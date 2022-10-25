Oregon basketball season is right around the corner, and with the NBA in full swing, mock drafts are soon to follow. Sam Vecenie of The Atheltic released his latest 2023 NBA Mock Draft on Thursday, which features current Oregon Duck Kel'el Ware. The 2023 Draft class is one of the best in recent memories, with potential all-time level players at the top, with Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson projected as the first and second overall picks. Wembanyama, a 7-foot-4 center prospect out of France, showcased his absurd talent levels in an exhibition game against Henderson's G-League Ignite earlier this month, scoring 37 points and hitting seven threes while dominating on defense.

