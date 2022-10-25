ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

3rd suspect sought in Madison killing this summer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a third suspect in the summertime killing of an 18-year-old man in Madison. The Madison Police Dept. revealed Wednesday that they are searching for Charvis Blue and he is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide, party to a crime. Anyone...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Kahl pleads guilty in 2008 killing of Brittany Zimmermann

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man who killed UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann more than 14 years ago was found guilty of homicide on Thursday morning. David Kahl returned to a Dane Co. courtroom where he was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide following a plea deal with prosecutors. Not long after finding Kahl guilty, Judge Chris Taylor handed down the mandatory life sentence and set a new hearing date to determine if he will ever have the opportunity for extended supervision.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Brooks convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Waukesha Christmas parade

Plea hearing scheduled for suspect in 2008 killing of UW-Madison student. A plea hearing has been scheduled for this week for the man charged with allegedly killing a University of Wisconsin- Madison student in 2008. Updated: 29 minutes ago. |. The Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry says the number of...
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Beloit woman faces felony OWI charge

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - A woman with a history of OWI convictions was arrested early Wednesday by Rock County Sheriff’s deputies. Danielle Jester, 53, was stopped just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Sixth Street and Olympian Boulevard. According to deputies, Jester displayed signs of impairment and after investigation, was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated.
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Man dies after accidental shooting in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man has died after being accidentally shot last week at a home on Madison’s southwest side, the city’s police department reported Thursday. The MPD report stated emergency crews responded around 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 to the home, in the 7100 block of McKee Road, and the wounded man was taken to the hospital where he later died.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Beloit man fired over 65 shots in May attempted homicide, Sheriff’s Office says

ROCK, Wis. (WMTV) - A 20-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly firing over 65 shots at another person in May, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office revealed. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on May 8 to Rockvale Mobile Home Park on the 6000 block of S. US Hwy 51 in Town of Rock for reports of shots fired.
BELOIT, WI
cwbradio.com

Cadott Woman Allegedly Involved in Death of Eau Claire Man Appears in Court

A Cadott woman allegedly involved in the death of an Eau Claire man appeared in Eau Claire County Court on Monday. According to court records, a passerby spotted a dead body in the ditch on the E. 11000 block of Mallard Road in the town of Clear Creek. The body was identified as 46-year-old Eddie Banks. Authorities stated Banks was murdered over $500 in drug money. Three people were allegedly involved in the murder including Kristina Keppert.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
nbc15.com

Multiple neighbors report shots fired in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Thursday morning, multiple neighbors heard shots fired in Janesville. Janesville Police officers found several shell casings on Milton Ave. and E. Milwaukee St. No injuries were reported, and there was no damage to property, according to police. Police say an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Att. robbery at Beloit Culver’s similar to ones elsewhere, BPD says

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A string of robbery attempts at Culver’s drive-thru windows in multiple southern Wisconsin cities has now reached Beloit. On Thursday morning, the city’s police department reported on an attempted robbery the night before at the restaurant chain’s location in the 2600 block of Cranston Road. BPD officers were called to the Culver’s around 7:44 p.m., the statement continued, but it did not provide many specific details about this incident.
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Sergeant hurt arresting Madison man after domestic disturbance

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Department sergeant was injured early Tuesday morning while trying to help arrest a man who was allegedly carrying drugs and gun. According to an MPD report later in the morning, the sergeant suffered what is believed to be a soft tissue injury and was released from a local hospital after being treated.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Police seek identity of man who allegedly followed jogger in Olin Park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are working to identify a man who allegedly followed a jogger Sunday afternoon in Olin Park. The jogger told police that the man was closely following them around 1 p.m. Sunday, according to a Madison Police Department incident report. The jogger was able to move away from the man and then report the incident to police.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison police searching for multiple motorcyclists who drove recklessly

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after multiple motorcyclists were seen driving recklessly downtown. Police said the motorcyclists eluded officers in the area of West Johnson Street and North Bassett Street on Friday night. One person reported that the bikes were speeding at over 140 mph. ﻿ Police said the license plates were removed from the motorcycles before they...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin priest resigns over alleged misconduct with minor

A Catholic priest in central Wisconsin has resigned over allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor that happened several decades ago. The La Crosse Tribune reports that the allegation against Monsignor Mark Pierce surfaced last week. La Crosse Bishop William Callahan says Pierce was told of the accusation, placed on a leave of absence and relieved from ministerial duties. No details about the allegation were released. Pierce has led the St. Michael Parish and the Church of the Resurrection in Wausau. Pierce announced his resignation and issued an apology in a statement read Sunday at several area churches. The Survivor Network of those Abused by Priests says Callahan should use his position to seek out others who may have been abused by Pierce.
WAUSAU, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy