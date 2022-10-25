Mississippi River Barge Traffic “Continued to Struggle,” as “Active and Intensive” Discussions Occur on Black Sea Export Deal

Read full article on original website
Related
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
People in Poland are burning garbage, and Romania is capping firewood prices as desperation grows amid Europe's energy crisis
People in Poland are burning garbage to keep warm as the energy crisis in Europe intensifies. Meanwhile, Romania is capping the price of firewood at about $80 per cubic meter. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has upended Europe's energy supply ahead of winter. Europe's energy crisis is pushing Polish citizens to...
Mexico has quietly become the most popular destination for Americans moving abroad. Here's why expats are happy with their financial situations after moving south of the border.
An analysis from HireAHelper finds around 16,000 Americans moved to Mexico last year, the top country for expats per another report.
American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia
A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
New Italian rules could keep humanitarian ships out of port
MILAN (AP) — The new Italian government has prepared directives that could be used to once again prevent humanitarian rescue groups from accessing Italy’s ports, according to Italian media reports Wednesday. Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi signed a directive Tuesday notifying port and other relevant authorities that the SOS...
France becomes latest country to leave controversial energy charter treaty
France has become the latest country to pull out of the controversial energy charter treaty (ECT), which protects fossil fuel investors from policy changes that might threaten their profits. Speaking after an EU summit in Brussels on Friday, French president, Emmanuel Macron, said: “France has decided to withdraw from the...
Ukraine attacks Russia's hold on southern city of Kherson
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces attacked Russia’s hold on the southern city of Kherson on Thursday while fighting intensified in the country’s east. The battles came amid reports that Moscow-appointed authorities have abandoned the city, joining tens of thousands of residents who fled to other Russia-held areas. Ukrainian forces were surrounding Kherson from the west and attacking Russia’s foothold on the west bank of the Dnieper River, which divides the region and the country. As the battles unfolded, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow has no intention to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, despite repeatedly warning that he was prepared to use all available means to defend Russia, including its nuclear arsenal. “We see no need for that,” Putin said at a conference of international foreign policy experts. “There is no point in that, neither political nor military.”
morningbrew.com
Europe has a gas problem
But probably not the kind you’re thinking of. After a summer of dire warnings about crippling energy shortages there, Europe has the exact opposite problem on its hands—it has too much natural gas. Dozens of ships are waiting to offload liquified natural gas at European storage facilities, but...
Over 1,000 migrants rescued off Italy as new government weighs ban on NGO ships
Two migrants were found dead and more than 1,150 were rescued off Sicily, the coast guard said on Wednesday, as the new nationalist government in Rome threatened to prevent two refugee boats run by charities from entering Italian waters. The coast guard said 663 people and two bodies were picked...
France 24
Repatriated Indian medical students return to Ukraine despite conflict
One of the many consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine was the exodus of thousands of foreign students, who were forced to flee the country. Among them were more 18,000 Indian medical students, who made their way to neighbouring European countries in order to be repatriated. But back home, the Indian authorities refused to allow them to continue their studies at medical school. Today, some of these students are returning to Ukraine despite the ongoing conflict and the risks to their safety. Our New Delhi correspondents report.
France 24
US to push for multinational Haiti intervention force in Canada talks
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads Thursday to Canada for talks expected to focus on Haiti, with an American official voicing hope for progress on setting up an intervention force to address the impoverished Caribbean nation's spiralling security and health crises. Haiti's government and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have...
Myhighplains.com
NGO: Libyan Coast Guard threatened to shoot down plane
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The German non-governmental organization Sea-Watch on Wednesday accused the Libyan coast guard of threatening to shoot down their monitoring plane that helps the group document the interception of migrants in the Mediterranean Sea. According to an audio recording of the threats, the Libyan coast guard...
ice365.com
Black Sea Vegas Batumi rides Israeli wave
Batumi, Georgia’s Las Vegas of the Black Sea, is booming. Since it reopened to travellers in March last year, two new casinos have debuted, bringing Batumi’s count to 11, with more in the pipeline. “The location is the best,” Casino International general manager Sergey Shagalov says. “It’s the...
Tents for asylum seekers stir debate in Austria
The white tents that Austria is using to house asylum seekers in a handful of towns have drawn rebuke from refugees' defenders and critics alike, while stirring memories of the 2015 migrant crisis. Prominent refugee support groups published an open letter to the government last week urging authorities to work together better on asylum seeker housing.
EU expanding border guard presence along busy Balkan route
The European Union signed an agreement Wednesday with North Macedonia to deploy officers from the bloc’s border protection agency Frontex in the small Balkan country as it expands its reach into nearby non-member states.The signing ceremony in North Macedonia’s capital Skopje was attended by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson.“This agreement is not only very important because it strengthens our cooperation on migration but also because it shows that … we fully expect that now North Macedonia is moving forward along the European path,” von der Leyen said.The country has long sought...
maritime-executive.com
Two Exploration Cruise Ships Delivered by Chinese Shipbuilder
Expedition cruising with a new generation of vessels offering greater luxury and amenities continues to be one of the fastest-growing segments of the cruise industry. Once focused mostly on the destinations instead of the onboard luxuries, the market has evolved to add more features for passengers aboard the ships while expanding the out-of-the-way destinations featured during the trips.
gcaptain.com
Carnival Halts Asia Cruises As China’s Covid Zero Policy Bites
By K. Oanh Ha (Bloomberg) Costa Cruises, a unit of cruising giant Carnival Corp. that targets the nascent Chinese market, is canceling all future Asia departures amid waning expectations Beijing will ease its zero-tolerance Covid policy and border restrictions any time soon. Port stops in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore,...
Russia's War in Ukraine Could Jeopardize Antarctic Wildlife
As the international community strives to protect Antarctica's biodiversity, Russia-Ukraine geopolitics gets in the way.
Beyond the White review – calmness abounds in remote Russian villages
A wonderful stillness enfolds Evgeny Kalachikhin’s contemplative documentary which observes the daily routines of the residents of Kuzomen, Chavanga, and Tetrino, three remote Russian villages on the Kola Peninsula, on the coast of the White Sea (to which the title refers). Far from the trappings of technology, these people still live in timber houses as they spend their days fishing, cooking and repairing their rudimentary boats.
US News and World Report
Macron Meets Pope, Discusses Ukraine With Vatican Officials
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron and Pope Francis held talks on Monday, with the crisis in Ukraine and prospects for peace there expected to have been their main topic of discussion. The Vatican said their private talks lasted 55 minutes but, as is customary, did not specify what...
Comments / 0