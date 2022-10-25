ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Experience vs. running county as a business: Samaniego faces Giner in county judge race

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) Incumbent El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego is running for re-election and is facing independent challenger Guadalupe Giner.

“There’s an alternative and somebody who’s not running with a party,” said Guadalupe Giner, an independent candidate for El Paso County judge.

Giner says her focus is on lowering taxes in the county.

“My message is: Let’s get to where we run it more like a private company and you streamline and you just make sure you’re being efficient with county dollars, so the county residents can get a tax cut,” Giner said.

Giner has spent most of her life in El Paso and has a degree in business management and 20 years of experience in purchasing and planning.

Telling KTSM 9 News when it comes to immigration she is against the County of El Paso’s migrant processing facility and says she would have declared a state of emergency had she been county judge as El Paso saw a surge of migrants. Declaring a state of emergency was which is something Samaniego and the Mayor of El Paso Oscar Leeser have not been in favor of.

Samaniego brought up the situation with migrants coming into El Paso as KTSM 9 News asked him about the upcoming election.

“For migration, it’s going to get even more difficult and you have to understand all the moving parts, and someone coming in new would be extremely overwhelmed. You know with all my background in running companies and everything that I’ve done, it’s been a challenge so if you’re going to get someone who doesn’t have the kind of background as me as an incumbent,” Samaniego said.

Samaniego called the county judge position “one of the most difficult”.

“Why would you have anyone else other than someone who has proven themselves, understands what needs to be done in such a pivotal point in El Paso,” Samaniego said.

Samaniego was elected as El Paso County judge in 2018 after defeating former El Paso Mayor John Cook in a runoff.

Hamster64
2d ago

Please don’t forget what this dictator clown did with all his so-called experience and that was to dictate. Not for the better of El Paso but, for his own personal gains… Vero, Beto and him are on the same gravy train provide by their Nazi Daddy George Soros. When these 3 puppets speak, it’s really George Soros speaking through them. Enough said.

Victor M Vazquez Jr
2d ago

lol! We've already tried running government like a business with Trump and that was a failure. Don't do it again. Government needs more than just business sense. It needs empathy and compassion. Vote Samaniego.

