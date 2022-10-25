Read full article on original website
Kanye Gets Escorted Out Sketchers HeadquartersTruflix NetworkLos Angeles, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be DemolishedLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Ye's antisemitic comments spark outrage, fear | Kanye WestBLOCK WORK MEDIALos Angeles, CA
247Sports
Oregon basketball: Dana Altman sounds off on USC, UCLA leaving Pac-12 for Big Ten
Oregon basketball coach Dana Altman is not afraid to give his honest thoughts on a situation. And in a wide-ranging interview about his 2022-23 team, Altman had some interesting things to say about USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. "... as far as a basketball conference...
Tri-City Herald
Oregon vs. Cal Score Predictions
Oregon will face off against the Cal Golden Bears this Saturday in what should be one of the easier games on the conference slate. If last season taught us anything, it's that you can't take any games for granted and you need to bring your best to the table every week.
Prediction: Oregon Ducks to beat out Miami, USC for coveted offensive line recruit
The Oregon Ducks have landed four class of 2023 offensive linemen in the month of October. And it doesn't look like offensive line coach Adrian Klemm is going to be slowing down any time soon. In fact, Oregon may be adding another pledge into the fold. Prediction: Fox Crader to Oregon Ducks Class ...
Still Not Convinced Oregon Is Best the Pac-12 Has to Offer
A 46-point loss still lingers in the background when rating the Ducks.
Oregon freshman C Kel'el Ware gets first round grade in latest 2023 NBA mock draft
Oregon basketball season is right around the corner, and with the NBA in full swing, mock drafts are soon to follow. Sam Vecenie of The Atheltic released his latest 2023 NBA Mock Draft on Thursday, which features current Oregon Duck Kel'el Ware. The 2023 Draft class is one of the best in recent memories, with potential all-time level players at the top, with Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson projected as the first and second overall picks. Wembanyama, a 7-foot-4 center prospect out of France, showcased his absurd talent levels in an exhibition game against Henderson's G-League Ignite earlier this month, scoring 37 points and hitting seven threes while dominating on defense.
Georga Silva breaks down his commitment to Oregon
Dan Lanning's staff sees talent in junior college offensive lineman Georga Silva. So much so that they felt they needed to offer a scholarship to Silva before any other.
Oregon Duck men's basketball picked inside the Top 3 of preseason poll
Heading into the 2022-23 college basketball season in the Pac-12, the Oregon Duck men's basketball program will be expected to once again compete for the Pac-12 Championship and the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Those expectations were reflected in Wednesday's Pac-12 preseason poll which was released Wednesday during the league's Media Day event.
Transcript of Pac-12 Media Day Interview with Cronin, Campbell and Jaquez
We're happy to welcome UCLA head coach Mick Cronin and student-athletes Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez Jr. We'll give you the opportunity to make a few remarks, and then we'll turn it over for questions. MICK CRONIN: It's great to have Tyger and Jaime here with me. Better coach with...
UCLA Football Bowl Projections: Week 9
Taking a look around the internet to see where the experts are picking the Bruins to play come bowl season.
Pac-12 Commissioner Reveals What He's Hearing About USC, UCLA
As of right now, the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans are expected to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten by 2024. According to a comment from Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff, not many people at each program are too happy about the move. He said he hasn't talked to anyone yet who is in favor of the move to the Big Ten.
Oregon’s resurgence may benefit one team more than any and it’s not Georgia
Oregon’s climb back into the Top 10 is good news for Georgia, but another rival could benefit even more from the Duck’s strength: USC football. A season-opening beatdown at the hands of Georgia set the Oregon Ducks back in 2022. They’ve spent the last six games taking steps forward after that big step back.
Four-Star WR Deandre Moore locks in another official visit
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Deandre Moore fulfilled a childhood dream in being selected to play in the All-American Bowl. Moore is one of the top two-way players in the country but is being recruited primarily at receiver. He’s currently rated the No. 76 player nationally in the 247Sports Composite and has looked very good this season.
USC Linebacker Played Through Gruesome Injury Without Telling Medical Staff
Football players often have to play through some pain. But one USC linebacker has reset the standard for toughness. According to Antonio Morales of The Athletic, USC head coach Lincoln Riley revealed Tuesday that, at one point earlier this season, linebacker Tuasivi Nomura suffered a compound ...
The West Coast's Top 4 Vacation Destinations
The holiday season has arrived, and while most people will be spending their time indoors, roasting chestnuts over an open fire (as if that's still a thing), you may be considering going somewhere else for your Christmas vacation.
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Kevin de León drags Curren Price into the racist audio scandal
Not sure if you got a chance to listen to Kevin de León’s interview with Tavis Smiley this morning but let’s just say he “dropped a bomb” on Los Angeles Councilman Curren Price stating that Price was scheduled to be in the meeting with him, Nury, Gil and Ron.
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los Angeles
Everyone has their comfort foods, and if you've lived in greater Los Angeles for any amount of time, you inevitably have a go-to hot dog spot that you hit up when you're craving a late-night nosh.
theoldmotor.com
Arroyo Seco Parkway: Grandfather of the Los Angeles Freeways
The Arroyo Seco Parkway in Los Angeles originated as the Pasadena Freeway and is a modernized and extended version of the later roadway. It is considered to be the forerunner of the rest of California’s freeway system constructed after it opened in 1940. The Arroyo Seco was initially designated as US Route 66 and later changed to CA-110.
theeastcountygazette.com
California Trucking Company Files for Bankruptcy
A California-based trucking company called Navarro Trucking Group which was responsible for removing intermodal containers from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach has ceased operations and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Based in Bellflower, California, Navarro had 15 power units and the same number of drivers as per...
What You Should Know About The Troubling Rise in RSV Cases In SoCal And Nationwide
L.A. health officials describe this surge as unseasonably early.
