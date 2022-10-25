ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonie, NY

Festival of Nations share food from around the world

By Courtney Ward
 2 days ago

COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — More than a dozen students took part in the Miss Festival of Nations Competition in Colonie. People from around 20 nations were represented at the event.

Participants of the 51st Festival of Nations range in age from 14 to 18. On Monday, they shared food from their respective countries. Officials said events like these are especially important for the next generation.

“I think they could appreciate by looking at not only their own culture but all the different nations from the world,” Chairman Manaoj Ajmera said.

NEWS10 Capitol Correspondent Amal Tlaige was one of the judges for the event. The 2022 Miss Festival of Nations will be announced and crowned during the Festival of Nations at The Egg on Nov. 6.

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

