Buitengebieden. The Internet never stops stunning us, and once again, I found something that will amaze you. A guitar-playing puppet video is going viral on social media. In the video, we see a puppet playing the guitar, producing lovely music. Music is so sweet that it touched the bottom of my heart, and I think you, too, feel like me.
