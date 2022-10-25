ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SB Nation

3 Jae Crowder trade ideas for Eastern Conference contenders

If Kevin Durant was the top prize at the NBA’s county fair this summer, then Jae Crowder is the Ring Pop you win as a participation trophy. You’ll still enjoy having it, but it’s not something to build all your plans around. Regardless, Crowder is who’s available...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
NBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Suns Trade Features Jae Crowder

The world is a tough place. To survive in it, you’ve got to be tough as well. Surviving in the NBA isn’t for the faint of heart, either. After all, it’s an intensely competitive environment. To last, you’ve got to be a pretty tough customer. Jae...
FOX Sports

Blazers' Lillard strains calf, leaves in 3rd against Heat

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard left the Portland Trail Blazers' game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night because of a strained right calf. Lillard, a six-time All-Star, came up limping with just over five minutes to go in the third quarter and headed straight for the locker room. He did not return.
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Pelicans, Trey Murphy, Cavs, Evan Mobley, Knicks

Guard/forward Trey Murphy III looks very much on the rise, and is generating praise from coach Willie Green, teammates and fans because of it. “There’s nothing Trey does that shocks me,” Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. said, via Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com. “His work ethic this summer, him and Herb were working like dogs. To see him step into this role and excel, I’m not shocked. This is Trey Murphy. You should get used to it.”
ESPN

New York visits Milwaukee after Antetokounmpo's 43-point game

New York Knicks (3-1, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (3-0, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the New York Knicks after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 43 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 110-99 win against the Brooklyn Nets. Milwaukee finished 33-19 in Eastern Conference action and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ESPN

Checking in on Heat, Bucks, Celtics and NBA's East contenders after first week

For a generation, being a quality Eastern Conference team has meant guaranteed passage into the NBA postseason. Unlike its Western counterpart, where good teams routinely have been left out of the playoff picture, the East -- since the Charlotte Hornets reentered the league in 2004, bringing the NBA to its current 30 teams -- has seen a below-.500 team make the playoffs eight of those 18 seasons. There's been a four-win gap between the average fourth-best team in each conference, and a five-win gap between the average eighth-best team.
BOSTON, MA
Axios

Home Court: The Utah Jazz's surprising start to the NBA season

The Utah Jazz are arguably the most surprising team in the NBA. State of play: The Jazz are 3-1. And if you say you saw this coming, there's no way. How we got here: Utah went into full rebuild mode (at least we thought) when they traded their two best players Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell during the offseason.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy