ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Oregon freshman C Kel'el Ware gets first round grade in latest 2023 NBA mock draft

Oregon basketball season is right around the corner, and with the NBA in full swing, mock drafts are soon to follow. Sam Vecenie of The Atheltic released his latest 2023 NBA Mock Draft on Thursday, which features current Oregon Duck Kel'el Ware. The 2023 Draft class is one of the best in recent memories, with potential all-time level players at the top, with Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson projected as the first and second overall picks. Wembanyama, a 7-foot-4 center prospect out of France, showcased his absurd talent levels in an exhibition game against Henderson's G-League Ignite earlier this month, scoring 37 points and hitting seven threes while dominating on defense.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Check the Track Record: A look at Mario Cristobal’s early program building at Oregon

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal has a simple message to recruits as UM struggles to earn results in year one of his tenure. “From day one, we make it very very clear what we came here to do and what we want to build and our history has shown that,” Cristobal said. “We don’t sell a dream. We don’t sell any false hope. We sell the reality of a track record of how we have done where we have been and I think both parents and players appreciate honesty and truth and they see a great path for the future of their sons. The truth is always going to win out in the end. Being real is always going to win out in the end.”
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Oregon Duck men's basketball picked inside the Top 3 of preseason poll

Heading into the 2022-23 college basketball season in the Pac-12, the Oregon Duck men's basketball program will be expected to once again compete for the Pac-12 Championship and the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Those expectations were reflected in Wednesday's Pac-12 preseason poll which was released Wednesday during the league's Media Day event.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Oregon State's Bowl Projections After Week Eight

With its 42-9 win over Colorado on October 22nd, the Oregon State football team secured bowl eligibility for the second consecutive year and in the month of October for just the fourth time ever. Now that the Beavers have locked up a postseason berth, our focus shifts to the potential...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

247Sports

56K+
Followers
387K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy