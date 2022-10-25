Read full article on original website
247Sports
Oregon basketball: Dana Altman sounds off on USC, UCLA leaving Pac-12 for Big Ten
Oregon basketball coach Dana Altman is not afraid to give his honest thoughts on a situation. And in a wide-ranging interview about his 2022-23 team, Altman had some interesting things to say about USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. "... as far as a basketball conference...
Oregon freshman C Kel'el Ware gets first round grade in latest 2023 NBA mock draft
Oregon basketball season is right around the corner, and with the NBA in full swing, mock drafts are soon to follow. Sam Vecenie of The Atheltic released his latest 2023 NBA Mock Draft on Thursday, which features current Oregon Duck Kel'el Ware. The 2023 Draft class is one of the best in recent memories, with potential all-time level players at the top, with Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson projected as the first and second overall picks. Wembanyama, a 7-foot-4 center prospect out of France, showcased his absurd talent levels in an exhibition game against Henderson's G-League Ignite earlier this month, scoring 37 points and hitting seven threes while dominating on defense.
Oregon working on developing its 5-star depth behind N'Faly Dante at center
The Oregon men's basketball program is hoping to see a healthy N'Faly Dante man in the middle of the paint and become the player he was expected to be when he was a five-star center. Oregon is also hoping the depth behind Dante materializes from two other five-star prospects on the roster.
Check the Track Record: A look at Mario Cristobal’s early program building at Oregon
Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal has a simple message to recruits as UM struggles to earn results in year one of his tenure. “From day one, we make it very very clear what we came here to do and what we want to build and our history has shown that,” Cristobal said. “We don’t sell a dream. We don’t sell any false hope. We sell the reality of a track record of how we have done where we have been and I think both parents and players appreciate honesty and truth and they see a great path for the future of their sons. The truth is always going to win out in the end. Being real is always going to win out in the end.”
College football rankings: Oregon, Penn State surge in CBS Sports 131 entering Week 9
The vibes around Oregon were pretty grim after Georgia dominated the Ducks 49-3 in the season opener. But things have completely changed. Six wins later, Oregon is back in the top 10 of the CBS 131 college football rankings after thrashing UCLA 45-30. “I had a pretty good feeling this...
Preps to Pros: Oregon QB commit Dante Moore draws rave pro comps from Preps to Pros crew
247Sports' Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna provide their thoughts on 5-star Oregon QB commit Dante Moore.
Oregon Duck men's basketball picked inside the Top 3 of preseason poll
Heading into the 2022-23 college basketball season in the Pac-12, the Oregon Duck men's basketball program will be expected to once again compete for the Pac-12 Championship and the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Those expectations were reflected in Wednesday's Pac-12 preseason poll which was released Wednesday during the league's Media Day event.
Oregon State's Bowl Projections After Week Eight
With its 42-9 win over Colorado on October 22nd, the Oregon State football team secured bowl eligibility for the second consecutive year and in the month of October for just the fourth time ever. Now that the Beavers have locked up a postseason berth, our focus shifts to the potential...
247Sports
