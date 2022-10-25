ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crete, NE

1011now.com

Sunday Wildfire Animal Update

‘This is the real deal’: Two Crete volunteer firefighters injured in wildfires. The Crete Volunteer Fire Department was called to help fight the fire in Hallam, but not everyone walked away unharmed. Emergency crews assessing damage following fires in Lancaster County. Updated: 10 hours ago. Two wildfires that spread...
CRETE, NE
1011now.com

Wildfire Drone Video

Lancaster County Sheriff talks about bringing down a multimillion-dollar meat theft ring. "We believe there to be approximately 45 thefts of semi trailers that contained either pork or beef totaling $9 million in loss." Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning. Updated: 15 hours ago. If you know anything about either...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Lancaster County wildfires contained

Highlights from Monday's high school volleyball District & Subdistrict matches. ‘This is the real deal’: Two Crete volunteer firefighters injured in wildfires. The Crete Volunteer Fire Department was called to help fight the fire in Hallam, but not everyone walked away unharmed.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Vehicle crashes during I-80 pursuit with NSP

Better Business Bureau warning of political scams leading up to election. The Better Business Bureau is giving tips on how to protect yourself from scammers who use the upcoming election as a way to reach you. New technology in breast cancer detection brings ‘peace of mind’. Updated: 15 hours...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Malfunctioning LED light replacement continues in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Starting next week, more of those purple street lights around Lincoln are set to be replaced. The City of Lincoln said Wednesday that in total, it’s working to swap out 1,500 of them. So far, about 40 percent have been swapped out. A defect in...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning

Lancaster County Sheriff talks about bringing down a multimillion-dollar meat theft ring. "We believe there to be approximately 45 thefts of semi trailers that contained either pork or beef totaling $9 million in loss." H.S. Volleyball Scores and Highlights (Tues, Oct. 25) Updated: 14 hours ago. High school volleyball District...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Preventing RSV in Lincoln

As wildfires burned through southern Lancaster County on Sunday, many volunteered to help keep them at bay. Lincoln and parts of southern and eastern Nebraska were hammered by an October snowstorm 25 years ago.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

York meat thefts a part of multimillion-dollar theft ring

YORK/LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The York Police Department says thefts that occurred in in their city were among the dozens that took place across six states. On Tuesday, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of three individuals from Florida in connection to approximately 45 thefts that occurred across Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin.
YORK, NE
1011now.com

Pickleball gains popularity in Lincoln

10/11 drone video of burn scars from Sunday's wildfires in southern Lancaster County. Lancaster County Sheriff talks about bringing down a multimillion-dollar meat theft ring. "We believe there to be approximately 45 thefts of semi trailers that contained either pork or beef totaling $9 million in loss." Crime Stoppers on...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Halloween costume fashion show

RSV cases in Lancaster County are on the rise and doctors are spreading the word on preventative measures. Norris volleyball team helps honor first responders, farmers following wildfires. Updated: 1 hour ago. As wildfires burned through southern Lancaster County on Sunday, many volunteered to help keep them at bay. A...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Police: Man arrested after hostage situation at Omaha motel

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - OPD SWAT was called in to rescue a woman and a baby from a hostage situation at a southwest Omaha hotel early Wednesday. According to a release from the Omaha Police Department, 30-year-old Dadreon Mason was taken into custody after officers breached a window in one of the rooms at the Motel 6 near 109th and J streets, east of the L Street exit off Interstate 80.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

RSV cases on the rise in Lancaster County

H.S. Volleyball Scores and Highlights (Tues, Oct. 25) High school volleyball District and Subdistrict scores and highlights from Tuesday, Oct. 25 matchups. Norris volleyball team helps honor first responders, farmers following wildfires. Updated: 11 hours ago. Norris High School Head Volleyball Coach Christina Boesiger was evacuated from her home on...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Pickleball paddles its way through Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a sport that’s taken the nation by storm in recent years, and it’s captured the hearts--and hands--of many in Lincoln. Pickleball is where ping-pong meets tennis, and according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, it’s the fastest-growing sport in America. With new pickleball projects planned in Lincoln, it’s set to be a major player in the community for years to come.
LINCOLN, NE

