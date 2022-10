Stanford (3-4, 1-4 Pac-12) at No. 12 UCLA (6-1, 3-1), Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN) Line: UCLA by 16 1/2, according to . Series record: UCLA leads 47-43-3. UCLA still controls its path to the Pac-12 championship game, provided it avoids a hangover from the 45-30 loss at No. 8 Oregon last week against Stanford. The Cardinal has been frisky in beating Notre Dame and Arizona State to get its season back on track, with the defense holding both opponents to 14 points. Whether the offense can hold up its end after managing five field goals to knock off the Sun Devils 15-14 might be the bigger concern.

STANFORD, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO