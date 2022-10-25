Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWisconsin State
Related
Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"
Devin Booker revealed that Klay Thompson repeatedly told him that the Warriors have 4 rings during their altercation on the court.
SB Nation
3 Jae Crowder trade ideas for Eastern Conference contenders
If Kevin Durant was the top prize at the NBA’s county fair this summer, then Jae Crowder is the Ring Pop you win as a participation trophy. You’ll still enjoy having it, but it’s not something to build all your plans around. Regardless, Crowder is who’s available...
BREAKING: Damian Lillard's Injury Status In Heat-Trail Blazers Game
Damian Lillard has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday’s game between the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers.
Los Angeles Lakers offered up picks, Russell Westbrook in trade to the Utah Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves at 0-3 on the season and in the midst of a stretch that has
Carmelo Anthony's Ex-Wife La La Anthony Breaks Her Silence On Why Things Never Worked Out With Former Knicks Star ''When We Lived Here In New York... That's When Things Got Complicated.''
La La Anthony gets real on her marriage with Carmelo Anthony during their time in New York.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
LenDale White, legendary USC Trojans running back, says he found $150,000 in his USC apartment
One of the most notorious, not-so-secretive elements of college football recruiting made headlines again Tuesday. The rarely-discussed, often-used bag of cash. On Barstool Sports' "Bussin' With the Boys," legendary USC Trojans running back LenDale White talked about his time as a college ...
Miami Heat’s Kyle Lowry Has Been in Trade Rumors for Russell Westbrook
Westbrook and Lowry have been rumored to be exchanged after disappointing displays.
This 76ers-Suns Trade Features Jae Crowder
The world is a tough place. To survive in it, you’ve got to be tough as well. Surviving in the NBA isn’t for the faint of heart, either. After all, it’s an intensely competitive environment. To last, you’ve got to be a pretty tough customer. Jae...
FOX Sports
Blazers' Lillard strains calf, leaves in 3rd against Heat
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard left the Portland Trail Blazers' game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night because of a strained right calf. Lillard, a six-time All-Star, came up limping with just over five minutes to go in the third quarter and headed straight for the locker room. He did not return.
Yardbarker
NBA Notes: Pelicans, Trey Murphy, Cavs, Evan Mobley, Knicks
Guard/forward Trey Murphy III looks very much on the rise, and is generating praise from coach Willie Green, teammates and fans because of it. “There’s nothing Trey does that shocks me,” Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. said, via Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com. “His work ethic this summer, him and Herb were working like dogs. To see him step into this role and excel, I’m not shocked. This is Trey Murphy. You should get used to it.”
Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Moves Up To The 13th On Career Three-Pointers List
Lowry has now made 1,983 from the arc
ESPN
New York visits Milwaukee after Antetokounmpo's 43-point game
New York Knicks (3-1, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (3-0, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the New York Knicks after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 43 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 110-99 win against the Brooklyn Nets. Milwaukee finished 33-19 in Eastern Conference action and...
ESPN
Checking in on Heat, Bucks, Celtics and NBA's East contenders after first week
For a generation, being a quality Eastern Conference team has meant guaranteed passage into the NBA postseason. Unlike its Western counterpart, where good teams routinely have been left out of the playoff picture, the East -- since the Charlotte Hornets reentered the league in 2004, bringing the NBA to its current 30 teams -- has seen a below-.500 team make the playoffs eight of those 18 seasons. There's been a four-win gap between the average fourth-best team in each conference, and a five-win gap between the average eighth-best team.
Home Court: The Utah Jazz's surprising start to the NBA season
The Utah Jazz are arguably the most surprising team in the NBA. State of play: The Jazz are 3-1. And if you say you saw this coming, there's no way. How we got here: Utah went into full rebuild mode (at least we thought) when they traded their two best players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell during the offseason.
Comments / 0