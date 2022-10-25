ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Tri-City Herald

Oregon vs. Cal Score Predictions

Oregon will face off against the Cal Golden Bears this Saturday in what should be one of the easier games on the conference slate. If last season taught us anything, it's that you can't take any games for granted and you need to bring your best to the table every week.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Oregon freshman C Kel'el Ware gets first round grade in latest 2023 NBA mock draft

Oregon basketball season is right around the corner, and with the NBA in full swing, mock drafts are soon to follow. Sam Vecenie of The Atheltic released his latest 2023 NBA Mock Draft on Thursday, which features current Oregon Duck Kel'el Ware. The 2023 Draft class is one of the best in recent memories, with potential all-time level players at the top, with Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson projected as the first and second overall picks. Wembanyama, a 7-foot-4 center prospect out of France, showcased his absurd talent levels in an exhibition game against Henderson's G-League Ignite earlier this month, scoring 37 points and hitting seven threes while dominating on defense.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Oregon Duck men's basketball picked inside the Top 3 of preseason poll

Heading into the 2022-23 college basketball season in the Pac-12, the Oregon Duck men's basketball program will be expected to once again compete for the Pac-12 Championship and the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Those expectations were reflected in Wednesday's Pac-12 preseason poll which was released Wednesday during the league's Media Day event.
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Pac-12 Commissioner Reveals What He's Hearing About USC, UCLA

As of right now, the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans are expected to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten by 2024. According to a comment from Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff, not many people at each program are too happy about the move. He said he hasn't talked to anyone yet who is in favor of the move to the Big Ten.
247Sports

Four-Star WR Deandre Moore locks in another official visit

Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Deandre Moore fulfilled a childhood dream in being selected to play in the All-American Bowl. Moore is one of the top two-way players in the country but is being recruited primarily at receiver. He’s currently rated the No. 76 player nationally in the 247Sports Composite and has looked very good this season.
BELLFLOWER, CA
theoldmotor.com

Arroyo Seco Parkway: Grandfather of the Los Angeles Freeways

The Arroyo Seco Parkway in Los Angeles originated as the Pasadena Freeway and is a modernized and extended version of the later roadway. It is considered to be the forerunner of the rest of California’s freeway system constructed after it opened in 1940. The Arroyo Seco was initially designated as US Route 66 and later changed to CA-110.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastcountygazette.com

California Trucking Company Files for Bankruptcy

A California-based trucking company called Navarro Trucking Group which was responsible for removing intermodal containers from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach has ceased operations and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Based in Bellflower, California, Navarro had 15 power units and the same number of drivers as per...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

247Sports

