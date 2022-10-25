ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

ShelterBox USA receives 2022 Peace Prize from United Nations Association of Santa Barbara

By Tracy Lehr
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 2 days ago
ShelterBox USA honored with local United Nations Association 2022 Peace Prize
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R5KFT_0ilKBp2600

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.ShelterBox USA received the 2022 Peace Prize from the United Nations Association of Santa Barbara and Tri-Counties Chapter.

The award ceremony coincided with United Nations Day.

The United Nations is now 77 years old.

ShelterBox USA President Kerri Murray accepted the award during a ceremony and reception at Pascucci's restaurant on State Street in Santa Barbara on Monday evening.

The event sold out thanks to donors who believe in ShelterBox and its mission.

Murray said ShelterBox was started by Rotary more than two decades ago following an earthquake.

Members had hoped to help a dozen people year. ShelterBox now helps about 300,000 people a year.

One ShelterBox can be made with a $1,000 dollar donation.

The big green box includes a family tent that can shelter up to ten people. It also includes a hygiene kit, a solar light, a water filter, a mosquito net, blankets, a shelter kit full of home repair supplies and a cook set.

The items can prevent people from dying from exposure.

Murray said their humanitarian relief work has been in extreme conflict zone including Ukraine where the difficult winter season is about to begin.

They are also helping in natural disaster areas such a Pakistan where a third of the county was flooded by a monsoon.

With 114 million people around the world displaced this year, Murray said the humanitarian need is only growing.

She said 75 percent of the people they help are women and children.

Murray told the crowd that every person who has shown their support deserves the award.

People in Santa Barbara who have survived countless fires and a deadly debris flow have been generous to the privately funded nonprofit.

"This community has been through so much between fire and also debris flows and i think this community really connects to what is like to lose everything in an instant," said Murray.

Former UNASB President Barbara Gaughen-Muller said,  "Every time there is a disasters Kerri gets on a plane, and goes there, and these people trained to carry these shelter boxes- and they are not light- up hills, through rivers, wherever they are needed, they go with her, and they carry a home."

Current UNASB President Sharon Byrne said, "This is our 6th annual Santa Barbara Peace Prize created by the United Nations Association and our job is to bring the work of the United Nations to the community and visa versa."

They say people can help by telling their friends about ShelterBox and by joining UNASB.

For more information visit www.ShelterBoxUSA.org/StockTheBox and unasb.org

The post ShelterBox USA receives 2022 Peace Prize from United Nations Association of Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

Rep. Salud Carbajal and challenger Dr. Brad Allen take part in 24th District forum

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The redrawn 24th Congressional district now includes all of Santa Barbara County and portions of San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties. On the ballot voters will see the name of three-term Democratic Representative Salud Carbajal and Republican Challenger Dr. Brad Allen. They didn't actually face off in Sunday afternoon's forum since Carbajal chose The post Rep. Salud Carbajal and challenger Dr. Brad Allen take part in 24th District forum appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

‘Retreat & Restore' (and Save) With This Santa Barbara Hotel Deal

THE GETAWAYS THAT GOT AWAY: Travelers, by nature, are not woulda/shoulda sorts, and letting go of bygone regrets, and things that might have been missed, is a necessary requirement for having an upbeat, adventuresome, and future-forward life. Still, not taking that one vacation or trip when a person really wanted to can make them a bit keener when fast and fabulous opportunities suddenly arise. And one has, as October 2022 comes to an end, and it has a "first-ever" attached, making it even more noteworthy: Visit Santa Barbara is holding its first-ever flash sale, one that gives gallivanters plenty of stay-over savings around the Amerian Riviera. The window for these deals? Why it would be wintertime, and a bit of late fall, which, all in all, is a sublime time to savor this sunny spot. And when the sun isn't actually shining? A sunny spirit abides, thanks to a strong museum scene, the foodie-fun Funk Zone, scenic Stearns Wharf, and a briny bounty of oceanic beauty.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Opens Streets Event Makes a Debut in the Santa Ynez Valley

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Buellton, California — A mile of the Avenue of Flags in the city of Buellton will be car-free on. April 30, 2023 as part of the first Open Streets event for the greater Santa Ynez Valley. The Santa...
BUELLTON, CA
Noozhawk

Five-Story Senior Housing Project Rises Quickly in South Santa Maria

A five-story-high senior apartment complex has sprouted seemingly overnight in southeast Santa Maria. Construction continued Monday on the Santa Maria Studios, the first phase of a 160-unit project on the 2600 block of Santa Maria Way, near the intersection with Miller Street. The apartment building is taking shape after the...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

As Numbers Drop, Advocates Push for End of ICE Pickups at Santa Barbara Jail

During the latest TRUTH Act forum at the County Board of Supervisors last week, Sheriff Bill Brown reported that the number of undocumented individuals released from Santa Barbara County Jail and picked up by ICE for deportation dropped from 12 in 2020 to six last year. But while the number continues to drop, community advocates raise the debate over whether the collaboration between the two agencies should continue at all.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
livelocalmagazines.com

Travel with Terri – Santa Barbara…The American Riviera

Santa Barbara is located on a pristine stretch of California’s central coastline. This is a cool coastal destination that I think is the best beach town on the west coast! I fell in love with it as it checks all the boxes for this seasoned travel writer. Santa Barbara...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy