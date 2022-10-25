LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A stark line burned into the grass less than 100 yards from the Reehl family home in Southwest Lancaster County shows how close Sunday’s fires came to razing the family of four’s home, with Kayla and Micah Reehl telling 10/11 NOW, if it weren’t for volunteers, it likely would be a very different story.

LANCASTER COUNTY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO